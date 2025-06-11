JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Shutting Down Highways Is What Ruling- Class-Controlled Opposition Does
Persuasively refuting ruling class lies to turn 90% of the public against the ruling class is what REAL opposition does
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
5
Listen Anti-Deportation Folks! There's a Reason Why Trump Feels Free to Attack You Violently. He'll Keep It Up Until You Win Over His LARGE…
Your leaders, like Governors Newsom and Pritzker, want you NOT to win over Trump's base. But you CAN do so. Do it!
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
6
There Are Only Two Ways You Can Make Me Change My Mind about Political Issues
#1. Show me I'm wrong about what makes most people tick; #2 Show me I draw an invalid conclusion from what makes most people tick.
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
9
In Los Angeles the War Escalates: the Divide-and-Rule War Over Deportations
The ruling class is whipping up this conflict in order to get away with attacking ALL the have-nots with weapons such as the Big Beautiful Bill. Our…
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
9
If You Want to Remove the Rich from Power, and You Live Where English is Spoken, Here Is What YOU Should Do. Really!
I am as serious as a heart attack now
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
7
Some History (Ancient Greece and 18th Century Revolutionary Paris, France) of Government by Local Sovereign Assemblies
Knowing the past helps to make a better future
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
3
How to Tell If You, Dear Activist, Are Unknowingly Influenced by Anti-Working-Class Propaganda
All too many activists unfortunately are, as I have discovered
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
7
How Western Elites Have Projected the Sins of the West Onto Muslims
Drawing and quoting extensively from the book Islam in Liberalism by Joseph Massad, unless otherwise specified
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
2
The General Strike in Seattle 1919: When the Working Class Ruled for 6 Days
Read this glimpse of what the American working class is capable of doing.
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
Sharia versus Democracy: Is the Conflict as Great as Our Rulers Want Us to Believe? No.
Here's my egalitarian take on Sharia law
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
1
Bruce Springsteen & Donald Trump Team Up to Divide the Have-Nots
The vast majority of the fans of both men want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor; but "The Boss…
  
JOHN SPRITZLER
2

May 2025

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
