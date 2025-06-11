JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack
Shutting Down Highways Is What Ruling- Class-Controlled Opposition Does
Persuasively refuting ruling class lies to turn 90% of the public against the ruling class is what REAL opposition does
8 hrs ago
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
10
5
Listen Anti-Deportation Folks! There's a Reason Why Trump Feels Free to Attack You Violently. He'll Keep It Up Until You Win Over His LARGE…
Your leaders, like Governors Newsom and Pritzker, want you NOT to win over Trump's base. But you CAN do so. Do it!
Jun 10
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
7
6
There Are Only Two Ways You Can Make Me Change My Mind about Political Issues
#1. Show me I'm wrong about what makes most people tick; #2 Show me I draw an invalid conclusion from what makes most people tick.
Jun 9
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
5
9
In Los Angeles the War Escalates: the Divide-and-Rule War Over Deportations
The ruling class is whipping up this conflict in order to get away with attacking ALL the have-nots with weapons such as the Big Beautiful Bill. Our…
Jun 8
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
9
9
If You Want to Remove the Rich from Power, and You Live Where English is Spoken, Here Is What YOU Should Do. Really!
I am as serious as a heart attack now
Jun 7
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
6
7
Some History (Ancient Greece and 18th Century Revolutionary Paris, France) of Government by Local Sovereign Assemblies
Knowing the past helps to make a better future
Jun 6
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
5
3
How to Tell If You, Dear Activist, Are Unknowingly Influenced by Anti-Working-Class Propaganda
All too many activists unfortunately are, as I have discovered
Jun 5
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
8
7
How Western Elites Have Projected the Sins of the West Onto Muslims
Drawing and quoting extensively from the book Islam in Liberalism by Joseph Massad, unless otherwise specified
Jun 4
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
11
2
The General Strike in Seattle 1919: When the Working Class Ruled for 6 Days
Read this glimpse of what the American working class is capable of doing.
Jun 3
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
8
Sharia versus Democracy: Is the Conflict as Great as Our Rulers Want Us to Believe? No.
Here's my egalitarian take on Sharia law
Jun 2
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
8
1
Bruce Springsteen & Donald Trump Team Up to Divide the Have-Nots
The vast majority of the fans of both men want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor; but "The Boss…
Jun 1
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
7
2
May 2025
Guess Who Just Accused Israelis of Committing War Crimes?
Is he an Israel-hating antisemite? I mean, who else would SAY such a thing?
May 31
•
JOHN SPRITZLER
13
2
