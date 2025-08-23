Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Here’s how President Trump, as we shall see, uses the denial of CLASS conflict in American history for divide-and-rule:

Trump (like ALL establishment persons) denies and covers up the fact of CLASS conflict in American history. He does this two ways. First, he never mentions class conflict in any way. Second, he constantly uses phrases that implicitly deny the fact of CLASS conflict and substitute for it the contrary notion that there is and has always only been a single “We”; he thus uses the following and similar phrases repeatedly:

America

Americans

our nation

national shame

American and Western values

a more perfect Union

our extraordinary heritage

American greatness

American history

the American people

The difference between Trump and the liberal establishment is this.

Trump refutes the notion of CLASS conflict by a) emphasizing that Americans are all part of the one wonderful “We” and b) denying there has been any conflict at all and c) equating any mention of conflict (e.g., between people suffering injustice such as chattel slavery versus people not suffering that injustice) as a scurrilous wrongful attack (as “corrosive ideology” and “divisive, race-centered ideology” and “ideological indoctrination” and “improper ideology”) on the wonderful “We,” as a false accusation, in other words, that ordinary Americans—rich and poor alike—were evil people who committed terrible injustices.

In contrast, the liberal establishment also refutes the notion of CLASS conflict, but in a different manner, by insisting that the undeniable conflict in the past and present was or is conflict between the races (or between men and women, or between straight and non-straight people, etc.) but NEVER between the vast majority of people in the working class—the have-nots—versus the tiny minority of rich—the haves. The liberal establishment thus asserts that racial discrimination against non-whites benefited all whites (a flat out lie!) and that all whites were thus evil racist oppressors.

Trump and the liberal establishment are a team implementing divide-and-rule

The intended effect of the debate between Trump and the liberal establishment (focused currently on Trump’s efforts to change the Smithsonian Museum’s liberal slant to a conservative slant) is to divide-and-rule the have-nots. The phony debate (in which both sides wrongly deny the fact of CLASS conflict) provides the have-nots two terrible choices: either on the one hand to deny that there ever were, or are now, injustices such as chattel slavery or racial discrimination; or on the other hand to acknowledge that there were and are such injustices and explain this fact by asserting that most Americans were and are terrible people who in the past benefited from and supported terrible injustices, and today benefit from and support terrible injustices. The have-nots who choose one terrible choice naturally view the have-nots who choose the other terrible choice as very bad people: divide-and-rule.

This divide-and-rule depends on the censorship of the fact of CLASS conflict; a censorship implemented jointly by both the liberal and conservative wings of the ruling class. The ruling class (both wings) censors the fact that the purpose of discrimination against SOME have-nots is to destroy the solidarity of ALL the have-nots in order to get away with oppressing ALL the have-nots. Read here and here how this is exactly the purpose of racial discrimination.

Trump’s inexplicable assertion that race is biological, and not a social construct

Very curiously, Trump, in his “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History” Executive Order (linked to above), criticizes a Smithsonian Museum exhibit with the following strange and alarming words:

The exhibit further claims that “sculpture has been a powerful tool in promoting scientific racism” and promotes the view that race is not a biological reality but a social construct, stating “Race is a human invention.”

It is quite possible that Trump does not know that race is not a biological reality and that he thinks it really is a biological reality. It is thus quite possible that Trump believes racial discrimination against non-whites is simply the effect of non-whites being biologically inferior (having lower IQs, greater proneness to criminality, and so on) to whites. From this racist point of view it would indeed follow—as Trump insists—that racial discrimination was not in the past, nor is it today, an injustice.

Time will tell if any substantial part of the ruling class (besides Trump personally) decides to promote the old and discredited racist notion that non-whites are a biologically inferior race. It may happen. If so, we need to refute this racist notion aggressively, with hard cold facts. And we should also understand that there is no “freedom of speech” right for anybody to promote such racist lies.