The Guardian reports here on the huge (more than 400,000 people) demonstration in Tel Aviv against Netanyahu’s refusal to make a deal with Hamas that would result in it returning all of the remaining 20 living Israeli hostages. Below I discuss why the demonstrators are acting on the basis of a wrong understanding of the conflict that makes their influence on government policy much less than it otherwise could be. Nonetheless, Netanyahu may feel it prudent to give in to their demand. We shall see.

The Israeli Government’s BIG LIE that the Demonstrators Wrongly Believe

At the very bottom of The Guardian article we read this interesting bit of news:

Netanyahu was also fiercely criticised by the leader of the Israeli opposition Democrats party, Yair Golan, as a man who “lies as he breathes”. He said: “The man who time and again refused to eliminate Hamas’s leaders before October 7, who funnelled hundreds of millions of dollars from Qatar to finance the tunnels and weapons that threaten our hostages. “This is the same Netanyahu who strengthened Hamas back then, and it is he who is strengthening Hamas now as well. Netanyahu doesn’t know how to win and doesn’t want to free the hostages. He needs an eternal war in order to cling to his seat and to escape a commission of inquiry [into the 7 October Hamas attack that triggered the war].”

Mr. Yair Golan says some true things:

Netanyahu funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power before October 7, 2023. Netanyahu still today strengthens Hamas. Netanyahu needs an eternal war.

These truths are the ‘cat that got out of the bag’ after the Hamas attack of October 7. Unfortunately for the Israeli Jewish working class, however, the Israeli billionaire ruling class-controlled mass media and the politicians beholden to that ruling class embed these truths in a false narrative. This is what I mean.

Yes, Netanyahu funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power before October 7, 2023. But the REASON he now gives for that is BS. He says it was all about cleverly weakening the Palestinians as a threat to Israeli Jews. In fact, as I prove in my articles here (focused on Hamas) and here (focused on the Israeli government), both of which are based on massive mainstream media sourcing, it was not only Netanyahu but the Israeli government for MANY decades before Netanyahu was prime minister that funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power.

And yes, as my above first-linked article proves, Netanyahu STILL, even after the October 7 attack, works to strengthen Hamas.

And yes, Netanyahu needs an eternal war.

But what the Israeli narrative covers up is the REASON for all of this. As my above-linked articles prove, the Israeli billionaire ruling class has been implementing for seven-plus decades a strategy of social control of the Israeli Jewish working class and only this strategy is the larger context in which the reason for the truths cited by Mr. Yair Golan can be correctly understood.

The Israeli billionaire ruling class strategy of social control is to make the Palestinians be perceived by Israeli Jews as an existential threat, an extremely frightening bogeyman enemy. This then enables the Israeli ruling class to pretend to be protecting Israeli Jews from “their REAL enemy—Palestinians” and in this way it gets away with severely economically oppressing and getting rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class.

The way the Israeli ruling class makes the Palestinians be perceived as a frightening bogeyman enemy is by doing two things: 1) It viciously and violently attacks and oppresses (ethnic cleansing and apartheid) Palestinians in the name of the “state of the Jewish people”; and 2) it funds Hamas and works to keep it in power precisely because it is a terrorist organization that flagrantly aims deliberately to kill unarmed non-combatant Israeli Jews just because they are Israeli Jews and thereby makes the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening.

The Israeli public is kept ignorant of these true reasons for the truths that Mr. Yair Golan reveals. (Warmongering against Palestinians and funding Hamas were never, obviously, done for decades before Netanyahu was prime minister for the purpose of keeping Netanyahu out of prison, as Mr. Yair Golan would have his followers illogically believe.)

The Israeli public for the most part believes the lie that the Palestinians are their existential enemy that wants to kill all the Jews. This is why most Israeli Jews fear Palestinians. And hate is simply the flip side of fear. This is why there is indeed a tremendous amount of hatred of Palestinians among ordinary Israeli Jews.

And this is why the huge demonstrations of Israeli Jews against the Netanyahu government have (for most of the demonstrators, at least) nothing to do with sympathy for the Palestinians in Gaza suffering genocidal Israeli violence. The demonstrations are all about getting the remaining living Israeli hostages returned. The demonstrators believe that Netanyahu’s obsession with “finishing the job” and destroying Hamas instead of negotiating a cease fire prevents, rather than ensures, the return of these hostages alive.

Why is it important to tell people the truth about all this?

If and when the American public learns the truth—that Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe—then the vast majority of Americans—including Jews who initially were passionately pro-Israel—would oppose U.S. support for the Israeli government. Americans would demand an end to U.S. support for Israel just as they demanded an end to U.S. support for apartheid South Africa once they learned the ugly truth about it. The U.S. government would be forced to stop supporting Israel just as it was forced to stop supporting the apartheid South African government. And without U.S. support, the Israeli government would not be able to continue its vicious violence against Palestinians.

But until Americans know the truth about the purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians—its anti-Israeli-Jewish-working-class purpose—, they will believe the Big Lie that says its purpose is to make Israeli Jews safe.

Because this Big Lie has not been refuted, lots of Americans think that they must support Israel in order to avoid being on the antisemitic side of the conflict, and that they must do so despite their very real distress at the undeniable horribleness of Israel’s genocidal violence in Gaza.

And because this Big Lie has not been refuted (not even by anti-Zionists as I show here and here), the Pro-Palestine people can only make what is in fact a very WEAK argument that goes like this: “Yes, Israeli violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe, but even so, the violence is just too great to be morally permissible.” The “Pro-Palestine” argument is exclusively about how cruel the Israeli violence is. The problem is that a lot of people, as I explained above, support Israel IN SPITE of knowing full well how cruel the Israeli violence is. This is why the current argument of Pro-Palestine people—that Israeli violence is cruel—is simply unpersuasive to many people.

The result is that enough Americans remain in support of Israel’s government to enable the U.S. ruling class to continue the pro-Israel foreign policy. (Read here WHY the U.S. ruling class supports Israel.)

The result is that enough Americans remain in support of Israel's government to enable the U.S. ruling class to continue the pro-Israel foreign policy. (Read here WHY the U.S. ruling class supports Israel.)