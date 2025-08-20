Here’s what I’m seeing on the Boston bus I ride:

If it were honest it would read:

We’ll help you become a wage slave , or else you’ll starve.

If it were honest it would read:

As long as you submit to being an obedient wage slave, we’ll let you wear a coat and tie at work and we’ll even call a street in your city Malcolm X Blvd.

If it were honest it would read;

We’ll try this method of controlling you but if it doesn’t work we’ll just tattoo bar codes on your arms or, better yet, inject RFID devices into your bodies.

The rich know they need to control the have-nots, and so they come up with all sorts of ways of doing that. In the 17th century the rich made peasants work in the ‘dark Satanic mills’ by driving them off of the land—the commons—that they had used in common since time immemorial, and by making it a crime if they did anything to survive except work obediently as a wage slave. Today the rich want us to think that we should be grateful to them for allowing us to be their wage slaves. When I run into fellow have-nots who believe this I ask them to read this little parable about jobs.

And lest anybody accuse our ruling class of only making non-white people wage slaves, there are also posters like this one for doing the same to whites:

Here are some posters that the rich for some reason never display anywhere: