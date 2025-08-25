JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Tom Tunes
2h

You are exactly right in this analysis, John. In my town of Encinitas, in north San Diego county, masked ICE men, looking exactly like paramilitary goons, arrested an illegal alien last Wednesday in sight of the elementary school where he was dropping off his child. This was done in full sight of plenty of parents and children. This resulted in major demonstration and disruption of City Council business that same evening as CC was flooded with a combination of concerned local citizens and a full contingent of professional activists that are running demonstrations all around the county. Two days later ICE did the same thing in the same area, arresting a man who has lived in the US all his life and works as a laborer but ran out of money paying lawyers to renew his papers on a regular basis: https://thecoastnews.com/more-ice-arrests-in-encinitas-on-friday-community-pushes-back/. The rulers are upping the ante here as they are terrorizing the entire population, using “legal and illegal aliens” as their stage props to terrify everybody.

On another note, I noticed you had the book Debt, by Graeber, in a picture in one of your posts. I’m reading Graeber and Wengrow’s Dawn of Everything, which is an interesting documentation of how egalitarian (or something approaching it) societies have likely existing on a large scale in numerous instances around the world a very long time ago.

