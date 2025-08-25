Not the Worst ICE Goon Cruelty, No Doubt, But This Outrageous Example Forced Me to Post About It: They Treated a Good Person Like Dirt to Implement the Ruling Class STRATEGY of Social Control
Lets oppose this CRUELTY with strategic intelligence
Please read the full account here, because the details are horrifying and reveal the ugly truth about Trump’s vicious and cruel attack on good people living in the United States.
Trump’s goons inflicted extreme cruelty on Jemmy Jimenez Rosa, 42, a woman living 100% legally in the United States (and whose husband was actually an employee of the Department of Homeland Security, no less!), with no grounds for doing this except that decades ago Ms. Rosa, as a 20 year old college student, had been arrested for smoking marijuana—something that is not even a crime today, and something that undoubtedly most of the ICE goons who mistreated her have done in their lives also.
Millions of other people in the United States are being treated, or very credibly threatened with being treated, this way. The government is terrorizing us in the United States. The targeted people are those who don’t look as if their ancestors came here on the Mayflower. That’s pretty much all it takes to make a person fear getting nabbed and “disappeared” by ICE goons today.
The government is only able to get away with this terrorism by persuading about half of the U.S. population that, in order to ‘Make America Great Again,’ it is necessary to deport all of the illegal immigrants, and that this is all that ICE goons are doing. (Never mind that Ms. Rosa was NOT an illegal immigrant.)
The cruelty of the ICE goons (read the full above-linked account of what they did to Ms. Rosa, please) is NOT accidental, or merely due to the unfortunate fact that some cruel people got themselves hired by ICE. No! The cruelty is systemic and is intended for the following strategic social-control purposes:
Make lots of people in the United States afraid to do or say anything that the government won’t like, or do anything that would call attention to oneself as anything other than an obedient person whose ancestors came here on the Mayflower.
Cause about half of the population to be FURIOUS AT the cruelty and at the Trump administration for implementing it.
Cause about half of the population to SUPPORT THE CRUELTY because they believe the propaganda lie that says it is necessary to deport all of the illegal immigrants. (Please read here and in this footnote briefly1 my detailed discussion of exactly how this propaganda works so persuasively, and how and why the liberal politicians who purport to be opposed to the deportations deliberately never refute the key lie that this propaganda uses to be persuasive.)
By thus turning half the population against the other half (each with passionate moral righteousness viewing the other side as despicable) thereby divide-and-rule the have-nots so as to be able to get away with oppressing all the have-nots by doing things such as cutting Medicaid and food stamps for people in need.
Our response must be strategic as well:
Refute the Big Lie about why there are so many illegal immigrants (see the footnote below about this Big Lie, with an article refuting it that you can share widely).
Expose the fact that the liberal politicians (such as Governors Pritzker and Newsom) who purport to be leading the fight against the deportations are in fact in cahoots with the billionaires using Trump to carry out those deportations.
Rally everybody we can (including those who at first supported the deportations because they believed the propaganda) to stand up together and say ‘NO!” to these deportations. Provide whatever aid and comfort we can to the victims of the ICE goons.
Build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power. Here’s what you can actually do in that regard.
Consider exactly why it is that about half of the have-nots support the deportation of all illegal immigrants including those whose only crime was illegally immigrating and nothing else. The reason is this. The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following view of the illegal immigrants is true:
The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.
In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.
The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.
The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”
The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.
The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.
And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens.
The truth about the illegal immigrants, however, is totally different.
The truth is that the illegal immigrants are mainly people whom our billionaire rulers have FORCED to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. The truth is that for many decades our billionaire rulers (using both political party administrations) have been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to flee and illegally enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. Read the gory details of this here (regarding Central America) and here (regarding Haiti.)
Furthermore, illegal immigrants are LESS criminal than U.S. citizens. Please read “Debunking the Myth that Illegal Immigrants Are More Criminal than U.S. Citizens: It's fine to deport dangerous criminals who are illegal immigrants, but it's wrong to stigmatize illegal immigrants in general as criminals; they're less criminal than U.S. citizens.”
This truth about the illegal immigrants is totally censored! Here’s why.
When people (including those who initially support the deportations) learn the truth, what happens?
They are shocked.
They are ANGRY—at our billionaire rulers.
They are sympathetic to the illegal immigrants.
They understand (especially when it is pointed out) that the people who MOST want to stop our billionaire rulers from forcing massive numbers of people to illegally immigrate to the United States are the ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS THEMSELVES.
They see the sense of allying WITH the illegal immigrants against our oppressive billionaire rulers (who use the illegal immigrants as cheap labor and as a scapegoat to deflect proper anger at the billionaires, who treat us all like dirt, onto the illegal immigrants instead.)
They no longer think it is right to treat illegal immigrants like dirt by deporting them.
Were this to happen on a large scale the result would be CATASTROPHIC for the ruling billionaire plutocracy. About 90% of the have-nots would oppose the deportations and be furious at the billionaires of both political parties.
The billionaires’ divide-and-rule strategy would blow up in their faces.
You are exactly right in this analysis, John. In my town of Encinitas, in north San Diego county, masked ICE men, looking exactly like paramilitary goons, arrested an illegal alien last Wednesday in sight of the elementary school where he was dropping off his child. This was done in full sight of plenty of parents and children. This resulted in major demonstration and disruption of City Council business that same evening as CC was flooded with a combination of concerned local citizens and a full contingent of professional activists that are running demonstrations all around the county. Two days later ICE did the same thing in the same area, arresting a man who has lived in the US all his life and works as a laborer but ran out of money paying lawyers to renew his papers on a regular basis: https://thecoastnews.com/more-ice-arrests-in-encinitas-on-friday-community-pushes-back/. The rulers are upping the ante here as they are terrorizing the entire population, using “legal and illegal aliens” as their stage props to terrify everybody.
On another note, I noticed you had the book Debt, by Graeber, in a picture in one of your posts. I’m reading Graeber and Wengrow’s Dawn of Everything, which is an interesting documentation of how egalitarian (or something approaching it) societies have likely existing on a large scale in numerous instances around the world a very long time ago.