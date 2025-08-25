Share

Please read the full account here, because the details are horrifying and reveal the ugly truth about Trump’s vicious and cruel attack on good people living in the United States.

Trump’s goons inflicted extreme cruelty on Jemmy Jimenez Rosa, 42, a woman living 100% legally in the United States (and whose husband was actually an employee of the Department of Homeland Security, no less!), with no grounds for doing this except that decades ago Ms. Rosa, as a 20 year old college student, had been arrested for smoking marijuana—something that is not even a crime today, and something that undoubtedly most of the ICE goons who mistreated her have done in their lives also.

Millions of other people in the United States are being treated, or very credibly threatened with being treated, this way. The government is terrorizing us in the United States. The targeted people are those who don’t look as if their ancestors came here on the Mayflower. That’s pretty much all it takes to make a person fear getting nabbed and “disappeared” by ICE goons today.

The government is only able to get away with this terrorism by persuading about half of the U.S. population that, in order to ‘Make America Great Again,’ it is necessary to deport all of the illegal immigrants, and that this is all that ICE goons are doing. (Never mind that Ms. Rosa was NOT an illegal immigrant.)

The cruelty of the ICE goons (read the full above-linked account of what they did to Ms. Rosa, please) is NOT accidental, or merely due to the unfortunate fact that some cruel people got themselves hired by ICE. No! The cruelty is systemic and is intended for the following strategic social-control purposes:

Make lots of people in the United States afraid to do or say anything that the government won’t like, or do anything that would call attention to oneself as anything other than an obedient person whose ancestors came here on the Mayflower.

Cause about half of the population to be FURIOUS AT the cruelty and at the Trump administration for implementing it.

Cause about half of the population to SUPPORT THE CRUELTY because they believe the propaganda lie that says it is necessary to deport all of the illegal immigrants. (Please read here and in this footnote briefly my detailed discussion of exactly how this propaganda works so persuasively, and how and why the liberal politicians who purport to be opposed to the deportations deliberately never refute the key lie that this propaganda uses to be persuasive.)

By thus turning half the population against the other half (each with passionate moral righteousness viewing the other side as despicable) thereby divide-and-rule the have-nots so as to be able to get away with oppressing all the have-nots by doing things such as cutting Medicaid and food stamps for people in need.

