JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

MY EGALITARIAN TAKE

People

JOHN SPRITZLER

@johnspritzler
JOHN SPRITZLER's avatar
I edit the egalitarian revolutionary website, PDRBoston.org. I'm a retired biostatistician (designed and analyzed AIDS clinical trials) and now live in Boston, MA.
© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture