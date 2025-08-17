Share

A monstrous lie! Pursuing peace, my ass.

The mass media would have us believe that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump met in Alaska to try to move the world closer to world peace. The truth is the exact opposite.

In July of this year I posted “File this under ‘How to Keep a War Going Even After One Side Has Lost It.’ Oppressors need wars to control the have-nots, so they have a plan to keep the Ukraine/NATO-Russia war going even after Ukraine has lost it.” Everything still indicates the prediction my article made—that the Ukraine/Russia war would be made to continue as a new Cold War (with a pro-West Ukrainian government in exile) for many decades—will likely come true.

Leaders of anti-egalitarian classes that oppress their own have-nots, leaders such as Putin and Trump, fear world peace more than anything else. They need to keep the world at war because warmongering against bogeyman enemies is the chief strategy that oppressive classes use to control their own have-nots, as I show in enormous detail with evidence across the centuries and around the world in my article here.

If either Putin or Trump really wanted world peace then they would communicate directly to the have-nots of the world (especially Putin to the American have-nots and Trump to the Russian have-nots) that they opposed all of the ways that oppressive ruling classes are oppressing people because they wanted the have-nots of the world to have the real power and not super-rich elites, because the have-nots want peace but super-rich elites need bogeyman enemy wars to control the have-nots.

Such a truly peace-loving leader would, for example, condemn the seven-plus decades of oppression (ethnic cleansing, apartheid) by the Israeli billionaire ruling class of Palestinians rather than (as Putin does) calling for the immoral “two-state solution” that makes the ethnic cleansing permanent. Such a leader would explain that the purpose of this extremely violent and decades-long oppression of Palestinians (coupled with Israeli government funding of Hamas and Israeli government actions known to keep Hamas in power precisely BECAUSE Hamas is a terrorist organization) has been to make of the Palestinians a frightening (to Israeli Jews) bogeyman enemy that the Israeli ruling class can pretend to be protecting Israeli Jews from (by warmongering against the Palestinians) and in this way get away with severely economically oppressing Israeli Jewish working class people. (I prove all of this here and here.)

Such a truly peace-loving leader would condemn the creation of (not just the use of) nuclear weapons and explain to the have-nots of the world that egalitarian nations have no need for nuclear weapons to defend themselves against anti-egalitarian enemies. (I explain why this is true here.)

Such a truly peace-loving leader would both a) condemn the Kiev government’s violent ethnic cleansing of Russian-speaking people, AND b) explain that the purpose of this oppression is to make of the Russian-speaking people a bogeyman enemy that the richest Ukrainians use to control ALL the Ukrainian have-nots.

Such a truly peace-loving leader would not ally with and praise anti-egalitarian oppressive ruling classes, not with Modi’s ruling class in India or Starmer’s ruling class in Great Britain.

By using these obvious ways to evaluate leaders we can see that neither Trump nor Putin wants world peace. I assume my readers understand that Trump is no friend of the have-nots (as I wrote about a while ago here but still true). So let me now focus on showing that neither is Putin, despite the way so-called “anti-imperialists” act as cheerleaders for him.

Putin: the Anti-Egalitarian Oppressor

Vladimir Putin leads a government that oppresses working class Russians in order to keep a billionaire class very rich. See who makes up this billionaire class here. The ten richest ones are these:

Putin presides over obvious and blatant class inequality, made most evident by the fact of the existence of the billionaires who own large Russian businesses, some of whom, at the time of the collapse of the Soviet Union (with the help/blessing of American pro-free-market "advisors" to Yeltsin such as the oh-so-liberal Jeffrey Sachs, whose despicable role you can read about here and here) personally seized private ownership of the vast physical resources of the old Soviet Union. Here are a few articles that discuss this enormous class inequality in Russia: here and here and here and here (about health care specifically). (Of course the inequality is essentially just as bad inside the United States.)

Putin has never even hinted that the wealth of Russia should be shared equally in an egalitarian manner by all Russians, and he accepts the vast class inequality (including of course vast wealth in the hands of the billionaires) as a given fact of life.

There are indeed conflicts between Putin and some of the billionaires, and alliances between him and other of the billionaires. Putin's power is not, as some believe, purely dependent upon billionaires. Putin is a shrewd politician who achieves a consensus among the many various sections of Russian society who benefit from (or think they benefit from) its class inequality, much the same as do shrewd Western politicians. This consensus, in Russia, is termed "Russia's national interest," just as the analogous consensus in, say, the United States, is termed "the national interest of the United States." "National interest" is a bogus idea; it really means the interest of the haves of the nation.

In both Russia and the West, there are the trappings of democracy, but these governments are nonetheless--as far as the have-nots are concerned--a dictatorship of the rich against the have-nots. Yes, there are elections, but the realities of actual power (which is based on money) in these societies make it virtually impossible for politicians who want to abolish class inequality to win a majority of positions in legislative bodies.

The Russian government, like that of the United States, is a government of the rich haves against the have-nots. It is thus an oppressive government and there are no-doubt examples of its oppressiveness inside Russia to maintain class inequality by keeping the have-nots down and divided. Below I discuss how the government in Russia suppresses the efforts of Russian workers to win improvements in wages and working conditions and instead helps the capitalist owners stay rich at the expense of the workers​.

The Russian government, at the top of which is Vladimir Putin, sides with capitalist owners against their workers by making it difficult or even illegal for the workers to go on strike, and how strikes are often for basic things like getting paid any wages at all. Solidarity strikes (sometimes called sympathy strikes, carried out to support other workers) are illegal; this is an attack on working class solidarity the only purpose of which is to enforce class inequality. The following indented words are excerpted from a rather academic article, "Labor Under Putin: The State of the Russian Working Class" December 2016 Paul T. Christensen, at

https://newlaborforum.cuny.edu/2016/12/08/labor-under-putin-the-state-of-the-russian-working-class/ .

During the Soviet period, virtually all workers were members of a trade union, but the primary function of Soviet-era unions was not to defend workers’ interests. Trade unions were an arm of the Party-State system, designed to help enact Communist Party policy at the workplace and distribute social services.[18] All Soviet trade unions belonged to the All-Union Central Council of Trade Unions (VTsSPS), which was a powerful bureaucratic apparatus, controlling “substantial property . . . as well as considerable financial resources.”[19] Most Soviet workers were trade union members by default, not conviction, since union membership was automatic. In response to this situation, in the late Soviet and early post-Soviet periods a series of new, independent trade unions emerged. The most prominent of these was the Independent Union of Miners; others followed, including the Union of Locomotive Engineers, the Union of Longshoremen, the Airline Pilots Union, the Air-traffic Controllers Union, and the Union of Seamen. These unions were made up of skilled workers who could not easily be replaced. This gave the unions leverage in collective bargaining, but prevented them from easily expanding their membership. Still, by the end of the Soviet period, Russia had two separate and competing trade-union structures. In 1990 the VTsSPS was replaced by the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR), which was fundamentally the same organization with the same apparatus. In order to get the FNPR leadership and bureaucracy to support him—and control labor unrest—Yeltsin gave the FNPR control of almost all of the resources of the old Soviet trade union system on the territory of the Russian Federation. The FNPR has retained that control ever since, as the current regime finds the organization a convenient tool for managing labor issues.[20] The independent unions retained their separate organizational structures, but in 1995 most of them came together to form the Confederation of Labour of Russia (KTR).[21]​ The FNPR remains the umbrella organization of the “official” unions in Russia. ... Membership in the independent unions can be dangerous for workers: union organizers and members have been fired and physically assaulted on more than one occasion. As a result, the independent unions do not publish definitive numbers. The generally accepted range for membership in the independent unions collectively is between 2 and 2.5 million, although that does not include workers who are “unofficially” affiliated or sympathetic. The trade-union movement is hampered even more by the Russian Labor Code that went into effect in 2002. This law severely restricted the rights of trade unions: They lost their right to block the firing of a worker by the initiative of management; they lost the right to call a strike (which now must be approved by the employees of an enterprise as a whole); the number of sectors where strikes are illegal was increased; and solidarity strikes were prohibited.[27] An almost comic illustration of this is found in the annex of the 2015 Russian statistical yearbook, in which the entry for “number of organizations where strikes took place” drops from 11,162 in 1998 to 80 in 2002, and then drops to an average of four per year from 2008 to 2014.[28] This number is only possible because the Russian state only counts “legal” strikes; according to sources collected by the Center for Social and Labor Rights, in recent years the number of labor protests is more than one per day. The Code also makes it difficult for the independent unions to establish union locals in factories, particularly when one of the “official” unions is already present, since the FNPR unions actively work with management to prevent independent union organizing.[29]​ ... In spite of a hostile political environment and restrictive labor legislation, labor protests in Russia are common and increasing in number and intensity. According to the Center for Social and Labor Rights, the average number of labor protests per year from 2008 to 2014 was 241; in 2015 it was 409, and for the first eight months of 2016 it was 251. Up to the middle of 2016, the “intensity” of protests also increased markedly from previous years.​ ... Labor protests in Russia are almost all either wildcat actions or actions by independent unions. ...​ The most striking thing about labor protests in Russia today is the cause of most of these protests, whether stop-action or not. Since 2011, the overwhelming reason that workers strike or protest is non-payment of wages. ... Objectionable decisions by owners and management is by far the second largest declared reason for labor protests, at 34 percent. This category includes a number of different issues that vary from case to case, but they usually involve “changes in the social-labor sphere of the enterprise” that worsen the workers’ position, which might include everything from a reorganization of the enterprise to outsourcing of jobs to bankruptcy. Protests arise in most of these cases because “these actions are taken without the agreement of the workers, but are presented as a fait accompli” by the management.[38] The fact that management acts in this way is not surprising, considering that the “politics of production” is constructed in such a way that the “social partnership” model is heavily skewed toward the interests of capital. Olimpieva puts it succinctly: “That is why, according to the expression of one trade union committee chairman, today it is not possible to speak about a social partnership in Russian enterprises, but about a ‘social coexistence if the employer wants it.’”[39] Given all of this, it should come as no surprise that only nine percent of labor protests since 2010 have been carried out according to the stipulations of the Labor Code. The rest have been technically illegal. ... Russia’s workers have used myriad strategies in an attempt to defend their interests, but as the evidence above suggests they face significant obstacles organizationally, legally, and politically. For a large majority of Russia’s workers, trade unions have proven to be an ineffective mechanism for the advancement of their interests due to the “official unionism” of the FNPR and the massive roadblocks faced by independent unions and activists. ​ ... It is unclear whether this recent wave of labor protests will continue, or whether some new forms of labor organization will emerge from it. The Russian state is not generally sympathetic to social activism. That said, it seems that for the time being the patience of Russia’s workers is wearing thin.​

As this rather academic article makes clear, there is a basic conflict inside Russia between the working class on the one side and the capitalist owners and government on the other. I side with the working class, and consider those who side with or are part of the capitalist class/government to be on the morally wrong side, on the anti-egalitarian side. This is why I say that Putin is a bad man, an anti-egalitarian man.​

But Putin is a skilled politician who succeeds in making many Russian workers who are suppressed by his government nonetheless think that he is "on their side" (the way many Russian serfs famously thought the Tsar was on their side against the nobility who oppressed them and would come to their aid "if only the Tsar knew" how bad they were being oppressed.) This is shown in the above article as follows:

Given all of this, it should come as no surprise that only nine percent of labor protests since 2010 have been carried out according to the stipulations of the Labor Code. The rest have been technically illegal. At the same time, these protests have not been political in any direct way, except insofar as they reflect on the system’s inadequacies in terms of representing workers’ interests. Indeed, it is not uncommon for the workers involved to appeal to the Russian state or to Vladimir Putin personally to intervene on their behalf. For example, a group of workers in the Amur region wrote Putin a “letter” on the roofs of their dormitories with the phrases “Save the Workers” and “four months without pay. We want to work.”[40] In this case, the protest worked: A spokesperson for the workers talked to Putin on one of his famous scripted call-in shows, and the workers were paid.[41] This singular event has to be seen in the context in which, in spite of the publicity, an increasing percentage of Russia’s population view strikes as either ineffective or unacceptable.[42]

Until September 30, 2022, Putin's anti-egalitarian nature was evident in the rhetoric with which he conducted his foreign policy. Instead of championing the egalitarian values and aspirations of the people of the world and allying with them against the anti-egalitarian rulers of the world who oppress ordinary people in their own countries, Putin ignored the egalitarian values and aspirations of the people of the world and--even worse!--referred to the oppressive anti-egalitarians rulers of other nations in the West as "our partners"! Read here how Putin did this on February 24, 2022 and read here how he still does this as of July 19, 2022 despite these "partners" (the U.S. in particular) having overthrown the Russian-friendly government of Ukraine in 2014 and installed a government in Kiev that launched an ethnic cleansing violent war against the ethnic Russian Ukrainians in the Donbass region of Ukraine.​

On September 30, 2022, however, Putin gave a remarkable speech on the occasion of the people in four eastern sections of Ukraine having just voted overwhelmingly in referenda to join the Russian Federation and thereby become Russian citizens. In this speech, Putin spoke differently than he had ever before spoken; he said things that were clearly intended to communicate egalitarian values: he explicitly condemned extreme economic inequality, and he sharply denounced (as colonialists oppressing ordinary people of the world) the very Western government leaders whom he had always previously referred to as "our partners."

This speech does not mean that Putin is now an egalitarian (evidence for THAT would require that Putin actually use his power to support egalitarians in Russia in their struggles against the anti-egalitarians in Russia), but it does mean that he feels obliged to appear to be something close to an egalitarian because he knows that the vast majority of people in Russia, as well as the vast majority of people in the world including in the Western nations, are overwhelmingly egalitarian in their values.

The anti-egalitarian nature of Putin's foreign policy, despite its "tipping of the hat" to egalitarian values, is evident in the fact that Putin does whatever is required to maintain friendly relations with the notoriously anti-egalitarian rulers of India and China and Saudi Arabia and all the other governments that are not overtly supporting the West's sanctions on Russia.

For example, to the great frustration and annoyance of the Russian general public, Putin, until October of 2022, greatly limited Russian support for the ethnic Russians in Ukraine (the terms of Special Military Operation meant fighting Kiev forces with one hand tied behind its back) and delayed holding the referenda in the four areas of eastern/southern Ukraine to join the Russian Federation, in order not to lose the support of these anti-egalitarian governments (India, China, etc.) that--like all anti-egalitarian governments--fear any thing (such as secession of a region of a nation) that sets a precedent for people being allowed to break away from the authority of the central government. Putin had to first persuade these nations that the circumstances in Ukraine for the ethnic Russians were so exceptional that Russia (due to the demands of its population!) had to do what was necessary to protect those ethnic Russians from Kiev's ongoing violence against them.

To the argument that Putin had no choice but to accommodate the anti-egalitarian governments of India, etc., I reply this way. An explicitly pro-egalitarian government can, and would, gain the enthusiastic support of the vast majority of the people (i.e., the have-nots) of the world, in ALL nations, regardless of the fact that they were ruled by anti-egalitarians. With this kind of support from the general public of a nation such as India (etc.), a truly pro-egalitarian government of Russia would be able to implement an egalitarian foreign policy by making the anti-egalitarian government of India (etc.) fear losing control of their own population if they acted with too much hostility to the Russian government.