Simp Of Human Progress
2h

💯 agree. The cruelty of displacing homeless people while ignoring systemic inequality reveals the rot of elite rule.

JewsRejectZionistBilionareLies
14m

The rich want the poor to be out of their sight1:

hidden away in factories and offices and mines and farms where they work to make the rich richer, or

essentially invisible as janitors and cleaners of ritzy hotels and office buildings, or

camouflaged in military uniforms obeying orders to kill anybody who threatens the power of the rich anywhere, or

standing unobtrusively somewhere out of sight at Home Depot parking lots begging for a few hours of work to survive another day, or

waiting patiently at a welfare office to beg for some money to live on and explaining to the authority there that they are indeed working to make the rich richer, or at least trying to do so, as required by the laws made of, by and for the rich, or

personally serving the rich as invisibly as possible as domestic servants or butlers or chauffeurs or body guards.

But the poor are not allowed to “inflict” their presence on the eyeballs of the rich who are trying to enjoy the otherwise beautiful places in our major cities. Oh no!

