The Guardian reports:

Now for a wee bit of background.

Haitians, in what was then called Saint Domingo, made the first ever successful working class revolution in modern times. For that “crime”, the oppressor class has never forgiven them. Here’s an example of this, in this extract from The Many-Headed Hydra, by Peter Linebaugh and Marcus Rediker:

British policy remained murderous, on a large scale if necessary, as a private and confidential message from Downing Street to a previous governor, Sir George Nugent (1801–6), had made clear in 1804: “The influence of a Free Black Government in Saint Domingo may be always dangerous, the extinction therefore of that class of slaves in whose fidelity there is no reason to rely, and the propagation of those alone who by the habits of infancy childhood and education are susceptible of the attachment, appear to be the securest system.”57

Fast forward to today. I recently posted on Substack (here) a discussion of the violent gangs in Haiti and their implicit support from Big $. I subsequently came across a very interesting piece of information about these gangs, which I copy for you here:

Gilbert Bigio: Israel’s Man in Haiti and the Architect Behind the US Migrant Crisis, by Kit Klarenberg. Here’s an extract from it: In December 2022, Canada imposed strict sanctions on Gilbert Bigio, frequently referred to as “Haiti’s only billionaire” and the deeply impoverished country’s “richest man.” He, along with two other super-wealthy Haitian citizens, was accused by Ottowa of using his outsized influence and power in the country “to protect and enable the illegal activities of the armed criminal gangs” that have been tearing Port-au-Prince apart for years. Since then, Bigio has remained at liberty and unpunished – meanwhile, Haiti has slid ever further into catastrophe. Markedly, no other Western country – notably the sanctions-happy U.S. – followed Canada’s lead. While wave upon wave of UN-mandated peacekeepers from every corner of the world have been deployed to Haiti in recent years, they have been unable to quell – and often exacerbated – the violence that has left the country without a functioning state or civil society. Kenya, currently leading an international “anti-gang” initiative in Port-au-Prince, recently called for the effort to be transformed into a dedicated U.N. peacekeeping operation. For his part, Latin American & Caribbean Studies Professor Danny Shaw has zero doubt that Bigio and others like him are fundamentally responsible for encouraging and facilitating Haiti’s collapse. He tells MintPress News, “Only a tiny, well-connected clique of white warlords completely isolated from the needs and reality of the 99.9% of the Haitian population has the necessary private airports, ports and border contacts to smuggle guns and other contraband objects into the country.” That the arms have kept flowing all along, and no action has been taken to neutralize the international criminal networks operated by Bigio, undergirding that influx, tends to suggest the tycoon’s illicit activities are actively, if quietly permitted by powerful elements within Western governments. As we shall see, Israel may lie at the forefront of Bigio’s international protection racket. Comprehending how he furthers Israel’s interests in Haiti and the wider region may be crucial to understanding how Tel Aviv’s tendrils extend elsewhere overseas.

Of course we can all rest assured that Erik Prince, champion of the poor and oppressed (with his Blackrock Inc. that manages $11.5 Trillion in assets), will smite the armed forces beholden to the rich and powerful, right? [ Postscript oops: I wrote the previous sentence when I mistakenly confused Erik Prince’s Blackwater company with the different BlackRock investment company. Sorry. Prince’s company serves the clients of Blackrock but isn’t as large.]

But just in case, on the off chance, that he doesn’t smite those forces for us—the have-nots of the world—I suggest we do it ourselves. Here’s how. What it takes is building a very large and determined egalitarian revolutionary movement. Here’s how. Yes, it is difficult; but it is both necessary and possible as I discuss here.