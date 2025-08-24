Share

My recent post on Substack is titled, “Yes! It Is Difficult to Remove the Rich from Power and It Will Likely Take a Long Time. No! That Is Not a Persuasive Reason for Only Doing Things that CANNOT EVER Remove the Rich from Power. Let's think carefully about what moral people today should do, given the reality of the world we live in.” In this post I discuss why it is both necessary and possible to build the explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement, to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

Since April, 2025 I have been trying to create a local face-to-face explicitly egalitarian revolutionary movement in my neighborhood of Brighton, Massachusetts. You can read my first report about my experience doing this here. I have been handing out this sticker to people at the entrance to the CVS drugstore in Brighton, where I live.

Currently 39 people that I have met at the CVS drugstore have given me their email addresses to “stay in touch” because they agree with the sticker. I meet some of these people repeatedly at the CVS drugstore and they tell me they like the emails I’ve been sending them (the first one is online here). I have great conversations with these people at the entrance to the CVS drugstore (also with many other people there as well.) Sometimes the person I am conversing with tells a passerby that they should really take a sticker from me. These people (as well as many others) have been taking extra stickers to give to friends or relatives or co-workers. Recently a person who receives my emails and who frequently takes extra stickers to give to others asked me if she could take my photo to share (along with my website URL) on Instagram. Of course I said ‘yes’ and her photo appears above. All of this is indeed a form of egalitarian revolutionary organizing, which spreads the message of the egalitarian revolutionary goal and directs lots of people to visit my website (at the bottom of the sticker.) This is good. It is very encouraging to me.

But it is not enough!

One thing that illustrates how far I am from where I need to get is this. Except for a few people who replied to my email by writing back, “got it,” when I asked them to let me know that, nobody has replied to any of my emails with any substantive words. I can only guess why they are so shy. But it’s a fact I need to come to grips with.

Below is one paragraph from my most recent email to these 39 people. After telling them how many of them there are and other interesting such things, I also told them this about themselves:

You are also, apparently, shy about something else. Here's what I mean. As you know from my first email to you (it's online here; please read it if you haven't already), I hope to persuade you to meet each other face-to-face and get to know each other and converse with each other about the many questions that arise in connection with the idea of removing the rich from power. I think we need this kind of face-to-face connection in order to accomplish anything of significance. But so far none of you have said you want to do this or have responded to my questions to you about how to do it, even though I've asked you for your ideas about it in earlier emails. Is it that you're just shy? Or something else? Will the people who want to remove the rich from power--YOU--remain forever unknown to each other and unable to act together in an organized way? I hope not. I need at least one of you to tell me what I'm doing wrong. It must be something, right?

I am truly looking forward to finding out what I am doing wrong. I am confident that sooner or later I will find out.

Perhaps the problem is just plain fear: fear of the government or “the authorities” doing something scary to you if you make yourself too visible as a dissident. The way Trump is acting these days, such fear is entirely reasonable. I have written about fear in “Fear, Yes. Paralysis, No” but I haven’t promoted this article to my neighbors yet. Maybe I need to do so.

If it’s not face-to-face, then it can be erased

What I do know is this. Creating local face-to-face explicitly egalitarian revolutionary organizations is the sine qua non (without which, not) for removing the rich from power. It is necessary for removing the rich from power. I wrote about this earlier in my Substack post titled, “We Don't Need No Stinkin' Internet. Let's build an egalitarian revolutionary movement that's based on face-to-face, not on Substack or Zoom or FB or TicTok, all of which can be turned off whenever the ruling class wishes.”

It’s fine to create online organizations of egalitarian revolutionaries. These have some value, for sure. But they are no substitute for local face-to-face explicitly egalitarian revolutionary organizations.

It’s fine to create local face-to-face organizations that are only about winning some reform but not about removing the rich from power. But they are no substitute for local face-to-face explicitly egalitarian revolutionary organizations (which can, of course, be organizations with a reform focus that ALSO advocate egalitarian revolution and win greater public support because of this as I discuss here.) Reform organization that do not aim to remove the rich from power will never remove the from power, never.

What is easier to do is not thereby the most important thing to do

It may very well be the case that creating non-local non-face-to-face explicitly egalitarian revolutionary organizations is easier than creating local face-to-face ones.

And it may very well be the case that creating local face-to-face non-explicitly egalitarian revolutionary organizations (purely reform organizations) is easier than creating explicitly egalitarian revolutionary ones. Here’s why this is so. Many people figure that if the reform demand is modest enough and clearly un-threatening to the real power of the rich (“not radical”), then maybe it can be won and so getting active in fighting for it might make sense, whereas (many people believe) it makes no sense to try to remove the rich from power.

And it may very well be the case that creating local face-to-face non-explicitly egalitarian revolutionary organizations that advocate not the egalitarian revolutionary goal but rather the Marxist revolutionary goal of placing a Marxist/Communist party in power is easier than creating explicitly egalitarian revolutionary ones. See this footnote about why Marxist parties have a substantial number of active members.

Be that as it may, however difficult it may be, we need to create local face-to-face explicitly egalitarian revolutionary organizations because without them there is no way to build the large and determined revolutionary movement that it takes to remove the rich from power this way. (I write about this further in my Substack post titled, “People Don't Get On a Bus If They Don't Know Where It's Going. Ditto re Joining a Social Movement. Knowing what kind of a world we are FOR is as important as knowing what injustices we're against.”)

To build such a large and determined revolutionary movement people need to have enormous confidence (the kind of confidence people have that when they drop a stone it will fall down and not up—THAT kind of confidence!) that they are the vast majority in wanting to remove the rich from power, and this can only happen when they are in local face-to-face explicitly egalitarian revolutionary organizations. (Read here how I learned in 1969 that people only rise up when they know they are part of the great majority in their righteous anti-establishment goal.)

Therefore, no matter how hard it may be, we need to figure out how to build these local face-to-face explicitly egalitarian revolutionary organizations. We need to try to do it, then discover by trial and error how to do it, and then do it and help others do it too.

That’s why I am asking the people at the CVS drugstore in Brighton, Massachusetts, to help me figure out how to do it.

I suggest you ask the people in your neighborhood too.