I suggest you read The Guardian article in full reporting on Marjorie Taylor Greene, a MAGA leader if ever there were one, going against the pro-Israel (pro-genocide) policy of Trump and getting attacked by another big MAGA leader, Laura Loomer (and in the past attacked by the ADL as an antisemite), for doing so.

What do you think would happen if millions of Americans knew the facts presented in my Substack titled, “Zionist Leaders and Their Aims: The Truth about Them that Our Rulers Keep Secret. If these truths were widely known, not even most Jews would support Zionism”?

Spread these facts far and wide, to find out.