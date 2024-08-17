Share

The problem with Chris Hedges’s “Thou Shalt Not Commit Genocide: Opposing Genocide Is a Moral Not a Political Choice" is that it is possible to persuade millions of people who support the genocide not to do so, but ONLY by explaining to them the POLITICAL—anti-Jewish-working-class—reasons that Israeli leaders are committing the genocide. It is impossible to persuade these people by wagging one’s finger at them and accusing them of being immoral. Why? Because they firmly believe they are being VERY moral in supporting the genocide.

The POLITICAL fact of the matter is this. Israel is ruled by a billionaire class and politicians and generals beholden to it. As far as the people with real power in Israel are concerned (politics is about power, remember?) the actual purpose of the seven-plus decades of Israeli violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians and the resultant apartheid oppression and now genocide has never been what Zionist leaders always say it has been—to make Israeli Jews safe. No! The actual purpose has been to enable the billionaire ruling class of Israel to make the Palestinians be a bogeyman enemy from which it pretends to protect Israeli Jews. This is how it controls, severely economically oppresses and gets rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class.

I prove all of this in my articles here (about how the Israeli ruling class uses the Zionist ethnic cleansing project to demobilizes the Israeli Jewish working class whenever it begins to seriously challenging the power of the billionaires who severely oppress Israeli Jewish working class people) and here (about how Israel for decades has funded Hamas and even still today works to keep it in power, in order to make the bogeyman Palestinian enemy maximally frightening to Israeli Jews) and here (about how the early Zionist leaders opposed efforts to rescue Jews from the Holocaust because these rescue efforts interfered with their aim to obtain a “Jewish working class of their own” to oppress and get rich off of in Palestine/Israel).

These articles contain information that is a game changer. As I know from personal experience, when this information becomes known to passionately pro-Israel Jews (at least those who are not rich assholes aligned with the oppressors of working class Israeli Jews) it causes them to do a 180 and oppose Zionism and its violence against Palestinians. When the general public in nations such as the United States learns this crucial information they will make it impossible for their governments to keep supporting Israel, and the Zionist project will be dead in the water.

Chris Hedges does not tell his readers this CRUCIAL information! Why not?

I don’t know why Hedges doesn’t tell his readers this information. Perhaps it is because he thinks to himself, “Anybody who needs this information to know that it is immoral to support genocide is not worth my attention.”

This Chris Hedges mind set is exactly what Zionist leaders count on to keep the crucial, game-changing, information a secret. The mass media censor this crucial information by telling the public the conflict is between “Israel versus Hamas” (a.k.a. between “the Jews” versus “the Palestinians.) Very rich Americans make even anti-Zionism organizations censor this information, as I discuss here. And now Chris Hedges censors this information in the name of “morality.”

I suppose it makes Chris Hedges feel very moral and even “holier than thou” to proclaim that “Thou Shalt Not Commit Genocide: Opposing Genocide Is a Moral Not a Political Choice" but it does diddly-squat to strengthen the anti-Zionism movement.

The fact is that Chris Hedges is wrong. It is solely for lack of POLITICAL understanding—specifically of how and why the Israeli billionaire ruling class has manipulated things to make Israeli Jews fear and hate Palestinians in order to control and oppress the Israeli Jewish working class—that so many Israeli Jews (and Jews elsewhere as well as non-Jews sympathetic to Jews because of their commendable horror at the Holocaust) support the genocide that Zionist leaders claim is necessary to make Israeli Jews safe and that Zionist leaders claim is being done only for this noble and moral purpose. This is POLITICAL!