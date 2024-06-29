Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Biden’s and Trump’s bragging about how they blocked illegal immigration is the way they cover up ( i.e. , lie about) the CAUSE of this immigration: Big $ forcing people to migrate illegally to the U.S.

The Big Money behind both Biden and Trump is framing the debate in the United States about illegal immigration in a deliberately wrong and maximally divisive manner. As everybody knows, Big Money says the issue is whether to allow the illegal immigrants, who until recently were almost all from Mexico and Central America, to break the law and stay in the U.S., or to deport them. Big Money thus says the issue is whether to enforce the law or let people break it.

​This Big Money framework derives its apparent reasonableness from the widely-shared belief that people in a nation have the right to limit immigration into their nation as they see fit. Obviously if people have the right to limit immigration, then they have the right to deport those who do not enter the country legally. It all seems so perfectly simple.

​Yes, people in a nation do indeed have the right to limit immigration into it. But this doesn't mean that the issue that Americans must decide today regarding illegal immigration is whether or not to let people break the immigration laws. Here's why.​

Not Letting Somebody Enter Your Home is Not the Same as Forcing Them to Enter and Then Slamming the Door in Their Face ​

There's a huge difference between this:

Some individuals deciding they'd rather live in the United States than their native country, for reasons of personal preference or advancing their career or other such non-emergency concerns, versus this:

Millions of people fleeing across our southern border in order just to survive life-threatening conditions in their country that United States Big Money deliberately created in order to make big profits at the expense of these ordinary people and also to force them to illegally immigrate just to save their lives and thereby be cheap labor in the United States knowing they can be deported if they go on strike for higher wages and better working conditions.

​In the former case, yes, it is appropriate to limit immigration for various sensible reasons and deport illegal immigrants. But in the latter case, the question is not whether or not to limit immigration and deport illegal immigrants but rather whether or not to stop U.S. Big Money from forcing millions of people to illegally immigrate to save their lives.

​The fact that Big Money has, for decades, been deliberately creating the life-threatening (but profitable for Big Money) conditions that are forcing millions of people from Mexico and Central America to illegally immigrate across our border (at huge risks to themselves, by the way) was never mentioned by either Trump or Biden nor ever mentioned in the mass media that Big Money controls. But it is a fact. It is the KEY fact. It is the elephant in the living room! You can read the gory details here, which includes a sub-section titled “The Myth That Illegal Hispanic Immigrants Are Criminals.”

​Once one understands what is actually going on, then it is possible to gain some clarity about the relationship between the right to limit immigration and the duty not to abet oppression of innocent people. Here's how the two relate.

​Yes, we have a right to limit immigration.

In fact, it would be WONDERFUL if we limited immigration the way these people in a Mexican town did several years ago; they refused to let truly bad people—politicians and drug dealers—stay in or enter their town:

​No, we do not have the right to use “limiting immigration” as an excuse for—as a means of—oppressing people, people from Mexico and Central America whom our billionaire rulers are FORCING to cross our border illegally to survive the life-threatening conditions our rulers have been imposing on them for decades.

​When we remove the rich from power—with the help of the illegal immigrants who are our friends in this effort and whom we should therefore NOT treat like dirt (as if they were our enemy) by deporting them!—then we all can abolish the life-threatening conditions that presently force people to illegally cross the border. Until then the illegal immigrants are illegal only like slaves in the past who ran away were illegal. When we’ve removed the rich from power then we can exercise our right to limit immigration without it being merely an excuse for aiding in the oppression of people.

​The ruling class works hard to keep us confused about this. Let’s not let them succeed. Be like the Abolitionists during the days of slavery. They knew that illegal runaway slaves were in the right, not wrong. The solution to the problem of runaway slaves was to solve it at the root by abolishing slavery, not to side with those who made a fetish of obeying the law and who thus treated the illegal runaway slaves like dirt by “deporting” them back to their master.

​Remember, the reason we don’t have a runaway slave problem today is not because we enforce the Fugitive Slave Act but because we abolished slavery. Likewise, we’ll solve the problem of illegal immigration when we remove the rich from power. Then the people who presently are forced to illegally immigrate will want to either remain at home or go through legal channels to immigrate.​

Both Biden and Trump are consummate liars, as further proven by their LIARS DEBATE

Both Biden and Trump lied about Ukraine, saying that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was unprovoked. This is a huge lie, as I spell out here (using Henry Kissinger and Jeffrey Sachs as evidence) and here where I show that the Russian Special Military Operation is an absolutely morally justified military use of force regardless of the fact that Putin is an anti-egalitarian oppressor. Both Biden and Trump covered up (i.e., lied about) the fact that the Kiev regime is composed of swastika-wearing Nazis and those obedient to them, and has since 2014 been pursuing the Nazi policy of extremely violent ethnic cleansing of the Russian-speaking people in the Donbass region that was, prior to 2022, a part of Ukraine.

Russia’s aim in Ukraine is a) to stop the Nazis there from killing Russian-speaking people just because they speak Russian, and b) to prevent nuclear-armed NATO missiles aimed at Russia from being placed right next to Russia’s border in Ukraine, which would happen if Ukraine were to become a NATO member nation. These are perfectly just aims.

Biden and Trump lied about wanting peace, but their policies lead to nuclear war

Both Biden and Trump say that Russia’s demands are unacceptable when in fact they are perfectly justified.

Both Biden and Trump say they will refuse to negotiate a peace agreement with Russia that would meet the terms—perfectly justified terms!—Russia insists on. Since Russia is winning the war and will achieve its just demands with or without a negotiated peace unless nuclear war breaks out, the Biden & Trump refusal to negotiate a peace and to accept the inevitable defeat in the conventional-weapons war, requires the U.S. to escalate the war closer and closer to nuclear war with Russia.

Already, the U.S. has escalated by giving Ukraine the green light to use U.S. missiles in the Russian hinterland and already Ukraine used a U.S.-supplied missile (with cluster bomb ammunition designed to kill people rather than destroy property) controlled and aimed by the U.S. to kill and injure civilians bathing and playing on a beach in Crimea (part of Russia). This caused Russia to change the formal diplomatic status between Russia and the United States from “at peace” to “not at peace,” which is a major change with dire consequences; the only remaining diplomatic status is “at war.”

Now Biden says NATO fighter planes will confront Russian planes in the Black Sea, which will mean overt war between the U.S. and Russia—WWIII. Note that never in the course of the entire Cold War did Russia or the United States attack the other nation, neither directly nor via a proxy nation, but now Biden has broken that restraint and taken us alarmingly close to thermonuclear war. And all Trump says is that he’d stop Putin faster than Biden.

Neither Trump nor Biden ever mentioned this in their “debate,” though it is far more important than everything else they talked about during the debate.

For every Trump lie there is a Biden lie

Yes, Donald “I never had sex with a porn star” Tump is a flat out liar, but so is Biden. For example, Biden during the debate accused Trump of praising neo-Nazis. Biden specifically accused Trump of saying,"There were very fine people on both sides,” in reference to the neo-Nazis who partook in the demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia against removing confederate statues. Biden rehearsed for the debate for a week, with all his top notch professional PR and spin handlers giving him words to say, handlers who presumably read USA Today and Snopes.com and who therefore knew that in fact Trump said of the Charlottesville Neo-Nazi rally:

"There were very fine people on both sides, & I'm not talking about the Neo-nazis and white supremacists because they should be condemned totally."

We CAN Remove the Rich from Power

Big Money doesn't want us to even think about removing the rich from power, obviously. But that's exactly what we need to think about if we are ever going to stop Big Money from treating us all (legals and illegals alike) like dirt, as I discuss here. Big Money uses its control of the media to censor any expression by people of wanting to remove the rich from power. It does this to make us believe that hardly anybody does want to remove the rich from power, and to make us believe that therefore it's impossible to do it. But the fact is that most people would LOVE to remove the rich from power. Read about how this is true, and how we actually can remove the rich from power here (and here.)

Further reading about immigration

"Freedom of Association"

"What about the Mass Muslim Immigration of Refugees?"

“German and U.S. Rulers Are Using Weapons of Mass Migration to Divide-and-Rule Us”