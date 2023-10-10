JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jon Olsen's avatar
Jon Olsen
Jun 2, 2024

Thank you for this contribution, John. Well thought out. I certainly relate to the experience you describe from 1968! There is definitely a sea change regarding the conduct of Israel, and moral outrage has galvanized countless numbers of student and supporters to denounce that literally atrocious behavior, AND official US support for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JAS's avatar
JAS
Jul 10

Bloody brilliant. As usual. Thanks John.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture