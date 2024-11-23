Share

The Hill reports on Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.:

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on his opposition of a cease-fire in Gaza and pointed to what the allied forces did to combat Nazi Germany in the 1940s. Kennedy joined “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Thursday and explained his point of view. “I would say that hostages have to be returned and Hamas has to be disarmed, or else how can you have a peace?” Kennedy said. Morgan interjected, asking the candidate how he would plan to disarm Hamas. “We’re not sure how many are left but certainly thousands of them. When they’re embedded now in refugee camps amongst hundreds of thousands of civilians, millions of them,” Morgan said. “And so, every time you … launch an offensive against them, as we saw with the apparent targeted attack of two Hamas terrorists in the Rafah camp, and as you saw with the rescue of these hostages.” Morgan noted that at least 210 Palestinian civilians were killed by Israel during its rescue operation of four hostages. He then posed another question for Kennedy. “At what point does this desperation to eliminate the last members of Hamas get overtaken by the sheer volume of civilians being killed in the process, which I cannot believe will do anything longer term than ferment the ideology that drove Hamas in the first place,” Morgan said. Kennedy responded by detailing an argument between the United Kingdom’s Winston Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944. “Roosevelt said we have to denazify Germany and if we don’t denazify Germany … the Nazis are gonna rise up and do the same thing again. Churchill did not want an unconditional surrender for the Nazis. He said, ‘We’re gonna have to kill too many civilians to do that and everybody will fight for the death,’ but Roosevelt won that argument,” Kennedy said. “We killed about 2 million Germans during World War II in order to get to Berlin and denazify it,” he continued. “Today, Germany is the richest country in Europe, it’s one of the most powerful economies in the world. I think it’s the fourth most powerful and nobody’s scared of Germany because it’s a peaceful country.” Kennedy argued that he doesn’t see how people are making the argument for a cease-fire because Hamas has proved it only has one goal: to eliminate all Jewish people. He said a cease-fire would reward Hamas “for taking the hostages and they’re gonna keep taking hostages to get more and more advantage.”

Kennedy PRETENDS (Yes, pretends. His wealth gives him access to all the information I have, but he chooses to ignore it) not to know that Israel’s government, for decades, funded Hamas and worked (still still does even after October 7, 2023!) to keep it in power in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to ordinary Israeli Jews so that the Israeli billionaire rulers of Israel could (still can) pretend to protect Israeli Jews from their “real enemy”—Palestinians—and thereby get away with severely economically oppressing the Israeli Jewish working class and getting richer and richer off of them, as I prove here and here.

RFK, Jr. is a RABID pro-Zionist! Watch him spout off here.

But hey! He’s a dove, not a hawk, on the U.S. proxy war against Russia in Ukraine that now has us on the road to thermonuclear war with Russia; and he’s for making America healthy again by opposing Big Pharma and Big Agriculture. And I am against the proxy war on Russia too. I’m for making America healthy again too. In fact I wrote here about how that requires removing from power the ALL the billionaires that RFK, Jr. never talks about removing from power, and it requires abolishing the class inequality that RFK, Jr. doesn’t ever talk about but which is the CHIEF CAUSE of our high level of sickness and mortality. But who knows? Maybe if he is the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, RFK, Jr. will make Americans healthier. RFK, Jr.’s opposition to vaccination (which he downplays now as merely advocating real, not fake, safety and efficacy testing of vaccines) will have the positive effect of changing the burden of proof from being (as it is today with Big Pharma in control) on those who oppose multiple and frequent injections of stuff into very young children to instead being on those who advocate it. This would help the truth to emerge.

And yes, the people fighting to prevent RFK, Jr. from being confirmed as HHS Secretary are people who have zero objections to his pro-genocide views and only object to his opposition to the profit-driven schemes of Big Pharma and Big Agriculture and his skepticism about the “science” they have funded (such as this example.) So we don’t want to take THEIR side, of course!

And yes, there is a “Let’s take what we can get” viewpoint.

But I think we should not forget how wrong it is to downplay RFK, Jr.’s obscene support for genocide of Palestinians and his refusal to speak the truth about the anti-Jewish working class as well as anti-Palestinian working class purpose of Israeli oppression of Palestinians. His lying for Zionism is disgusting!

The New Arab reports on Tulsi Gabbard:

A friend of Israel Despite Gabbard attempting to portray herself as an "anti-war" figure, she has been fully supportive of Israeli militarism, including its current wars on Gaza and Lebanon. Gabbard is often seen by Trump's MAGA base as "anti-establishment", yet her support for Israel aligns closely with establishment Democrats and Republicans. In recent months, Gabbard has taken aim at pro-Palestine protesters in the US, calling them "puppets" of a "radical Islamist organisation", referring to Hamas. Gabbard also opposes a ceasefire, believing Israel should be allowed to wage war on Gaza for as long as it wants and without any limitations, saying that "as long as Hamas is in power, the people of Israel will not be secure and cannot live in peace."

News Nation has this video interview of Gabbard:

But hey! Tulsi Gabbard is a dove, not a hawk, on the U.S. proxy war against Russia in Ukraine. Maybe as the next Director of National Security she’ll help de-escalate that war that now has us on the road to thermonuclear war with Russia; I hope so.

But I think we should not forget how wrong it is to downplay Gabbard’s obscene support for genocide of Palestinians and her refusal to speak the truth about the anti-Jewish working class as well as anti-Palestinian working class purpose of Israeli oppression of Palestinians. Her lying for Zionism is disgusting!

Think how our excitement for such pro-Zionist politicians makes Palestinians feel. Think how it would make YOU feel if you were a Palestinian!

Think also about how it makes the imminent victims of Trump’s impending violent mass deportations feel, deportations that Trump loyalists, RFK, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, surely will not speak out against but which are designed to foment war of have-nots against have-nots ? Think how it would make YOU feel if you and your children were facing imminent deportation!

Let’s face it. Our ruling billionaire plutocracy will never offer us politicians in important offices who are truly and actually on the side of the have-nots; we’re only offered, at best, people like RFK, Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard who say something we want to hear and may do something we want done, while adamantly supporting genocide of Palestinians and expressing zero opposition to unjust, extremely and deliberately divisive, violent deportation of millions of have-nots in the United States.

We CAN do much better than settling for “Take what we can get.”