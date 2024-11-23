JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JAS
Nov 23, 2024

Yes the acid test of a politician’s veracity is their view on Israel’s genocide. Thanks John. We never should tire of spelling out the truth.

includeMeOut
Nov 23, 2024

Nice summation of the schizoid nature of even the “best” pols such as RFK. His analogy of Hamas and the Nazis is completely deranged. How anybody but an insane empire fiddler can support what Israel has been doing to Gaza is appalling.

Tulsi is an opportunist who shifts with the political rip currents and has a Hindu supremacist philosophy and an “interesting” background in a bizarre religious cult.

And these are the “best” that bourgeois politics has on offer.

But at least we have the COVID jab-em-all fundamentalists predominating on much of the Left to serve the working classes in a lemming march to speciscide.

