JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Oct 13, 2024

Thanks John. If only people would realise that corrupt governments don't represent the common man in any nation and try and influence us to hate each other.

Reply
Share
Tom Tunes's avatar
Tom Tunes
Oct 13, 2024

While it is true that Russia is a class society it does not follow that US workers should feel justified for their government to strike Russia with nuclear weapons, even if the Russian government threatens to use nuclear weapons in its defense. Nuclear weapons are the ultimate anti-working class military weapon, threatening the lives of all, military or not, who cannot afford the extraordinary cost of sophisticated bunkers. Inherently the working class should not support their use. However, when threatened with extinction by a foreign oligarchical ruling class who has used such weapons for their political purposes, what choice do the Russian workers have? If they were to unilaterally disarm themselves of nuclear weapons they would almost certainly be attacked by NATO/US with a nuclear attack if they did not submit to increasingly belligerent threats (and probably nuclear bomb demonstrations by NATO/US on Russian soil or in one of the proxy war theaters). It is a terrible choice they are facing but in my opinion, at least, the best of the terrible choices available would be to retain those weapons and the ability to retaliate, including the threat to use them as specifically as possible against the ruling elite of the aggressors, while at the same time agitating for bilateral nuclear disarmament as part of a step toward full disarmament of all anti-working class weapons.

Reply
Share
5 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture