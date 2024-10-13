Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

“ Nobel peace prize awarded to Japanese atomic bomb survivors’ group ,” is the Guardian’s headline. The article informs us that

Between 60,000 and 80,000 people died instantly after the Enola Gay, a US B-29 bomber, dropped a 15-kiloton nuclear bomb on Hiroshima on the morning of 6 August 1945, with the death toll rising to 140,000 by the end of the year. Three days later, the Americans dropped a plutonium bomb on Nagasaki, killing 74,000. Today, the number of people officially recognised as having died from the effects of the bombings stands at 344,306 in Hiroshima and 198,785 in Nagasaki. The average age of the 106,000 survivors is almost 86, according to Japan’s health ministry.

Here’s what the article does NOT tell us.

There was no moral justification for the U.S. rulers to have dropped the nuclear bombs on Japan. The purpose was never to end the war (WWII) earlier as is now well-known by those who study such things even if not well-known by the public. The fact is that before those nuclear bombs were dropped, Japan had already agreed to surrender with just one condition, that the emperor be permitted to remain on the thrown. U.S. rulers WANTED the emperor to remain on the throne which is why he did. So there was no need to drop the nuclear bombs to get a quick Japanese surrender.

The actual reason why U.S. rulers dropped the nuclear bombs on Japan is this: To make the people of the world—the entire world!-tremble in fear of U.S. rulers and be afraid—very afraid!—of standing up against U.S. rulers anywhere in the world.

U.S. rulers today continue to use the threat of nuclear bombs to make people obey them, the only difference between now and August 6 and 9 of 1945 is that U.S. rulers no longer have a monopoly on nuclear weapons.

The Egalitarian Position on Nuclear Weapons (which, of course, the mass media never talk about either)

As I have written earlier elsewhere, "An egalitarian foreign policy would never deliberately direct, or threaten to direct, violence against non-combatants. This means destroying our nuclear bombs unilaterally. It also means never invading other nations to direct violence against non-combatants as the U.S. did in Vietnam and Iraq." I condemn Putin's (and the U.S.'s) threats to use nuclear weapons, no matter what the circumstances; egalitarians everywhere should do likewise.​

Are Nuclear Weapons the Only Way to Prevent Being Destroyed by US/NATO the Way Libya (Without Nuclear Weapons) Was, and the Way North Korea (With Nuclear Weapons) Is Not?​

There are two things that can make the rulers of the US/NATO fear to attack a nation. The first thing is fear that the nation will counter-attack with nuclear weapons. The second thing (which is not currently a factor, but could be in the future as discussed below) is fear that a US/NATO attack on a nation will strengthen egalitarian revolution and thereby threaten to remove the US/NATO rulers from power.​

Russia would not need nuclear weapons to protect itself from the United States if it (Russia) were egalitarian

The reason this second thing (fear of strengthening egalitarian revolution) is not currently a factor in protecting Russia from a U.S. nuclear first strike attack (something some in U.S. government circles have advocated explicitly in the past and which current U.S. missile deployment is aimed to do) is because Russia (obviously! as I show here) is not an egalitarian nation/society and, of course, it is not promoting egalitarian revolution in the rest of the world. But if Russia were an egalitarian society and if it were explicitly and clearly supporting the egalitarians (who are most people!) in the rest of the world--including inside the US/NATO nations--by supporting all of peoples' struggles to make their society more equal and democratic, then the general public in all of these nations would understand, despite the US/NATO propaganda, that an attack on Russia--especially a threatened nuclear attack!--was an attack on them, on egalitarians everywhere in the world. The general public everywhere would be made angry--FURIOUS!--by any attack on Russia, and any such attack or its credible threat would likely increase the general public's efforts to remove US/NATO rulers from power.​

But because Russia is not such an egalitarian nation, it is quite easy for US/NATO to enlist the support of the general public in many nations for an attack on Russia. Russian Tsars and subsequently its extremely anti-democratic Marxist rulers in the past attacked good people in other nations and thereby created popular support there for any US/NATO attack on Russia today. Elsewhere, the general public has no particular reason for seeing an attack on Russia as an attack on themselves, since they know that Russian rulers are essentially a plutocracy enriching themselves at the expense of the have-nots; why, they understandably might ask (especially if Russia's rulers are threatening to kill us with nuclear bombs!), should we have-nots anywhere have any sympathy for the Russian rulers when they are attacked by US/NATO?​

The reason, therefore, why Russia's rulers today are so reliant on the immoral threat to use nuclear weapons is this: Russia is not an egalitarian society.​

Egalitarians should not support Russia's current policy of using nuclear weapons only in retaliation after a first nuclear attack on itself (even though Russia's current invasion into Ukraine is for a just cause of defending Russian-speaking people against Nazi oppression) because if nuclear weapons are used 90% or more of the world's population (almost all good and decent innocent people) will be killed! We should work to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement everywhere, and defend all just struggles but without using nuclear weapons. In doing this we have no guarantee of success; but in resorting to using nuclear weapons we guarantee the worst possible failure.