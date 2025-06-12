Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Five or so years ago (I forget exactly when, sorry, but it was before October 7, 2023) Jon Stewart on his The Daily Show crossed the line by making an especially sharp criticism of the Israeli government’s violence against Palestinians. The network (Comedy Central and Paramount) bosses told Stewart he had to publicly apologize for his words on the next airing of The Daily Show. And Stewart did in fact apologize on the next The Daily Show, without any visible irony or satire about it; seemingly sincerely. (As they say, the secret to being a good actor is sincerity. If you can fake that, you will be a big success.)

I give Stewart the benefit of the doubt here and assume that he was furious at being forced to apologize. Be that as it may, what this sorry episode makes clear is this. People such as Jon Stewart are on a leash held by the network bosses, i.e., the ruling billionaire class. If they cross certain lines they risk being fired. And they know it! So they don’t cross those lines.

Watch these comedians (in the videos below) get their audience laughing with their supposedly ‘anti-establishment’ humor, and notice this elephant in the living room: they never refute the lies that the ruling class uses to get LOTS of Americans to support the deportation of illegal immigrants despite how cruel these deportations obviously are. Stewart and Kimmel know that refuting these lies means crossing the line. This is why they avoid like the plague even hinting at the following crucial and censored truths (all proven here):

that the billionaire rulers of the United States have for decades been doing things south of the border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive;

that these illegal immigrants are LESS criminal than American citizens;

that these illegal immigrants want to help stop our billionaire rulers from forcing poor people to illegally immigrate even more than do American citizens opposed to the illegal immigration.

When the general public learns these truths, the VAST MAJORITY of the general public will oppose the deportations and direct their anger where it belongs—at the billionaires.

Jon Stewart’s and Jimmy Kimmel’s humor is not just ruling-class-approved humor. It is ALSO a way that the ruling class CONTROLS people who oppose the deportations to make sure they don’t ever gain the support of the vast majority of the American public and thereby WIN.

These comedians, by posing as staunch anti-Trump celebrities who sympathize with the illegal immigrants, are providing leadership to their fans. The leadership they are providing is exactly the kind of leadership the ruling class wants them to provide.

Their leadership (by example) tells people NOT to refute the lies that the ruling class uses to make LOTS of Americans support the deportations.

Their leadership (by example) tells people not to even THINK about the fact that the ruling class uses lies to ‘justify’ the cruel deportations.

Their leadership (by example) tells people instead to oppose the deportations by merely making fun of Trump and his supporters.

Their leadership (by example) tells people not even to try to expose the deportations as unjustifiable and immoral but instead to focus on totally secondary and diverting issues such as whether it was necessary for Trump to send in the National Guard or Marines.

To the extent that these comedians influence how people go about opposing the deportations, those good people are being set up to lose, as I discuss here and here.

Ruling class propaganda is ruling class propaganda, even if it makes you laugh!