Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Click here to watch the video:

As we head into the 2024 United States presidential election, let’s take a look at how Donald Trump won in 2016. In particular, how did this notoriously misogynistic “grab ‘em by the pussy” creature win the white WOMEN’S vote?

How come 53% of white women voted for Trump? (Hint: 62% of white women non-college graduates voted for Trump.) Despite all of Trump's reported misogynistic behavior, he won the white women's vote against the woman who ran on a platform emphasizing her abhorrence of Trump's misogyny and her aim to "break the glass ceiling" by becoming the first woman president of the United States. How come?

As we'll see in a bit, the Left was largely responsible. Despite the fact that Trump was anti-working-class, the Left made him appear to be the champion of the white working class.

Trump’s anti-working-class persona was all too real:

Trump told the Big Money folks that American workers' wages were too high, telling them:

"We have to become competitive with the world. Our taxes are too high, our wages are too high. Everything is too high. We have to compete with other countries."

And Trump publicly bragged about how rich he was.

And yet…

Working class whites, (or as the liberal Boston Globe calls them, the have-nots) male and female, voted for Trump. How come? Again, as we'll see, it wouldn't have happened were it not for the horrible role of the Left.

The Trump vote was a giant "Fuck You!" to the ruling elite that working class people correctly blamed for their increasing misery. And Trump voters didn't give a god damn about the undeniable personal imperfections or hypocrisy of their messenger, as long as he expressed their rage at the establishment--which he did, with unprecedented, unbridled and exhilarating enthusiasm!

Why blame the Left?

Here's why. The Left drove white working class people into the Trump camp. How did the Left do that? Here's how. By demonizing white working class people as the undeserving beneficiaries and defenders of evil racism.

All Trump had to do to appear to be the champion of white working class people was refuse to demonize them. It was simple. A no-brainer. And it worked!

The Ugly Role of the Left

The Left, by which I mean the political viewpoint people refer to as "progressive" or "liberal," the views expressed by the billionaire-backed NPR radio and the billionaire-backed liberal newspapers (views that the Marxists defend, by the way) is all about “white privilege” and how whites should acknowledge their undeserved privilege.

The LEFT absolutely never even hints the KEY TRUTH that Martin Luther King, Jr. and Frederick Douglass and Angela Davis explained (as you can read about here), namely that racial discrimination against non-whites HARMS, not benefits, ordinary white people, that it is a means of destroying working class solidarity with mutual resentment and fear between the races in order for the rich to be able to oppress ALL races of working class people.

The Left produces articles with titles such as: "When You’re Accustomed to Privilege, Equality Feels Like Oppression", and "Losing My White Privilege Blinders". The Left's message is that working class whites enjoy an un-earned, undeserved, benefit ("privilege" by definition means a benefit). The implication is that working class whites should give up their undeserved benefits: they should give up the privilege of having a shitty job instead of being unemployed; they should give up the privilege of merely being forced by the police to obey the rich man's laws instead of being killed by the police for having the wrong color skin, and so on.

For example, the Leftist Southern Poverty Law Center's Teaching Tolerance project has an article titled, "On Racism and White Privilege." Does this article explain that racial discrimination is a method of divide-and-rule used by the upper class? Does it explain that racial discrimination against blacks and Hispanics by employers and the police and other institutions controlled by the upper class has an anti-working-class purpose? That it deliberately causes non-whites to resent and mistrust whites, and causes whites to look upon non-whites as inferior? That it leads to mistrust and even mutual fear between whites and non-whites? And that this is the purpose of racial discrimination---to destroy solidarity between working class whites and non-whites in order to more easily drive down and oppress and exploit ALL working class people, to prevent working class people from abolishing class inequality and thereby make a MUCH BETTER world for ALL working class people? Does this article explain how this is why, among working class people, An Injury to One is an Injury to ALL? Hell no!

The "Teaching Tolerance" article avoids the "Injury to one is an injury to all" theme like the plague. Instead it says that "White skin privilege serves several functions. First, it provides white people with 'perks' that we do not earn and that people of color do not enjoy. Second, it creates real advantages for us."

The Left does not champion working class whites in their struggle against the ruling elite.

On the contrary, the Left tells working class whites the Big Lie that: that they are the beneficiaries of racial discrimination. The Left adds the insulting theme that white workers are the UNDESERVING beneficiaries of racial discrimination. And the hard core Leftists actually physically attack white working class people in the name of "anti-racism"; this is what Leftists did in the Boston area when they used their bodies and concrete-filled barrels to block the white commuters from driving to their jobs on I-93 (even deliberately blocking an ambulance with a patient!) These Leftists targeted white commuters just because they were white, and thereby helped the ruling class promote the idea among whites that anti-racism is just code for anti-white. No doubt this is why the authorities gave these Leftists zero jail time, essentially telling them "Job well done!" And the job WAS well done, as one can see from the responses to the I-93 blockade, for example this one, unfortunately no longer a live link. The Leftist I-93 blockers helped to foment race war. And yet the Left praised the I-93 blockaders' treating working class whites as the enemy, as this typical Left organization, Popular Resistance, did here.

The Left promotes race war and helps the ruling class divide-and-rule the working class.

In this profoundly false race-based divide-and-rule framework, an elitist politician such as Trump, who makes a point of not demonizing white working class people as "white privilege" beneficiaries, is widely perceived by white working class people as being on their side (while the ruling class mass media portrays him as being against non-whites).

In 2024 Trump is aiming to get the non-white working class vote too

As this interesting article from way back in 2019 points out, Trump early on aimed to get the non-white as well as white working class vote.

The fact is that non-white working class people want working class solidarity, not the divisive “white privilege” BS that the Left spouts. So Trump knows he can get the non-white as well as white working class vote by refusing to spout the “white privilege” rhetoric. All it takes is lying about what he REALLY does to screw the working class, as the above article by Steven Greenhouse points out.

Trump also appeals to the working class by pretending to be the peace candidate who will prevent us from getting into a war with Russia or China. I discussed earlier here why this too is a campaign promise not worthy of being taken seriously. But by appearing to be for peace rather than war, Trump gets working class votes. (Only a Pearl Harbor or a 9/11 ever persuade American working class people to want to go to war.)

The truth is that the billionaire ruling class fears Donald Trump no more than it fears the tooth fairy!

The Problem with the Left is not that it is Weak but that it is Wrong

The Left helps the ruling class in other similar divide-and-rule ways as well, as discussed further in "The Dangerous Naiveté of the American Left," which shows how the Left also demonizes good people for a) fearing the harmful consequences of massive immigration, for b) fearing terrorism, for c) believing that children should not be prevented from knowing and being known by both of their biological parents, and for d) thinking that women in a public access shower room have a right to tell a person with male genitalia to leave.

All Trump had to do to get working class votes in 2016 and probably again in 2024 was (will be) to refuse to demonize working class people this way when his opponent did (will). If Trump ends up running against Kamala Harris, he’ll be able to do 2016 all over again because she is a staunch proponent of Affirmative Action, which is (as I show here) designed to implement the false and divisive “white privilege” notion to pit white and non-white working class people against each other.

What Trump did to win in 2016 was simple. A no-brainer. And it worked! Watch him try to do it again in 2024.