Fact:

A ruling billionaire plutocracy exercises a dictatorship of the rich in the United States. (Read the academic proof here (and see it reported on here and here), and the larger proof here.) So pleeeeeeeeeze stop talking about “threats to our democracy” as if we have one. Wake up to the fact that the U.S. has NEVER been a democracy in any reasonable sense of the word: the Founding Fathers were enemies of We the People.

Fact:

There is nothing about the dictatorship of the rich that is contrary to the U.S. Constitution. In fact the U.S. Constitution was DESIGNED to ensure that the rich haves would always dominate the have-nots and be able to treat them like dirt to get richer and richer off of them. Read The U.S. Constitution, Help or Hindrance to see how this is so.

Read the damn history about the Founding Fathers (linked to above, and again here) that tells this story instead of believing the official fairy tales. The Founding Fathers wrote the U.S. Constitution to provide themselves with a strong central government with which to suppress any and all uprisings by the have-nots who wanted REAL democracy, such as Shays’s Rebellion in Massachusetts, which almost made a successful revolution against the haves by almost defeating George Washington’s private army. Shays’s Rebellion was a rebellion by small farmers who had been soldiers in Washington’s army that fought King George III, and who discovered that all Washington’s rhetoric about equality and democracy was just a lie to get himself and other rich people in power over the have-nots. The Founding Fathers were so frightened by this almost-successful rebellion that they replaced the earlier weak Articles of Confederation with the U.S. Constitution to be better organized to suppress future rebellions. Shortly afterwards there was the Whiskey Rebellion by the have-nots in Pennsylvania and nearby states, which President George Washington (now with the powers he had because of the new U.S. Constitution) suppressed with a federal government military force.

The fundamental evil of the U.S. Constitution

The fundamental evil of the U.S. Constitution is that it declares that a mere 545 individuals (535 in Congress, 9 in the Supreme Court and 1 in the Oval Office) gathered in Washington, D.C. are the SOVEREIGN power over 333 MILLION people living in the United States! It declares that these 545 people have the right to make laws that all 333 MILLION of us must obey. This is an ABOMINATION!

We’re taught that this ABOMINATION is glorious because it has “checks and balances” among the 545 who rule over us as our dictator. Those “checks and balances” are to protect the rich, not to protect us!

We’re told that the Constitution is about “democracy” because it’s based on elections, but we’re never told that at first the Constitution denied the vote to most adult citizens and only gradually, over time, allowed more people to vote but only insofar as the rich were confident that they could control the outcome with their control of the mass media and major private institutions.

In contrast to the Constitution, in a genuine democracy the sovereign authority (meaning there is no higher authority) in a local community is the local assembly of egalitarians whose members consist ONLY of the people who live or work in that local community who support egalitarian values (no-rich-and-no-poor equality, mutual aid, fairness and truth) and who want to create, as equals with each other, the ONLY laws that all people in the local community must obey. People who oppose these egalitarian values cannot be members of the local assembly of egalitarians because their aim is to have profoundly anti-democratic class inequality, and in a genuine democracy the enemies of democracy are not allowed to exercise power. Note that this is not a new and crazy concept. Read “Racists Were Properly Denied the Right to Vote by the 1865 Missouri State Constitution” and you will see that this excellent concept made perfect sense to good people back then too. Note also that order on a large—even very large—scale is achieved by voluntary federation of the SOVEREIGN local assemblies, which can create order on a large scale just fine, as you can read here.

In a genuine democracy people who support egalitarian values are not obliged to obey ANY law that they did not have an opportunity to join with other egalitarians as equals to write. This is why genuine democracy requires that sovereign power reside in the LOCAL assembly, not some far-away state or national government. If sovereign power resides in a non-local far-away body of people, as the vile U.S. Constitution demands, then it is a sitting duck for rich oppressors to gain power over the entire population merely by gaining power over a small number of people, exactly as the U.S. Constitution is designed to ensure will happen.

The U.S. Constitution PRETENDS to be for We the People, and PRETENDS to be about a democracy for ALL the people (rich and poor alike, yeah, right) but that is all a cover up for the fact that it is about giving sovereign power to 545 people to rule over 333 MILLION people dictatorially. As we surely know (can anybody seriously deny it?) those 545 people today—just as in the past—are beholden to the very rich.

The very rich are able to control the mere 545 people with all manner of bribes or threats, and thereby to ensure that the laws of the land are exactly the laws that keep the rich in power and protect the enormous wealth and power and privileges of the rich. One need only open one’s eyes to see that this is so today!

The rich try to make us worship their Constitution, and wrongheaded people who say they are against the rich GO RIGHT ALONG WITH THAT BS

The rich try to make us worship their Constitution. They try to make people think it is some kind of a Holy document. They tell us we are morally obliged to obey the Constitution even though not a single living person today ever had the opportunity even to vote against it. The rich want us to judge everything according to whether it is Constitutional or not—supposedly good if it is and bad if it isn’t. This is BS!

Two examples:

The working class should have guns to defend against tyranny, as I carefully explain in Guns and the Working Class, and this has not a goddamn thing to do with whether the 2nd Amendment to the Constitution does or does not give ordinary working class people the right to bear arms when they are not part of a ‘well-regulated [by the rich!] militia.’ We should not CARE what the rulers’ anti-democratic Constitution says we can do or not do.

Recently teachers near where I live went on strike, a glorious strike that I discussed here. Their strike was declared illegal. The teachers said, ‘So what? We’re on strike anyway.” Bravo! to those teachers. If a judge had said their strike was in violation of the Constitution, then they probably would have (should have, at least) again said, “So what? We’re on strike anyway.”

Beware of opportunists

Those who criticize the status quo—i.e., the perfectly Constitutional dictatorship of the rich in which the rich routinely treat the have-nots like dirt—by saying it is in violation of the Constitution are wrong to make such a stupid statement. It is NOT in violation of the Constitution. By speaking this wrongheaded way they express approval for a document that takes sovereign power away from the have-nots and gives it to the haves.

The unjust status quo is not in violation of the Constitution; the Constitution is in violation of justice.

Why do these wrongheaded people worship the Constitution while opposing the unjust status quo dictatorship of the rich? I think they worship the Constitution because they fear ordinary people would turn against them if they didn’t (at least pretend to) worship the Constitution. There’s a name for that: OPPORTUNISM. Opportunism means telling a lie that one knows is a lie or refraining from expressing the relevant important truth for fear that telling the truth would make one lose followers or potential followers.