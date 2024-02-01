Share

Click here to listen to this striking Newton, MA teacher to learn why the Newton teachers on strike are morally right:

Read here how the Boston Globe —arguably one of the most liberal newspapers in the United State, “ more woke than thou ,” more “ anti-racism than thou ,” and also by the way owned by the billionaire John Henry who also owns the Boston Red Sox—has come down on the striking teachers like a ton of bricks.

And read here how the syndicated conservative “ more anti-woke than thou ” columnist, Jeff Jacoby, ALSO comes down on the striking Newton teachers like a ton of bricks.

Except when the ruling class uses extreme and violent measures, such as a horrifying false flag attack like 9/11 or the Nazi Holocaust or Israeli billionaires funding Hamas and working to keep it in power to create fear and panic among ordinary people to make them easier to control, except when subjected to such extreme and violent manipulation it is invariably the case that when large numbers of working class people feel very strongly about something then the establishment (liberal, conservative, it makes no difference) strongly opposes them, and the working class people are invariably morally right and the establishment morally wrong.

This is because most ordinary people are egalitarians, whether they have ever heard that word or not, as I discuss here and prove here. In contrast, the ruling classes of the world today (it hasn’t always and everywhere been so!) are anti-egalitarian: they want society to be based on class inequality, and they know that in order to keep it that way they must treat the have-nots like dirt, as I discuss with many concrete examples here.

Read here how you can hasten the day when ordinary people with egalitarian values are not only the vast majority (as they already are today!) but also the rulers of society. When this happens we will have a good and decent society and an end to the horrible warmongering that our ruling elites depend upon to control the have-nots, as I discuss here.