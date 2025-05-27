Share

In the United States, public discourse about Israel and its current genocidal violence takes place in the absence of (censored) knowledge about the relevant historical facts. Even those who are appalled by Israeli violence in Gaza and who try their best to argue against it are failing to make the truly persuasive arguments that they should be making; this is because they don’t KNOW the relevant truth, as I noted in my recent post about the D.C. shooter of those two Israeli embassy workers. The truth is censored, even by the anti-Zionism organizations, for the reason that I explain here.

KEY FACTS WE NEED TO KNOW AND TELL OTHERS ABOUT ZIONISM

Let’s start with the Holocaust. Zionist leaders during the Holocaust opposed and sabotaged efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis if (as was virtually always the case) those rescue efforts did not send the rescued Jews to Palestine.

David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister: No friend of ordinary Jews!​

"If I knew that it would be possible to save all the [Jewish] children in Germany by bringing them over to England and only half of them by transporting them to Eretz Israel, then I opt for the second alternative. For we must take into account not only the lives of these children but also the history of the people of Israel." [26] —David Ben-Gurion, 1938 "Ben-Gurion and other Zionist leaders vetoed the immigration of 1,000 [Jewish] orphans, who were in physical and emotional danger as a result of the harsh winter of 1945, from the camps in Germany to England, where the Jewish community had managed to secure them permits. Another group of roughly 500 children of camp inhabitants was barred, after Zionist intervention, from reaching France, whose rabbinical institutions had offered them safe haven." [20] The reason for this cruelty? To send the children to Palestine to fight Palestinians so that people like David Ben-Gurion could have a “state of their own” to rule over. [from Baruch Kimmerling’s review of Yosef Grodzinsky's In the Shadow of the Holocaust: The Struggle Between Jews and Zionists in the Aftermath of World War II [20]

The above is an extract from my article, “Why, Really, Zionist Leaders Have Always Wanted a State of Their Own: It was NOT because of any concern for the welfare of ordinary Jews,” in which the footnoted references are given. This article shows with overwhelming evidence that the Zionist leaders had zero concern for the welfare of ordinary Jews. Zero! Read the article in full if you don’t believe me.

In my Vimeo video about Israel I mentioned a letter written in the British newspaper, The Times, on June 6, 1961 about how the Zionist leadership in Great Britain opposed efforts to rescue European Jews from the Holocaust. I neglected in my video to say that the author of this letter was Rabbi Dr. Solomon Schonfeld, Chairman of the wartime Rescue Committee established by the Chief Rabbi of Britain. Read more about this letter in the section sub-titled "1942" in my article, “Israel's Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians.”

Ben-Gurion’s motive, as my above-linked article shows, was the motive of all the top Zionist leaders; it was to have a state of their own, meaning a working class of their own--a Jewish working class of their own—to rule over and get rich and powerful off of in Palestine re-named Israel. This is exactly what Zionist leaders have now obtained with the existence of Israel, where a billionaire ruling class severely economically oppresses and gets rich off of a Jewish working class.

As my article, Israel's Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians, proves with mainstream media sources, the Israeli ruling class for decades has used violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians for the chief purpose of making the Palestinians be a feared (by Jews) bogeyman enemy that the Israeli ruling class pretends to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby get away with oppressing Israeli Jewish working class people and preventing them from seriously aiming to remove the billionaire class from power even though they know they are oppressed by it.

As I prove with mainstream sources here, the Israeli government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power—even after October 7, 2023!—for the purpose of making the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening, by USING Hamas’s overt undisguised terrorist violence (i.e., deliberate killing of Israeli non-combatant unarmed Jewish civilians just because they are Israeli Jews, with suicide bombs at bus stops and restaurants in Israel at first, then rockets fired at Israeli civilians in Israeli towns such as Sderot, and then, of course, Oct. 7) to make it seem that all Palestinians just want to kill all the Jews.

If the American general public knew this truth about the Zionist leaders and their actual anti-JEWISH-working-class aim and motive for all of their Israeli government violence against Palestinians, then the American public—80% to 90% of it!—would be DISGUSTED by the entire Zionist project, even those who initially were passionately pro-Israel Jews. They would know why a Jewish state is a BAD idea for ordinary Jews, and only a good idea for billionaires, as I explain here. They would understand why American billionaires—Jewish or not—support Israel, as explained here.

And in this case the public would force the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting to condemning Zionism, and hence switch from supporting the immoral pro-ethnic-cleansing Two State Solution and instead support the Palestinians’ Right of Return to the 85% of Palestine from which they were violently expelled and which is now called Israel, and demand Palestinians have the same rights under the law as Jews in all of Palestine, and demand they be justly compensated for the property that Zionists stole from them (which can be done in a way that would be POPULAR even with most Israeli Jews, as I explain here.)

When this happens, the Zionist ethnic cleansing project is dead in the water.

The key is telling the general public the TRUTH!