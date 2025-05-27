Zionist Leaders and Their Aims: The Truth about Them that Our Rulers Keep Secret
If these truths were widely known, not even most Jews would support Zionism
In the United States, public discourse about Israel and its current genocidal violence takes place in the absence of (censored) knowledge about the relevant historical facts. Even those who are appalled by Israeli violence in Gaza and who try their best to argue against it are failing to make the truly persuasive arguments that they should be making; this is because they don’t KNOW the relevant truth, as I noted in my recent post about the D.C. shooter of those two Israeli embassy workers. The truth is censored, even by the anti-Zionism organizations, for the reason that I explain here.
KEY FACTS WE NEED TO KNOW AND TELL OTHERS ABOUT ZIONISM
Let’s start with the Holocaust.1 Zionist leaders during the Holocaust opposed and sabotaged efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis if (as was virtually always the case) those rescue efforts did not send the rescued Jews to Palestine.
David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s first prime minister: No friend of ordinary Jews!
"If I knew that it would be possible to save all the [Jewish] children in Germany by bringing them over to England and only half of them by transporting them to Eretz Israel, then I opt for the second alternative. For we must take into account not only the lives of these children but also the history of the people of Israel." [26] —David Ben-Gurion, 1938
"Ben-Gurion and other Zionist leaders vetoed the immigration of 1,000 [Jewish] orphans, who were in physical and emotional danger as a result of the harsh winter of 1945, from the camps in Germany to England, where the Jewish community had managed to secure them permits. Another group of roughly 500 children of camp inhabitants was barred, after Zionist intervention, from reaching France, whose rabbinical institutions had offered them safe haven." [20] The reason for this cruelty? To send the children to Palestine to fight Palestinians so that people like David Ben-Gurion could have a “state of their own” to rule over. [from Baruch Kimmerling’s review of Yosef Grodzinsky's In the Shadow of the Holocaust: The Struggle Between Jews and Zionists in the Aftermath of World War II [20]
The above is an extract from my article, “Why, Really, Zionist Leaders Have Always Wanted a State of Their Own: It was NOT because of any concern for the welfare of ordinary Jews,” in which the footnoted references are given. This article shows with overwhelming evidence that the Zionist leaders had zero concern for the welfare of ordinary Jews. Zero! Read the article in full if you don’t believe me.
In my Vimeo video about Israel I mentioned a letter written in the British newspaper, The Times, on June 6, 1961 about how the Zionist leadership in Great Britain opposed efforts to rescue European Jews from the Holocaust. I neglected in my video to say that the author of this letter was Rabbi Dr. Solomon Schonfeld, Chairman of the wartime Rescue Committee established by the Chief Rabbi of Britain. Read more about this letter in the section sub-titled "1942" in my article, “Israel's Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians.”
Ben-Gurion’s motive, as my above-linked article shows, was the motive of all the top Zionist leaders; it was to have a state of their own, meaning a working class of their own--a Jewish working class of their own—to rule over and get rich and powerful off of in Palestine re-named Israel. This is exactly what Zionist leaders have now obtained with the existence of Israel, where a billionaire ruling class2 severely economically oppresses and gets rich off of a Jewish working class.
As my article, Israel's Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians, proves with mainstream media sources, the Israeli ruling class for decades has used violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians3 for the chief purpose of making the Palestinians be a feared (by Jews) bogeyman enemy that the Israeli ruling class pretends to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby get away with oppressing Israeli Jewish working class people and preventing them from seriously aiming to remove the billionaire class from power even though they know they are oppressed by it.
As I prove with mainstream sources here, the Israeli government for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power—even after October 7, 2023!—for the purpose of making the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening, by USING Hamas’s overt undisguised terrorist violence (i.e., deliberate killing of Israeli non-combatant unarmed Jewish civilians just because they are Israeli Jews, with suicide bombs at bus stops and restaurants in Israel at first, then rockets fired at Israeli civilians in Israeli towns such as Sderot, and then, of course, Oct. 7) to make it seem that all Palestinians just want to kill all the Jews4.
If the American general public knew this truth about the Zionist leaders and their actual anti-JEWISH-working-class aim and motive for all of their Israeli government violence against Palestinians, then the American public—80% to 90% of it!—would be DISGUSTED by the entire Zionist project, even those who initially were passionately pro-Israel Jews. They would know why a Jewish state is a BAD idea for ordinary Jews, and only a good idea for billionaires, as I explain here. They would understand why American billionaires—Jewish or not—support Israel, as explained here.
And in this case the public would force the U.S. government to do a 180 and switch from supporting to condemning Zionism, and hence switch from supporting the immoral pro-ethnic-cleansing Two State Solution and instead support the Palestinians’ Right of Return to the 85% of Palestine from which they were violently expelled and which is now called Israel, and demand Palestinians have the same rights under the law as Jews in all of Palestine, and demand they be justly compensated for the property that Zionists stole from them (which can be done in a way that would be POPULAR even with most Israeli Jews, as I explain here.)
When this happens, the Zionist ethnic cleansing project is dead in the water.
The key is telling the general public the TRUTH!
Yes, I know. Some say “The Holocaust didn’t happen.” I write about Holocaust denial here, where I show that even if one insists on not believing that the Nazis used gas to kill Jews in ovens, and even if one insists that the Nazis did not explicitly aim to kill all the Jews, it is undeniable that the Nazis wrote the Nuremberg Laws to target the Jews with extreme persecution and that very many Jews died as a result of Nazi policies.
Who are the Israeli billionaires? See here a listing of them by name along with their net worth and its main source. Read details here about the top 30 richest people in Israel.
Writing in Promarket, the publication of the Stigler Center at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, Asher Schechter states in a November, 2019 article:
"The corruption scandals in which Netanyahu has been ensnared revealed more than just the misdeeds of one man. What they exposed is far more insidious: an entire ecosystem of institutionalized corruption in which opposing gangs of monopolistic oligarchs pressure politicians and policymakers for regulatory concessions that hinder competition, often by using the media outlets they own (and the journalists they employ) as leverage. This system has been in place long before Netanyahu came to power."
The chief Zionist assertion is that all gentiles (non-Jews) are innately (if not currently overtly) anti-Semitic, and the chief Zionist argument is that therefore Jews, to be safe in the world, need an exclusively "Jewish state of their own" with a guaranteed robust majority Jewish population; this has required violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, driving about 750,000 Palestinians out of the 85% of Palestine that became known as Israel. To read for yourself about the nature of this violent ethnic cleansing, Google Deir Yassin and “Do your own research.” Also, read Zionists Are Wrong in Claiming All Gentiles Are Innately Anti-Semitic . Read below to learn more about what Palestinians call the Nakba—the Catastrophe—of violent ethnic cleansing.
Israeli historian Benny Morris denies the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, but his own research shows that this was indeed how Israel came into being, by Jeremy R. Hammond | Nov 14, 2016, in Foreign Policy Journal. Benny Morris is a staunch pro-Zionist. In a Haaretz interview of him in 2004 (it's no longer on the Haaretz website) on the occasion of his forthcoming book, Righteous Victims: A History of the Zionist-Arab Conflict, 1881-2001, he said the following (quoted words are those of Morris, non-quoted words are those of the Haaretz interviewer):
"The revised book is a double-edged sword. It is based on many documents that were not available to me when I wrote the original book, most of them from the Israel Defense Forces Archives. What the new material shows is that there were far more Israeli acts of massacre than I had previously thought. To my surprise, there were also many cases of rape. In the months of April-May 1948, units of the Haganah [the pre-state defense force that was the precursor of the IDF] were given operational orders that stated explicitly that they were to uproot the villagers, expel them and destroy the villages themselves.
"At the same time, it turns out that there was a series of orders issued by the Arab Higher Committee and by the Palestinian intermediate levels to remove children, women and the elderly from the villages. So that on the one hand, the book reinforces the accusation against the Zionist side, but on the other hand it also proves that many of those who left the villages did so with the encouragement of the Palestinian leadership itself."...
Are you saying that Ben-Gurion was personally responsible for a deliberate and systematic policy of mass expulsion?
"From April 1948, Ben-Gurion is projecting a message of transfer. There is no explicit order of his in writing, there is no orderly comprehensive policy, but there is an atmosphere of [population] transfer. The transfer idea is in the air. The entire leadership understands that this is the idea. The officer corps understands what is required of them. Under Ben-Gurion, a consensus of transfer is created."
Ben-Gurion was a "transferist"?
"Of course. Ben-Gurion was a transferist. He understood that there could be no Jewish state with a large and hostile Arab minority in its midst. There would be no such state. It would not be able to exist."
I don't hear you condemning him.
"Ben-Gurion was right. If he had not done what he did, a state would not have come into being. That has to be clear. It is impossible to evade it. Without the uprooting of the Palestinians, a Jewish state would not have arisen here."
Benny Morris, for decades you have been researching the dark side of Zionism. You are an expert on the atrocities of 1948. In the end, do you in effect justify all this? Are you an advocate of the transfer of 1948?
"There is no justification for acts of rape. There is no justification for acts of massacre. Those are war crimes. But in certain conditions, expulsion is not a war crime. I don't think that the expulsions of 1948 were war crimes. You can't make an omelet without breaking eggs. You have to dirty your hands."
We are talking about the killing of thousands of people, the destruction of an entire society.
"A society that aims to kill you forces you to destroy it. When the choice is between destroying or being destroyed, it's better to destroy."
Section 7A(1) of the Basic Law of Israel explicitly prevents Israeli citizens – Arab or Jewish – from using the "democratic" system of Israeli elections to challenge the inferior status of Arabs under the law; it restricts who can run for political office with this language: "A candidates' list shall not participate in elections to the Knesset if among its goals or deeds, either expressly or impliedly, are one of the following: (1) The negation of the existence of the State of Israel as the State of the Jewish People. …" In a 1989 Israeli Supreme Court ruling (reported in the 1991 Israel Law Review, Vol. 25, p. 219, published by the Faculty of Law at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem) Justice S. Levine, speaking for the majority, ruled that this law meant that a political party could not run candidates if it intended to achieve the cancellation of one of the fundamental tenets of the State – namely "the existence of a Jewish majority, the granting of preference to Jews in matters of immigration, and the existence of close and reciprocal relations between the State and the Jews of the Diaspora."
Video: The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine ( a talk by Ilan Pappe, an Israeli historian and author of the book by the same title.)
Video: Ilan Pappe, an Israeli historian, recounts the history of Zionism and ethnic cleansing in an interview by Chris Hedges conducted after October 7, 2023.
Israeli laws that discriminate against non-Jewish citizens of Israel.
Israel's Apartheid Laws, in detail
The Israeli Knesset (parliament) in 2018 passed the "Jewish nation-state" law that explicitly makes Israel a state based on legal discrimination against non-Jews even though non-Jews are about a fifth of the Israeli population. Read about this law here and read the law itself here.
Here's a detailed report by B'Tselem: "A regime of Jewish supremacy from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea: This is apartheid" 12 January, 2021.
Israel rebuked for 'biggest demolition of Palestinian homes in years':
The United Nations has rebuked Israel for carrying out what it said was the biggest demolition of Palestinian homes in the occupied West Bank for a decade. Some 73 people, including 41 children, were made homeless when their dwellings were knocked down in the Bedouin settlement of Khirbet Humsa, in the Jordan Valley, the UN said.
Israeli bulldozers demolish Palestinian kindergarten: Just as a new school year is getting underway, Israeli forces demolish a brand-new Palestinian kindergarten, citing, as usual, “lack of permit” in the context of an occupation that only rarely dispenses permits to non-Jews.
Is Israel an Apartheid State? Rhetoric or Reality by Frances H. Remillard
Video: Issues Related to a Jewish State in Palestine: A speech by John Spritzler at the Walpole, MA, Public Library, Nov. 7, 2005
Video: Miko Peled, the General's Son, debunks Zionist myths.
Video: Fmr. IDF Soldier Calls on Americans to Stand Up to Israel War Crimes | Interview with Eran Efrati
Video: Auschwitz Survivor on Palestine
Israeli violence against Palestinians, such as its well-known massacres of people in Gaza, is so terrible that it provoked “327 Jewish Holocaust survivors and descendants [to] publish [a] New York Times ad accusing Israel of 'ongoing massacre of the Palestinian people.' The ad was also published in The Guardian and the first two, and last, paragraphs are:
“As Jewish survivors and descendants of survivors and victims of the Nazi genocide, we unequivocally condemn the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza and the ongoing occupation and colonisation of historic Palestine. We further condemn the United States for providing Israel with the funding to carry out the attack, and western states more generally for using their diplomatic muscle to protect Israel from condemnation. Genocide begins with the silence of the world.
“We are alarmed by the extreme, racist dehumanisation of Palestinians in Israeli society, which has reached fever-pitch. Politicians and pundits in the Times of Israel and the Jerusalem Post have called openly for genocide of Palestinians and rightwing Israelis are adopting neo-Nazi insignia…
“We must raise our collective voices and use our collective power to bring about an end to all forms of racism, including the ongoing genocide of Palestinian people. We call for an immediate end to the blockade of Gaza. We call for the full economic, cultural and academic boycott of Israel. “Never again” must mean “Never again for anyone”.”
Holocaust scholar and director of Hebrew University's Avraham Harman Institute of Contemporary Jewry: 1932 Is Already Here
Anti-Zionist Rabbis Call Israeli Ceremony at Auschwitz an Affront to the Memory of the Victims
Israeli soldiers protect fanatical Jewish settlers who terrorize Palestinians in the West Bank. Here is an account of this from the book The State of Israel vs. The Jews:
"Breaking the Silence members are Israeli military reservists whose goal is to expose the oppression of Palestinians through firsthand accounts of those who practiced it: the soldiers themselves. BtS was founded in 2003 by officers and noncoms who had served in the West Bank city of Hebron, the place where Israel's control is the most cruel, and also the most unusual. Since 1997, six hundred extremist messianic settlers, protected by about a thousand soldiers, have terrorized tens of thousands of Palestinians living in what is called the H2, the "Jewish zone." That's the location of the Old City and the Tomb of the Patriarchs, which is sacred to both Jews and Muslims. On some streets, those Palestinians who haven't yet been driven out by the settlers' constant harassment live like caged animals, behind fencing they have erected to protect themselves. Settlers in buildings above them constantly dump their garbage down into Arab houses, terraces, and courtyards. Their equally fanatical children throw trash and scrawl insults about Arabs and Muslims on walls."
IS IT ANY WONDER THAT NON-JEWS IN PALESTINE ARE ANGRY AT HOW ZIONIST JEWS SUCH AS THE SEPHARDI CHIEF RABBI TREATS THEM?
Sephardi chief rabbi says non-Jews forbidden from living in the Land of Israel
Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef argues that Jewish law prohibits non-Jews from living in Israel unless they have accepted Noachide laws, adding that some non-Jews live in Israel to serve the Jewish population.
By Haaretz | Mar. 28, 2016 | 3:51 AM | 26
Sephardi Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef said Saturday night that many non-Jews should be forbidden from living in the Land of Israel according to Jewish law.
In a recording of Yosef’s weekly Saturday night lecture obtained by Channel 10, the rabbi can be heard saying, “According to Jewish law, it’s forbidden for a non-Jew to live in the Land of Israel – unless he has accepted the seven Noachide laws.”
“If he’s not willing to accept one of them, [which is] not to commit suicide, if he’s not willing to accept this, you send him to Saudi Arabia,” Yosef continued, apparently referring to suicide attackers.
The seven Noachide laws include prohibitions on idolatry, blasphemy, murder, illicit sexual relations, stealing and eating the limb of a living animal, plus a positive commandment to establish court systems.
“If our hands were strong, if we had governing power, then non-Jews shouldn’t live in the Land of Israel,” Yosef added. “But our hands aren’t strong. We’re awaiting our righteous Messiah, who will be the true and complete redemption, and then they’ll do this.”
The reason some non-Jews are allowed to live in Israel, Yosef continued, is to serve the Jewish population. “Who will be the servers? Who will be our assistants? Therefore, we leave them here in the land,” he said.
In 1961, prime minister David Ben-Gurion lied to Israeli Jews by declaring with no evidence whatsoever that Arab armies intended to “push all the Jews into the sea, dead or alive.”