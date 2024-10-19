Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The above NYT photo is from my “The Horror! The Horror! Aiming at Children's Heads to Kill Them in Gaza.”

Dear reader,

On October 8, 2024, I asked you to break the censorship about the true anti-Jewish-working-class purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians. When ordinary people learn the censored truth, then even those who were initially passionately pro-Israel change their mind and oppose Israeli violence against Palestinians. I know this from personal experience!

My Substack post was titled, “Break the Censorship re Israel! Write Letters (text supplied!) to the Editor With the KEY FACTS about the Israel/Palestine Conflict that Our Rulers CENSOR to Divide-and-Rule Us. They censor the fact that the conflict is Have-Nots versus Haves, Not Jews versus Palestinians. That's how they Divide-and-Rule us.”

In that post I wrote:

Dear friends,

I urge you to write letters to the editor or make online comments, to whatever newspapers or magazines you read, that express the KEY FACTS (spelled out below) about the Israel/Palestine conflict that the ruling class absolutely censor in order to ensure that the issue will be maximally divisive of the have-nots both in the United States (and the West generally) and in Israel and Palestine.

Here are the KEY FACTS —the facts that show that the conflict is actually between the have-nots (Jews and non-Jews alike) versus the haves (Jews and non-Jews alike) and NOT between “The Jews” versus “The Palestinians”:

Israeli government violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of OPPRESSING ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS. Israeli violence against Palestinians is designed to make the Palestinians hate Israel and thus be a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire rulers of Israel pretend to protect Israeli Jews from and thereby control and severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class. Read the proof of this, based on mainstream including Israeli sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-s-government-attacks-jews-to . Zionist leaders from the outset have had an anti-Jewish working class goal. During the Holocaust they betrayed ordinary Jews by opposing efforts to rescue them from the Nazis because those rescue efforts didn't advance the goal of creating the Jewish state they wanted more than saving Jewish lives. Read the proof of this based on mainstream including Jewish sources at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/why-really-zionist-leaders-have-always?r=1iggn . Israel for decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power (still today!) to make the bogeyman enemy maximally frightening. Read the proof of this based on mainstream sources at https://www.pdrboston.org/israel-funds-hamas-keeps-it-in-power . If one wants to be on the side of ordinary Jews instead of billionaire Jews, then one should oppose the Jewish state idea, just as one would oppose the idea of a White state if one is on the side of ordinary and not billionaire white people. This is proved at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/there-should-not-be-a-jewish-state?r=1iggn . Hamas is also controlled by billionaires and oppresses ordinary Palestinians in Gaza as shown at https://johnspritzler.substack.com/p/hamas-leaders-are-billionaires-who?r=1iggn . Hamas got votes not because Palestinians want an Islamic theocracy but because Hamas was less corrupt than the alternative Palestine Authority and pretended to be fighting Israel militantly.

You have my permission to use my own words if you wish, to copy and paste or edit or just use the first fact by itself, however you wish in any letter you write.

Well, did you write a letter or post a comment with this information to break the censorship?

Did you do what is vital for persuading the VAST MAJORITY of Americans (not just the current minority but also initially passionately pro-Israel Jews) to oppose Israel’s violence against Palestinians (all the violence, not just the most extreme current genocide)?

Did you?

If so, please share with me and my readers what you did.

Leave a comment

If not, please say WHY not.

Do you think what I write about the purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians—its anti-JEWISH-working-class purpose—is wrong? If so, please say why you think it is wrong, OK?

Are you AFRAID to write such a letter-to-the-editor or comment? If so, please say so, and maybe we can discuss a way to do it safely.

You do realize—right?—that merely denouncing the genocide does nothing to prevent the U.S. government from supporting it as long a majority of Americans continue to think that it is right for the U.S. government to support Israel because they wrongly believe that, despite the horror of the genocide in Gaza, Israeli violence is fundamentally for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

If you want to help the Palestinians, then break the censorship on the true purpose of Israeli violence against Palestinians.

Please know that there IS something you can do weaken the Zionists committing genocide in Gaza. So please DO it.