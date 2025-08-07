JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
11m

Momentous effort John. When do you ever sleep given your prodigious output?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture