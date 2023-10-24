JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Nov 16, 2024

Brilliantly researched and insisive post. I wonder though, John, whether religion itself is a construct of the elites. It is such an effective tool in creating Divide and Rule. Humanity before Identity every time

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture