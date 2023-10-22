JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Cable's avatar
Robert Cable
Oct 22, 2023

If so, then why the h_ _ _ do we choose them to LEAD us and why do we FOLLOW them?

Reply
Share
1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture