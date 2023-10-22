There’s war in the Middle East today because world leaders have refused to implement a just solution to the Israel/Palestine conflict, despite the fact that the vast majority of people in that region (and in the world) want to live in peace with each other in a just society. The world’s leaders WANT war because that’s how they control us, the have-nots (see the details here .)





Not a single leader of any nation today is advocating a JUST solution to the Israel/Palestine conflict.

This is true despite the fact that there IS a just solution that would have the enthusiastic support of MOST PALESTINIANS AND MOST ISRAELI JEWS! This solution is explained here.



Not a single leader of any nation today states the OBVIOUS truth, which is this:





If the Israeli ruling class stopped treating Palestinians like dirt—if it ended the seven decades of violent ethnic cleansing against them and allowed them to exercise their Right of Return to the 78% of Palestine (now called Israel) from which Zionists expelled them (read the details here), then most Palestinians would view Hamas’s violent terrorism against ordinary noncombatant Jews–and any advocacy whatsoever of violence against people just because they are Jews–as criminally immoral behavior.



Not a single leader of any nation today states the key fact about WHY Israel treats the Palestinians like dirt:

The actual reason is this (read the details for all of the following here.):

Israel has a billionaire ruling class that oppresses the Israeli Jewish working class (including Ashkenazi Holocaust survivors) economically horribly. In order to get away with this, Israel's ruling class needs to make Israeli working class Jews obey the Israeli government despite how it oppresses them. The way the Israeli ruling class does this is by pretending to be protecting Israeli Jews from their "real enemy," the Palestinians. For this to work, the Palestinians must be made to be a frightening bogeyman enemy, an enemy that, as Israeli rulers tell Israeli Jews, wants to "push the Jews into the sea, dead or alive." To make Palestinians be so angry at Israel that they can be used as this bogeyman enemy, the Israeli ruling class has spent seven decades committing violent ethnic cleansing against them (read the details here). To make the bogeyman enemy MAXIMALLY frightening, Israel's rulers have been for many years funding Hamas and working to keep it in power (bombing Gaza makes Hamas stronger, not weaker, as all knowledgeable observers agree despite with whom they sympathize.) (Read the details here.)

No leader of any nation today explains that the ACTUAL conflict is between the haves and the have-nots, that the Israeli government and Hamas are both on the side of the haves and are both against the Israeli have-nots and the Palestinian have-nots.

WHY DO NO LEADERS OF ANY NATION SAY THESE KEY TRUTHS?





The reason is that these key truths reveal how rich upper class oppressive ruling elites dominate and control THEIR OWN have-nots, and ALL nations are ruled by such oppressive upper classes (capitalist, socialist, Communist, theocratic, royal--makes no difference), and so none of them reveal these truths. None!



Instead, these leaders (yes, even Cuba’s and even China’s and even Venezuela’s) all cover up the truth by talking about "finding a just resolution to the conflict by having a 'two-state solution.'"

The ‘two-state solution’ is no solution at all (and these national leaders all know it!) because it simply means making the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians (i.e., being driven out of the 78% part of Palestine now called Israel and being denied their Right of Return, which is the Palestinians’ CHIEF and morally righteous grievance) PERMANENT (by making Palestinians have to settle for some little postage-stamp sized state that would continue to be controlled by Israeli billionaires and Palestinian billionaires (read how billionaires control Hamas here) the way supposedly "independent" Gaza now is.

The only governments not on board with the immoral “two state solution” are Israel’s and Hamas’s, and in both cases the reason is to foment war between some have-nots against other have-nots. Israel says most of Mandate Palestine must be a “Jewish state” with the Palestinians remaining a subject occupied population with virtually no rights of statehood. Hamas says that a just solution requires none of Mandate Palestine being a “Jewish state.” Israeli leaders and Hamas control their own have-nots by using each other as bogeyman enemies, and so they must avoid seeming to agree on the “two state solution.”