Nov 21, 2024

I think part of the reason that few protests are occurring may be because few people think that nuclear weapons will be used. It is beyond what most people think our rulers are capable of. The Richard Day Tapes, if you have read them or listened to the talk by Lawrence Dunegin who allegedly (I’m not 100% convinced these are real, but they do give a credible accounting and prediction of what is now happening, though the talk by Day was in 1969) predict that the deliberate detonation of nuclear weapons may be necessary in order to frighten the masses in to accepting the New World Order with one central world government, among other totalitarian institutions. I think this is credible, even if I am not 100% certain, and the strange way in which “nuclear war” is being rolled out is highly suspicious. It seems very calculated and deliberate, almost step-by-step. Not at all what one would expect from a real war which would organically escalate from a land war between the great powers to a nuclear attack. I think hardly anybody is thinking about this possibility, but I think it is not impossible.

Nov 21, 2024

Thanks John. Whilst people still believe they are impotent to stop the escalation towards nuclear war, the elites will have their way. This belief system is so engrained that it seems hopeless to wake people up. We have to keep trying.

