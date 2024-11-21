Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Joe Biden has escalated the proxy war against Russia , taking us one step closer to thermonuclear war.

Listen to an expert in weapons (who, unfortunately, doesn’t understand the reason why our rulers act as they do) explain how this is so:

Americans are deathly afraid of nuclear war with Russia. But there’s no massive uprising against this dangerous nuclear brinkmanship.

How come?

It’s not because the threat has been kept a secret. Here is where it’s talked about in the mainstream press:

CNN reports that Russia is now declaring that it is at war with the United States and its new policy allows using nuclear weapons:

President Vladimir Putin has updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine, two days after his US counterpart Joe Biden granted Ukraine permission to strike targets deep inside Russia with American-made weapons. Under the updated doctrine, Moscow will consider aggression from any non-nuclear state – but with the participation of a nuclear country – a joint attack on Russia. … The Kremlin began this fresh round of nuclear saber-rattling Tuesday, saying the revised military doctrine would in theory lower the bar to first use of nuclear weapons. In a phone call with reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted the changes mean that “the Russian Federation reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in the event of aggression using conventional weapons against it and/or the Republic of Belarus.” … Nuclear deterrence is a pillar of Russian military doctrine, but the revision appears to broaden the definition of what would be considered aggression against Russia. “An important element of this document is that nuclear deterrence is aimed at ensuring that a potential adversary understands the inevitability of retaliation in the event of aggression against the Russian Federation or its allies,” Peskov said. The revised doctrine is clearly meant to send a strong signal to Ukraine’s Western backers about the risks of escalation – and make policymakers and the public think twice about the possible consequences of providing more sophisticated and far-reaching weaponry to Ukraine.

What then is the reason why there’s no massive uprising against our government’s nuclear brinkmanship?

The reason is this.

People feel hopeless that anything they can do would make a difference. People feel the way a person feels who’s been condemned to be executed and is being led to the place of execution by armed guards. Why don’t they struggle to escape? It’s not because they don’t desperately wish to escape. It’s because they feel hopeless about the possibility; they know that resistance is futile.

But WHY do people feel so hopeless?

The reason is that they have no confidence that if they took action they would be joined by sufficient numbers of other people in taking that action to make it have any real effect in preventing the impending nuclear war.

But WHY do people have no confidence in others joining them?

The reason is that people know full well that the kind of action required to stop the U.S. government from its nuclear brinkmanship cannot be just something like writing letters to the editor or even protesting peacefully. No, people understand that it will require the kind of action that can remove the rich from power because, as people know full well, it is the rich, not We the People, who control the government and the rich do with the government whatever they want to do as long as they are in power. The ruling class has worked very hard to censor in the mass and alternative media all expressions of a desire to remove the rich from power. The intended effect of this censorship is to make people believe (contrary to the actual truth that I prove here) that hardly anybody else does want to remove the rich from power. Hence the lack of confidence that others would join one in an action that—when done by lots of people—could remove the rich from power and thereby end the nuclear brinkmanship.

And so people figure the best that they can do is something like voting for Trump (whose support was largely based on his image as an anti-war candidate) or else just fatalistically hoping for the best while going along with one’s routine life.

What is to be done?

Is it not obvious? We need to do things that will break through the ruling class’s censorship of all expressions of wanting to remove the rich from power. We need to do things that will help people learn the truth—that in wanting to remove the rich from power they are in the vast majority, not a hopelessly small and hence powerless minority. Only when people know they are in the vast majority will they have the confidence to take—and organize!—actions that they would otherwise consider to be crazy. I learned this fact in 1969 and wrote about it here.

Of course thermonuclear war might happen before we persuade enough people to take the actions required to stop it. But maybe not. I think it would be morally wrong to sit back and do nothing just because we have no guarantee of success, don’t you?