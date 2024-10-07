JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAS's avatar
JAS
Oct 7, 2024

Thanks John. A sobering and frightening post describing a cruel mindset of the elite.

Reply
Share
Mediocrates's avatar
Mediocrates
Oct 8, 2024

The rich and powerful don't care what you think. They don't care what you say. They DO care what you (may) do. If "doing" means obeying the narrative and consuming their products then they continue smile when the bank statements arrive. But, they become VERY alarmed if "doing" means "don't"; such as DO NOT COMPLY and DO NOT BUY!! Dwindling profit margins are their worst news.

Reply
Share
3 replies by JOHN SPRITZLER and others
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture