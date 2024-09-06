Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

What the hell is going on here?!

The Big $ corporate honchos who run Dancing With the Stars have decided to glamorize and honor and no doubt reward with some money a convicted con artist who is a flagrant liar and swindler of people who thought she was their friend.

Have the corporate honchos no shame?

Well, obviously they don’t have any shame.

It’s not too hard to figure out why the Big $ honchos invited this despicable person to be featured on their TV show. They figured that she, because of her infamy combined with good looks, would attract lots of eyeballs to the advertisements on the show. That’s the name of the game, after all. The more eyeballs that view the advertisements, the more money the advertisers make, the more money the television studio makes, and the more money the TV honchos make. The love of money is the root of all evil.

It’s not complicated.

It’s just disgusting.

Imagine if you will…

Imagine if you will that we had an egalitarian society. Economic enterprises are not run to make some people richer than others but rather to make life better for all of us. The final say about whether an economic enterprise can operate is the local assembly of egalitarians at which only those who work or live in the local community and who support no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness and justice and truth can participate.

Imagine that at the local assembly of egalitarians somebody proposes that a convicted liar and swindler be glamorized and honored and materially rewarded by the community’s television studio.

What do you think the reaction to this proposal would be? (Same as YOUR reaction, right?)

How could the person making this proposal justify it? (“It will make me and my friends richer than most people” would not fly!)

Obviously such a proposal would be rejected out of hand.

Which kind of a society do most people want to live in?

It’s obvious. The greedy ass holes would hate living in an egalitarian society; they love living in our current society.

Most people, however, want to live in an egalitarian society.

The ass holes are a tiny minority. Let’s talk with our friends and neighbors about removing the ass holes from power. Let’s talk about what we all know is wrong with our society but also about WHY it stays wrong. If we do that we (and our friends and neighbors) will discover that indeed the ass holes are the tiny minority and the good and decent people who want a good and decent society are the vast majority. And THEN the majority will gain the confidence to start ACTING like the majority to remove the ass holes from power.