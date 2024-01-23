Share

Read the above article here. It reports:

“They’re looking at profits over people. We’re trying to flip the equation [to look at] people instead of profits,” said the Rev. Miniard Culpepper, senior pastor of the nearby Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Community members described the loss of the store as a blow to health care access in the neighborhood. It serves as a prominent source for essentials like prescription medications and vaccines.

Read the above article here. It reports:

“Members of Boston’s congressional delegation called on Walgreens on Friday to keep its drugstore on Warren Street open indefinitely, citing the “insurmountable, even deadly” impacts the planned closure of the store could have on its Roxbury customers.”

WHO OUGHT TO HAVE THE POWER TO DECIDE IF A PHARMACY STAYS OPEN IN A NEIGHBORHOOD: THE HAVES, OR THE HAVE-NOTS? THE HAVE-NOTS SAY “REMOVE THE RICH FROM POWER TO HAVE REAL, NOT FAKE, DEMOCRACY WITH NO RICH AND NO POOR.”

The fact that a Walgreens CEO has the power to decide if people have a pharmacy in their neighborhood demonstrates that we live in a dictatorship of the rich, not a genuine democracy. In a genuine democracy, the power to decide such questions resides SOLELY in the Local Assembly of Egalitarians, in which all adults in the community who support the values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and fairness, and ONLY they, have the right to participate as equals to democratically make the laws and decisions that everybody in the community must obey. This local assembly, not any rich CEO, would decide if there is to be a pharmacy in a neighborhood. This is egalitarianism.

The People Demonstrating Against the Walgreens Closure Would GAIN Support If They Said They Wanted an Egalitarian Revolution. Why Don’t They Say This?

The people in the top photo shown demonstrating against the closure of Walgreens in their neighborhood are holding signs that merely say (implicitly) they don’t want it to close. They are not holding signs that say they want to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor (i.e., egalitarian revolution). Why is this?

It is NOT because these people don’t want an egalitarian revolution. No! Most have-nots want EXACTLY this, as I prove here. Indeed, the REASON these people want the pharmacy to remain open is because they know that this would make society be just a little bit closer to being how they think it should be entirely, which is egalitarian with genuine democracy and no rich and no poor. The reason these demonstrators don’t express their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration, and instead limit what they say to the bare minimum reform demand (keep the pharmacy open), is this. They fear that if they said out loud that they wanted an egalitarian revolution then they would lose support from the larger general public. What they don’t know is that, on the contrary, they would GAIN, not lose, support from the larger general public if they proclaimed their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration. I prove this in my video here (second half) in which I interview random people on the street about this exact question.

Read here how YOU can help make our society be genuinely democratic.