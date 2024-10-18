Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

This Guardian article reminds us that it is illegal to buy votes. Let’s think about what else it is, or should be, illegal to buy or pay somebody to do.

It’s also illegal to pay somebody for a human organ for a transplant. Good!

What else should it be illegal to buy or pay somebody to do?

What about paying somebody to violate their own morals and perform an immoral act? That’s legal today. Should it be?

For example, there are countless individuals in management levels of corporations whose large paycheck is a payment for them to go against their own morals and do things that harm other people for the sake of enriching their boss—the owners of the corporation; such managers do things such as lay off workers, move the factory overseas to get cheaper labor, pollute the environment to increase profits, sell knowingly dangerously tainted prescription drugs, keep silent instead of whistleblowing about evil deeds, and on and on.

The fact is that when relations between people are based on buying and selling instead of sharing on the basis of the widely supported egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things rationed according to need,” then bad things result. Very bad things! Things such as wars, extreme class inequality with its fake democracy, people being treated like dirt.

These are some of the reasons—just some!—why we should abolish the use of money. Read more of the reasons in my “Why Abolish the Use of Money?”