Vote-Buying Is Illegal and So Is Human Organ-Buying. Shouldn't It Also Be Illegal to Pay Someone to Go Against their Morality and Do Evil?
Problem is, that today our society is BASED on paying people to do evil.
This Guardian article reminds us that it is illegal to buy votes. Let’s think about what else it is, or should be, illegal to buy or pay somebody to do.
It’s also illegal to pay somebody for a human organ for a transplant. Good!
What else should it be illegal to buy or pay somebody to do?
What about paying somebody to violate their own morals and perform an immoral act? That’s legal today. Should it be?
For example, there are countless individuals in management levels of corporations whose large paycheck is a payment for them to go against their own morals and do things that harm other people for the sake of enriching their boss—the owners of the corporation; such managers do things such as lay off workers, move the factory overseas to get cheaper labor, pollute the environment to increase profits1, sell knowingly dangerously tainted prescription drugs, keep silent instead of whistleblowing about evil deeds, and on and on.2
The fact is that when relations between people are based on buying and selling instead of sharing on the basis of the widely supported egalitarian principle of “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things rationed according to need,” then bad things result. Very bad things! Things such as wars, extreme class inequality with its fake democracy, people being treated like dirt.
These are some of the reasons—just some!—why we should abolish the use of money. Read more of the reasons in my “Why Abolish the Use of Money?”
Read here how YOU can help build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power and have a society in which people cannot be paid to be immoral.
BP and Goldman Sachs, with help from President Obama, dramatically lowered the years of life expectancy of people in the Gulf Coast region just to make a buck, as reported here: http://www.newswithviews.com/Hodges/dave111.htm
My late friend, Dave Stratman, was selected as an Education Policy Fellow in the U.S. Office of Education and then appointed Director of Government Relations for the National PTA. Dave told me that when he was in the process of accepting one of these jobs (I forget which one it was) his soon-to-be employer asked him to say what he thought his salary should be. Dave provided a reasonable number that he thought would be both good for him and yet acceptable to his new employer. To Dave’s great surprise, the employer offered a salary TRIPLE what Dave had proposed. Dave came to realize, he told me, that paying ridiculously large salaries is the way that such employers buy one’s soul, the way they ensure that one will do their bidding even when doing so means going against one’s own moral value. Such is life in the anti-egalitarian U.S.A.