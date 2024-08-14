Share

A former IDF soldier and historian of genocide, Omer Bartov, writing in The Guardian, is deeply disturbed by his recent visit to Israel because he saw that the great majority of Jewish Israelis have embraced genocide of Palestinians as an absolutely morally justifiable and necessary course of action.

A PBS article reports similarly:

Omer Bartov writes of the parallel between Nazism and what he sees today in Israel.

But Omer Bartov does NOT write about THESE two parallel facts ( The Guardian wouldn’t print it if he did):

Big Money put the Nazis in power in Germany with its genocidal violence against Jews for the purpose of defeating the increasingly revolutionary German working class (as I prove in my online book here, in pages 14-26);

Big Money (the Israeli billionaire class today and, before 1948, the British super-rich including the Rothschilds) installed the Zionist Israeli government with its violent ethnic cleansing and now genocide against Palestinians for the purpose of enabling the Jewish billionaire class to develop and then control, severely economically oppress, and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class by creating the Palestinian bogeyman enemy from which it pretends to protect ordinary Israeli Jews (as I prove in my articles here and here and here.)

Omer Bartov writes about how the fate of Germans who embraced Nazism was not just the end of the Third Reich (good riddance!) but utter destruction and death—material destruction of Germany’s buildings and factories and schools and roads, and the death of millions of German civilians as well as soldiers; and he laments the fact that this may very well be the fate of Israeli Jews who have embraced Zionism and genocide.

What Omer Bartov fears will be the fate of Israeli Jews who have embraced Zionism—not just the end of the Zionist project (good riddance!) but utter material destruction and death or injury and destitution of millions of Israeli Jews—is indeed very likely to be their fate. Why? Because states like the state of Israel and the Nazi Third Reich that carry out racist violence against what they declare to be the enemy race bring on themselves utter destruction and death.

If Israeli Jews are LUCKY the state of Israel will soon be no more

If Israeli Zionist pro-genocidal ordinary Jews are lucky, the Zionist billionaire state of Israel will disappear from the scene before its external enemies inflict utter destruction and death on them. How might this disappearance happen?

Israel is in a current sharp economic collapse because of its genocidal policy begun October 7, 2023: employees called up for active duty in the IDF has resulted in massive bankruptcies, downgrading of Israel’s credit rating, a sharp drop in tourism, an economically disastrous brain drain, new economic sanctions against Israel by other formerly friendly nations. This is severely weakening the Israeli state now even before the soon-to-be-expected strong military attack from Iran and Hezbollah and Houthis and militias in Syria and Iraq and possibly Turkey with its very large military force, not to mention that Russia is in the background providing weapons and assistance to anti-Israel forces and that China is Iran’s good friend and not Israel’s.

Israel has a small population compared to its enemies, and 13% of its population—the ultra-orthodox Jews—refuses to be conscripted. Israel’s IDF soldiers are called-up reservists who are known to be exhausted now. As Israel’s economy sinks for the above reasons, the morale of these soldiers is likely to follow suit. And many Israelis hold foreign nation passports so they can flee a sinking/dangerous ship.

Assistance to Israel by the United States, formerly a certainty, is now a question mark as the American pro-Palestine forces keep growing stronger, and because the American voters are less and less keen on supporting an obviously genocidal state even if their beholden-to-the-billionaires politicians remain ardent supporters of Israel.

The state of Israel may soon collapse and be no more. If so, the genocide and violent ethnic cleansing project will be no more. Contrary to Zionist propaganda, Palestinians (ordinary Palestinians, not the billionaire-controlled Hamas that the Israeli government has been funding and keeping in power all these years to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Jews) want peace and justice, not violent revenge. If the state of Israel does collapse this way, it could prevent the utter destruction and death that otherwise awaits Israeli Zionist pro-genocidal ordinary Jews. For their sake, and the sake of Palestinians, let’s hope the collapse of the state of Israel happens, as unlikely as it unfortunately is.

Friends don’t let friends suffer utter destruction and death.

Americans who sympathize with Jews because of a very understandable and commendable horror at the Holocaust would be doing a huge favor to ordinary Israeli Jews if they demanded the United States government stop supporting Israel. This would lead to the collapse of the Zionist project of seven-plus decades of racist violent ethnic cleansing and genocide and apartheid; it would thus enable people—Jews and Palestinians—to create a society “From the River to the Sea” in which people were equal under the law regardless of religion and in which justice prevailed, and there could be peace for all the people—finally!—to enjoy and be prosperous in.

Friends don’t let friends drive drunk just because they want to drive drunk, do they?

We shouldn’t let Israelis driven by (Big Money-deceitfully-promoted) fear of Palestinians commit genocide just because they want to, should we?

On behalf of PALESTINIANS AND ORDINARY ISRAELI JEWS AND AMERICAN HAVE-NOTS we must demand that the United States stop all support—economic, military and diplomatic—for the Israeli government.

And puleeeeeze don’t think that the way to make the U.S. government stop supporting Israel is by voting for a “good politician” to be president. The people who make the U.S. government support Israel are the billionaires who were never elected and cannot be unelected. It will take a mass movement demanding an end to U.S. support for Israel. And to become sufficiently massive it must explain to the general public that this demand benefits not only Palestinians but ordinary Israeli Jews also. The reason why this demand benefits ordinary Israeli Jews is totally censored today. If you don’t understand why this is true, then read the three linked articles of mine above, which I repeat for you here and here and here.