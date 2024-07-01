Share

Here’s how insidious American mass media censorship is.

A subscriber to my Substack who lives in Massachusetts replied to my post about the LIARS DEBATE, writing to me:

I usually agree with everything you post but am confused about your posting on the lies in the debate. Are you siding with Putin to say his attack on Ukraine is appropriate? So Zelensky is complicit in attacks on Russian speaking populace in Ukraine?

I replied:

Please read my article about Ukraine (which I linked to in my recent post about the debate). Let me know if you disagree or agree with it after you've read it, OK?

This subscriber replied (apparently after reading my article about Ukraine):

I agree with you. I had no idea about the 8 year conflict against the Russian speaking Ukrainians. That is completely unknown here. Wow! Thanks!

In other words, my subscriber was like a Brit in 1863 who did not know that the American Civil War was about slavery and only read in their newspaper that the Confederacy was defending against unprovoked aggression by the North.

Wow! Indeed

The Western mass media censors the truth, the actual reason why the U.S. is warmongering in Ukraine. Read the real reason here.

Our rulers can only get public support for their immoral warmongering by making the public believe that the warmongering is for a noble cause, such as defending people against unprovoked aggression, or:

as in the case of Iraq’s Saddam Hussein, “protecting innocent people from being killed by WMD”; or

as in the case of Vietnam, “protecting people’s freedom against Communist tyranny”; or

as in the case of of World War II, “defeating fascism.” You didn’t see that one coming, did you? But as you can read here in great detail (PDF online, paper back available here), defeating fascism was NOT the primary aim of Allied leaders in World War II; defeating the working class was.

How long will we let these warmongers remain in power?