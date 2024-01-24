Share

Read the full Boston Globe article here.

LET’S TALK ABOUT ‘ JUSTICE ’

The pro-Palestine students were arrested for refusing to leave a university building when ordered to do so. Why did they refuse? Because they were protesting the university’s refusal to cut ties with defense contractor Raytheon, which produces missile components for the Israeli government to use to defend it vicious, violent, immoral, illegal (by International Law) ethnic cleansing of Palestinians that it has been doing for more than seven decades for the purpose of making the Palestinians be a bogeyman enemy that the billionaire ruling class of Israel uses to control and oppress the Israeli working class.

In a good and just and decent world, universities would not support this immoral ethnic cleansing in the first place. In such a just world there would have been no sit-in and arrest of students.

In our current unjust world, however, universities DO support immoral ethnic cleansing and are committing a huge immoral act thereby. Students who refuse to leave a university building because they are occupying it in protest of immoral ethnic cleansing, in contrast, are the ones engaged in a moral act.

REAL JUSTICE punishes those who act immorally, not those who act morally. What we have today is FAKE JUSTICE, which punishes those who act morally and lets those who act immorally off the hook and even praises them for maintaining “public order.”

UMass claims that the pro-Palestine students are being denied permission to study abroad simply because they got arrested for creating a public nuisance and not for any reason whatsoever connected to their pro-Palestine beliefs. This is clearly a LIE! It is an example of the kind of lie that was famously exposed in 1894 by Anatole France:

"In its majestic equality, the law forbids rich and poor alike to sleep under bridges, beg in the streets and steal loaves of bread."

To make REAL JUSTICE prevail requires removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Read here how YOU can help make that happen.