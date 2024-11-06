JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Nov 6, 2024

MY idea for an ideal civilization, as mapped out in the conclusion of my book ANGRY LOUD AND CLEAR TRUTH is self-sustaining agricultural communities with no modern technology, along the lines of the Amish, but with several deviations to make them better. Each community would have about 150 people, and there would be NO government. Somebody would be chosen to assign jobs, the unskilled ones being rotated for fairness. Every seventh day would be a day of rest and celebration, and along with contests and entertainment, there would be policies discussed, any grievances, etc... the questions, discussions, and all would be participated by and voted on by everybody, all equal. They would have absolutely no bearing on any other community, each one is independent. For the full blueprint, you can sign up for my free newsletter onto which my books are attached for free,

