Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Here’s why you really SHOULD pay attention to those annoying advertisements

No doubt you have watched a fair share of YouTube videos and experienced the annoyingly frequent advertisement interruptions. Have you noticed what virtually all of them that are selling a product do?

Invariably the pitch includes the warning that you must buy the product quickly because the Big $ people (big Pharma, the industry that makes an inferior similar product, the government, etc.) are “trying to take my video down.”

Or the pitch is that supplies are limited and you must buy it “direct from me because the big stores such as Amazon and Walmart, etc. won’t carry it.”

Or the pitch is that the product was invented by a really smart and kind-hearted engineer at a Big $ corporation who wants his wonderful invention to help lots of people like his elderly mother for whom he invented it, and he’s selling it direct because his Big $ employer wants to keep it off the market because it threatens their profits (for some interesting reason the advertisement explains.)

The common denominator of these pitches is that Big $ is evil.

The people who make these advertisements know that most people believe—for good reason, based on their own experiences—that Big $ is evil. The advertisements aim to channel that belief into a purchase of their product.

The people who make these advertisements know full well that very few people have a high regard for Big $. They know that very few people praise Big $ for “providing us jobs.” They know that very few people think Big $ should have the real power in society because “they’re the really smart people.”

No! The people who make these advertisements know that most people think that Big $ is the problem, that we would be a lot better off if we removed the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.

See? We really can learn something important from these annoying advertisements.

The Gallup Poll Company refused to do a scientific poll to see how people felt about removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. I spoke with the Gallup Co. and said I wanted to pay them to do a poll. They were eager to do it until I told them what the question was, at which point they gave a BS excuse why they couldn’t do it. I wrote about this, with all the email exchanges I had with them, in my article online here.

I found out how people felt about removing the rich from power, etc. by asking random people on the street, and at a pro-Trump rally, and report what I found here.

You can ask random people on the street too! But if you prefer you can get the same information by watching those damn advertisements when you’re looking at a YouTube video.