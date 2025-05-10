Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Failure to Persuade: What is the root cause?

If you are opposed to the cruel deportations of illegal immigrants and you have been trying to persuade a Trump supporter to agree with you by talking about how cruel the deportations are, then you have no doubt experienced the frustration of Failure to Persuade. You run up against the fact that the Trump supporter is convinced that the deportations are the morally right thing, despite whatever cruelty may unfortunately accompany them.

If you think the Israeli genocidal violence against Palestinians is unjust and must end and you have been trying to persuade a pro-Israel supporter to agree with you by talking about how cruel the Israeli violence is, then you have no doubt experienced the frustration of Failure to Persuade. You run up against the fact that the pro-Israel person is convinced that the Israeli violence is necessary to make Israeli Jews safe and it is just very unfortunate that Hamas makes this so.

If you are opposed to racial discrimination against non-whites and therefore support DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and you have been trying to persuade a pro-Trump supporter to agree with you by talking about how extensive and unjust racial discrimination against non-whites has been in the United States, then you have no doubt experienced the frustration of Failure to Persuade. You run up against the fact that the pro-DEI person insists that DEI is morally wrong for not being color-blind and for having racial quotas.

The CAUSE of Failure to Persuade is the use of arguments supplied to you by the ruling class in the mass and “alternative” media (this is why you know these arguments, right?) instead of arguments based on facts that the ruling class hides and viewpoints that the ruling class censors. I discuss these hidden facts and censored viewpoints in detail in my earlier Substack post here. In that Substack post I provide evidence (in its linked articles) for ALL of the assertions I make below; I strongly urge you to read that Substack post and the articles it links to if you want to be a persuasive person.

Here is how to be persuasive:

Regarding deportations:

Ask your pro-Trump friend if he/she knew that for many decades the billionaire rulers of the United States, with both Democratic Party and Republican Party administrations, have been doing things south of the border and in Haiti DELIBERATELY to FORCE poor people there to have to flee and illegally enter the United States just in order to survive.

Your pro-Trump friend will likely say something like, “No, I didn’t know that. If that’s true that is terrible!”

What will ensue is a FRUITFUL conversation. Your pro-Trump friend will be angry at the billionaires. And he/she will be sympathetic to the illegal immigrants and not eager to treat them like dirt by deporting them, especially if you point out that the people who most want to stop the billionaires from forcing people to illegally immigrate to the U.S. are the illegal immigrants themselves.

Regarding Israel:

Ask your pro-Israel supporter friend if he/she knew that, as far as the billionaire actual rulers of Israel are concerned, the PURPOSE of seven-plus decades of Israeli violence against Palestinians has never been at all about making Israeli Jews safe. This violence has been, on the contrary, for the purpose of making the Palestinians be perceived by Israeli Jews as a frightening existentially threatening bogeyman enemy. The billionaire ruling class of Israel pretends to be protecting Israeli Jews from this bogeyman enemy in order, thereby, to get away with severely economically oppressing the Israeli Jewish working class—including Holocaust survivors—and getting richer and richer that way.

Your pro-Israel friend will likely say something like, “No, I didn’t know that. If that’s true that is terrible!”

What will ensue is a FRUITFUL conversation. You will no longer be viewed as callously indifferent to the suffering of Israeli Jews but, on the contrary, as a person who is on the side of ordinary Israeli Jews. This will be especially so if you also explain that the Israeli government has been funding Hamas for decades and working to keep it in power (even after October 7, 2023) in order to make sure that the Palestinians are perceived as a maximally frightening bogeyman enemy.

Regarding DEI:

Tell your pro-Trump friend the following: “You know, I used to think that DEI (and its earlier version, Affirmative Action) were good because they were simply about ending racial discrimination. But then I discovered something that conservatives had been saying was actually true but never reported in the liberal media, namely that DEI (and Affirmative Action earlier) were really implementing overt reverse (anti-white) racial discrimination. I agree with you that anti-white reverse racial discrimination is wrong.”

Right away you’ll find yourself having a fruitful conversation with your pro-Trump friend.

Now keep going!

Tell your pro-Trump friend the following: “It’s terrible that nobody, since Martin Luther King, Jr. did it, nowadays tells the truth about the PURPOSE of racial discrimination against non-whites, that its purpose is to enable the very rich to destroy the solidarity of all races of working class people and thereby oppress not only non-whites but ALSO white working class people. People like Hillary Clinton, who say that working class whites enjoy ‘white privilege’ in benefiting from racial discrimination against non-whites, are wrong. They are lying when they say that ordinary white people are guilty of oppressing non-whites just because they are white.”

And keep going! Say this too:

“And I agree with white parents who are angered by our public schools teaching their children that the history of racial discrimination in the United States (chattel slavery, Jim Crow, and so on) shows that they (the white children) and their parents and grandparents are guilty oppressors just because they are white. The history of racial discrimination in the United States SHOULD be taught, but along with the TRUTH that it was something the rich did to destroy the solidarity of ALL working class people both white and non-white in order to get away with oppressing and getting rich off of ALL working class people. I also understand that the reason teachers don’t teach this TRUTH is because some don’t know it themselves and the ones who do know it fear being fired if they taught it.”

What will ensue is a FRUITFUL conversation, for sure! You will be perceived as a person who understands that pro-Trump people have a GOOD reason, not a racist reason, for opposing DEI, and that they want to eliminate racial discrimination by doing things that ACTUALLY do that.

Try it my way. You will be PERSUASIVE and you will enjoy conversing with people who disagree with you too.

By the way, the various anti-Trump rallies and demonstrations that the Democratic Party and liberal establishment (along with Leftists) are launching around the United States are all based on the arguments approved of by the ruling class (as I illustrate here.) The aim of the Democratic Party and other liberal leaders is not to defeat the billionaires at all. The aim is to get half the have-nots fighting against the other half, with each side viewing the other as its enemy, and with each side using ONLY ruling-class-approved arguments designed to keep the two sides fighting each other and thereby prevent them from uniting with each other against the billionaires.