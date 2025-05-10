JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andrea Cherez's avatar
Andrea Cherez
May 12, 2025

I wish we still had one of the best spokespeople for seeing behind the curtain -

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/1BMaQhVVya/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture