Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Here is an article that makes liberals hate the Trump anti-DEI campaign and those who voted for Trump in support of it:

The above Military.com article describes over-the-top and absurd new rules coming down from the Trump administration—rules that seem (deliberately, as I explain below) as if they were written by people who hated non-white people and women. These rules (and similar book banning ordered by Secretary of Defense Hegseth) understandably infuriate good people. They infuriate me!

But what infuriates me even more is the purpose of these terrible new rules. The purpose, as I will now explain, is to enable the ruling class to get away with attacks on the working class such as the cuts to Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid that are already starting to happen. Here we go.

What’s Going On?

Firstly, these new rules are being done supposedly to eliminate DEI. But that is not what they are actually doing. To see the difference between the two one must first identify what DEI actually was, as opposed to what ruling class propaganda has made liberals think it was.

DEI, in actual practice, meant doing the same thing that was done by the name of Affirmative Action in the past. In both cases it was about actual reverse discrimination: preferentially hiring a non-white person or a woman when, by the usual measures of competence and skill, they were less qualified than a white person or a male person.

Please read here about this IN DETAIL regarding Affirmative Action, where I show that reverse racial discrimination was overtly what it was about and that this was well-known by white working class people, even though effective steps were taken by the ruling class to hide the fact of reverse racial discrimination from the middle class.

Please read here about how OVERT reverse racial discrimination is currently practiced—in the name of “anti-racism”—by a Boston hospital in its cardiac care department.

DEI (read about it here) was the same thing: reverse racial (and sex) discrimination carried out under the banner of “anti-racism.”

Secondly, most of the people who supported Affirmative Action and DEI were middle class people who did not know (because the ruling class made sure they did not know) that these programs were not simply about making sure that minorities were treated fairly but were instead policies of overt reverse racial (and sex) discrimination.

People who supported Affirmative Action did so because the liberal media (NPR, etc.) had persuaded them that it was necessary to end racial discrimination (which it was not!) and that when white working class people objected to Affirmative Action it was not because they agreed with Martin Luther King, Jr. who said “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character” (which it was!) but because they were simply racists.

Thirdly, as I show in the above-linked articles, Affirmative Action and DEI were created for the purpose of destroying the solidarity between black and white working class people that had developed during the Civil Rights Movement years when the demand of that movement was to END racial discrimination, not to have reverse racial discrimination. Affirmative Action and DEI programs were intended to create resentment of whites (those who did in fact know that they were actually reverse racial (sex) discrimination policies) against non-whites and of men against women, not to end racial (or sex) discrimination.

All Donald Trump had to do to get the votes of resentful white and male working class people was to say that he would get rid of DEI.

Fourthly, the reason the ruling class loves that Trump is “getting rid of DEI” in his crude over-the-top horrifying manner, using a sledge hammer instead of a more appropriate fly-swatter, banning books just because they were written by a black author and banning the use of words such as “black” and “race” and “women,” is this.

Trump’s behavior is designed to outrage and infuriate liberals and confirm in their minds the notion that everybody who is against DEI is a white supremacist hankering for the “good ole days” of black slavery and women kept barefoot and pregnant.

Trump’s behavior is designed to create so much contempt for, and hatred of, pro-Trump voters by liberals that liberal have-nots would never dream of viewing conservative have-nots as allies in fighting for a more just world.

Trump’s behavior is designed to make sure that liberal have-nots would never dream of having a respectful conversation with a pro-Trump have-not person in which they might ask, “Please tell me why you oppose DEI”; a conversation that would most likely result in the liberal discovering that the pro-Trump person is not the white supremacist racist that NPR wants them (liberals) to think they (conservatives) are; a conversation that would likely result in the liberal finding out that the conservative had a GOOD reason, not a racist reason, for opposing DEI and that they didn’t agree with banning books by black authors or banning words like “race” and “women.”

The ruling class is using both liberal propaganda and Trump to make liberals wrongly believe that about half the American population (those who voted for Trump and who oppose DEI) are in favor of unjust racial (and sex) discrimination.

The ruling class is using both the NPR liberal media and Trump to make conservative have-nots believe that the liberals view them with contempt as racists.

Fifthly, this is the ruling class’s divide-and-rule strategy: pit half the have-nots against the other half, make each half view the other as a horrible immoral (or idiotic) enemy. The larger purpose, of course, is to destroy the solidarity of the have-nots so we will be unable successfully to resist the ruling class attack on us, such as cuts to Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid that are coming down the pike.