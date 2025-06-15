Share

Good people, who want genuine democracy, are being manipulated and used by the Democratic Party to keep the rich in power in our fake democracy that has been a dictatorship of the rich since the days of the Founding Fathers.

The Democratic Party loves signs that say “No Dictators. No Kings,” but signs that say “No Billionaires!” not so much (h/t to K.S. for this point.) Fortunately the Democratic Party can’t control everybody. In Boston somebody had a sign saying, “The only minorities destroying this country are billionaires.” Good for that person!

While denouncing Trump as a fascist or king, the Democratic Party and its liberal establishment pundits absolutely never express the most important key facts about illegal immigrants, facts that when known cause people who support the deportations to change their mind and oppose them, facts that the ruling class 100% censors in both the conservative AND LIBERAL media. Specifically these establishment liberals never tell anybody that (as I prove here in detail ):

The billionaire ruling class, using both GOP and Democratic Party administrations for decades, has been doing things south of the border and in Haiti DELIBERATELY TO FORCE poor people there to have to illegally enter the United States just in order to survive. These illegal immigrants are NOT—repeat NOT!—people who just happened to decide that they’d like to live in the United States because we have a nicer place to live than their own country and who “cut in line” to come here instead of doing it legally. Deporting these people is like dragging people INTO your house and then viciously kicking them OUT while accusing them of being ‘home invaders.’ The illegal immigrants are, based on overall arrest records and not just anecdotal evidence, LESS criminal (aside from illegally immigrating) than are American citizens. Deporting dangerous criminals who are illegal immigrants is fine; deporting all the other illegal immigrants is immoral.

Instead of telling the American public the truth so that the VAST MAJORITY of the public would oppose the deportations and direct their anger at the billionaires, these establishment liberals cover up those crucial facts. They cover up those facts by screaming only about HOW (using military force) Trump is executing the deportations, but never about why the deportations are fundamentally immoral as even most people who currently support them would agree once they knew the facts that the ruling class censors in the liberal as well as conservative media.

These establishment liberals secretly aim to ensure that we, the have-nots, will be divided right down the middle into two (sometimes violently) opposed halves, one supporting and one opposing the deportations of illegal immigrants. They want us to be so divided against each other that we won’t be able to unite against the billionaires who are cutting Medicare and other parts of the social safety net while enriching themselves with tax cuts. The establishment liberals even help the billionaires to get away with the Big Beautiful Bill that does this, as I discuss here.

These establishment liberals who are screaming about Trump fascism attacking “our democracy” would have us believe that until Trump got into the Oval Office we had a real democracy. No! We’ve had a fake democracy—a dictatorship of the rich—since the days of the Founding Fathers, as I discuss in detail here (regarding the Founding Fathers) and here (regarding the Constitution) and here (regarding our current fake democracy).

The Democratic Party is an integral part of the fake democracy dictatorship of the rich, no less than Trump’s GOP.

The Democratic Party does not condemn nor oppose the myriad ways that the rich openly and routinely treat us like dirt (25 examples of which are listed here.)

The Democratic Party has done the heavy lifting to keep us—the have-nots—divided against each other along race lines, as I discuss here and here and here and here.

The Democratic Party, no less than than Trump’s GOP, censors the truth about the anti-working-class including anti-JEWISH-working class purpose of Zionist (Israeli) violence against Palestinians and the fact that Israeli violence has never been about making Jews safe whatsoever (all of which I prove here and here.) The aim of this ruling class censorship is twofold:

#1) to make about half of Americans believe they must SUPPORT the Israeli genocide in order to be on the side of the Jews (with whom they understandably sympathize because of the Holocaust) because (as they wrongly believe because of ruling class censorship of the truth) the purpose of this Israeli violence is to make Jews safe.

#2) to make the other half of Americans believe they must OPPOSE the Israeli genocide because it is just too horrible even if (as they wrongly believe because of ruling class censorship of the truth) its purpose is to make Jews safe. NOTE! Because they believe the lie that the purpose of Israeli violence is to make Jews safe, they are unable to persuade the VAST MAJORITY of Americans to oppose it.

The result of this censorship—the intended result!—is half of Americans viewing the other half as an immoral foe—exactly what the leaders of the Democratic Party as well as of Trump’s GOP WANT; this is divide-and-rule to keep the billionaire plutocracy in power.

Notice that the anti-Trump “No Kings” demonstrations organized by the Democratic Party never NEVER feature any expression of the key truths that refute the lies that the ruling class uses to maintain its dictatorship of the rich. Never! Instead it’s all “Trump is a fascist” (sub-text: vote for Democratic Party politicians.)

Don’t you think it’s time to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich—both the ‘liberal’ rich and the ‘conservative’ rich—from power? Read here how you can help do that.