Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

As I discussed in my recent Substack post, the people who voted for Trump did so because they perceived him to be an anti-war candidate, not a pro-war candidate. Alas, and not surprising to those who understand how our ruling billionaire plutocracy stays in power, Trump is pro-war. But now the warmongering bogeyman enemy is shifting to be China instead of Russia since Russia turned out to be embarrassingly un-beatable. Of course anybody who doesn’t 100% support Israel’s genocide against Palestinians and decades-long ethnic cleansing of them is barred from even remote consideration for inclusion in Trump’s new administration (read why here).

While we don’t yet know for sure whom Trump will appoint to all the various key foreign policy offices additional to secretary of state and national security advisor, the early indications are that the Trump foreign policy will be:

Absolutely 100% support for the Zionist project of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and violent ethnic cleansing of them in general, all in the name of “Israel’s right to exist and defend itself”;

Continued U.S. hostility against Iran (which pretends to oppose Zionism and could defeat it without firing a single missile at Israel but refuses to do so, as I discuss here.)

Increased warmongering against China while accepting defeat in the proxy war against Russia in Ukraine (possibly by just walking away from it and letting the chips fall where they may as the Kiev government and its European allies try to make the best of Russia’s total military defeat of Kiev’s military force.)

Virtually all of the pundits with substantial audiences will explain or criticize Trump’s foreign policy without having a clue about its actual purpose (as I have discussed here). They will evaluate this foreign policy without realizing that the ruling American billionaire plutocracy needs to keep the United States at war against a bogeyman enemy in order to control the American working class (as U.S. rulers have been doing for hundreds of years as I wrote about here.) Details such as which bogeyman enemy to fight and how exactly to do it are secondary and open to debate and factional jostling for power, but warmongering against SOME bogeyman enemy must be done (or the billionaire plutocracy will install politicians who will do it, as they violently replaced JFK with LBJ when JFK aimed to end the Cold War), and it isn’t even important to win such a war, only to be AT war.

If you don’t already understand this, then I invite you to read my detailed article about this here, where I show that U.S. rulers, like virtually all oppressive ruling classes all over the world and throughout thousands of years of human history, have relied on warmongering against bogeyman enemies to control their own people.

Furthermore, the warmongering of the Israeli billionaire ruling class against their bogeyman enemy—the Palestinians—is not only vital for that ruling class to control the Israeli Jewish working class (as I prove here) but is also vital for the American ruling class as well, as I discuss here (PDF).

If you read the articles of mine that I linked to above, then you will understand what’s going on. Otherwise, I regret to inform you, you won’t. You will instead hear pundits telling you either that Trump is working cleverly to defend the “national interest” (a bogus idea!) of the United States, or that Trump is terribly mistaken about how to really defend that so-called “national interest.” That discourse is usually conducted in a manner that seems very sophisticated and well-informed, but it is bogus. It is the narrative that the billionaire class wants us, the have-nots, to be trapped in, so that we will not be clear on our true goal of removing the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor.