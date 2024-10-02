Share

Let’s think about how much these dock workers SHOULD get in a just society.

What do these dock workers deserve?

It’s not complicated. Every one of these dock workers who works reasonably according to ability deserves the honoring of their right to take for free from the economy what they need or reasonably desire (but not more) with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. Likewise for all other people who work reasonably according to ability.

People who do not work reasonably according to ability have no such right to take, or claim to own, the fruits of other people’s labor.

Biden, by urging a “meaningful increase” in wages, is calling for denying to workers what they deserve and for allowing the rich to keep what they do not deserve.

Who decides who is working reasonably according to ability? In an egalitarian society it could work like this:

The decision is made by the local assembly of egalitarians for the local community in which the worker works or lives, typically in this way.

First, workers work for a democratically run (by the workers!) economic enterprise, such as a factory or a hospital or a school or a dock loading/unloading enterprise, or a guild of sidewalk hot dog vendors or a guild of journalists, or whatever. The local assembly of egalitarians decides if an economic enterprise is contributing reasonably (doing something useful and appropriately, with its workers working reasonably according to ability) and is taking (raw materials, other services, etc.) from the economy what it reasonably needs, and if so then the economic enterprise is considered to be in good standing in the sharing economy that the local community is a part of. This means that all of its workers are considered to be working reasonably according to ability and thus have the right to take what they need—for free—from the sharing economy what they need or reasonably desire. The local assembly also determines how to ration scarce things equitable according to need. Who can be in the local assembly of egalitarians? The people with a right to participate democratically as equals in the local assembly of egalitarians are all, and ONLY, the adults who live or work in that local community who share the egalitarian values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality and mutual aid and truth and fairness and justice—i.e., the vast majority of people in most places, whether they’ve ever heard the word ‘egalitarian’ or not. Furthermore, there is no other governmental or any other body that can make laws or policies contrary to those of the local assembly that people in the local community are obliged to obey. Order on a large scale is by voluntary federation of the sovereign local assemblies. This is all discussed here. What is the sharing economy? The sharing economy is the economy of all the local communities (it could be one, or two, or two thousand or two million, etc.) whose local assemblies of egalitarians have mutually agreed (with specified details) to share for free (not buy and sell with money, nor barter) the fruits of their labor with each other according to the principle “From each according to reasonable ability, to each according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Read more about how this works here.

Most people would LOVE society to be this way. When it was this way in Spain 1936-9 economic productivity increased. Guess who does NOT want society to be this way? The rich, obviously, because they would no longer have a right to possess their vast fortunes and privilege and power.