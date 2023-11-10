Share

Zionist leaders LOVE us to have THIS kind of anti-Zionism demonstration.

Attention anti-Zionists! Anti-Zionist Leaders are Keeping You In the Dark, and In a Trap

They are keeping you in the dark about these KEY facts:

As I prove here, Zionist leaders starting as far back as the days of the Holocaust, were enemies of ordinary Jews.

And as I prove here, Zionist leaders (the billionaire ruling class of Israel) are today the enemy of ordinary Jews in Israel.

And as I prove here, Israel’s leaders for decades have been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power, in order to make Israeli Jews believe that Palestinians want to kill them all, so they will view the Israeli billionaires as their protectors despite the fact that these billionaires severely economically oppress Israel working class Jews, including Holocaust survivors.

Read the articles linked to above if you don’t know that these assertions are UNDENIABLY true. Educate yourself. Learn the facts. Stop taking your framework for understanding the conflict from the goddamned mass media, and so-called leaders who agree with it. OK?

Have you been paying attention to the fact that anti-Zionists today are a SITTING DUCK for the accusation that they are antisemitic?

The House passed a censure resolution against Palestinian American Representative Rashida Tlaib. The censure resolution accused Tlaib of promoting false narratives and calling for the destruction of Israel after tweeting a video that included crowds chanting “From the River to the Sea, Palestine Will Be Free.” In other words she was accused of being antisemitic.

There are now calls for universities to prohibit anti-Zionist students from issuing statements and even to expel them, on the grounds that anti-Zionism equal antisemitism.

It does no good when anti-Zionists respond to this accusation of antisemitism by insisting that they are not antisemitic, that they don’t support the Hamas terrorism, that they sympathize with the Israeli non-combatant civilians killed by Hamas on October 7, or even that some of them are Jews. Why does this not prevent the accusation of anti-semitism from working? Here’s why.

The Zionist say (falsely) that all the Zionist violence against Palestinians, all the decades of ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, all the injustices of the Occupation of Palestinians in the West Bank, all the harsh apartheid laws against Palestinians inside Israel, all of the bombing and killing of civilian men, women, children and babies in Gaza—all of this is for one single purpose, say the Zionists: to make Israeli Jews safe. Therefore, anybody who opposes what Zionism does to the Palestinians is opposing what is done to make Jews safe, which is antisemitic in effect if not intent.

This is why calls for a ceasefire are able so easily to be branded as antisemitic.

There is absolutely no logical defense against this accusation of antisemitism except to refute the premise on which it is based, to refute the false Zionist assertion that Zionist violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe.

And the only persuasive way to refute this Zionist premise is to show that the ACTUAL purpose of Zionist violence against Palestinians is, and always has been, to make Palestinians so angry at Israel that they can be portrayed to Israeli Jews as an existential threat that wants to kill all the Jews. And the only way to make THIS argument persuasively is to talk about CLASS.

Talk about CLASS, or be smeared as an antisemite

Anti-Zionists must talk about how Israel, like all other nations today, is one with an oppressive ruling class that oppresses its own have-nots. Anti-Zionists must talk about how the Israeli ruling class oppresses BOTH Palestinian AND Israeli Jewish working class people. Anti-Zionists must talk about how the Israeli ruling class’s extreme oppression of Palestinians is for the purpose of pitting Israeli Jewish have-nots against Palestinian have-nots, just as the American Southern slave owners and subsequent enforcers of Jim Crow used extreme oppression of blacks NOT to benefit poor whites (as they claimed) but on the contrary in order to pit the have-not whites and the have-not blacks against each other in order to dominate and oppress them both. MLK, Jr. explained this in his Selma, Alabama speech in 1965 that you can read and listen to here.

The reason why anti-Zionists are so EASILY accused of being antisemitic is because in the false “Palestinians versus Jews” (a.k.a. “Palestine versus Israel”) framework that our anti-Zionist leaders accept 100%, being for, or even sympathetic to, non-combatant Palestinians in Gaza being slaughtered by the Israeli government means—can only mean!—being against the Israeli non-combatant Jews being slaughtered by Hamas, because (according to the false framework) the slaughter of the Palestinians is supposedly for the PURPOSE of protecting the Jews from the Palestinians. If one opposes the slaughter of Palestinians then, according to the false framework, one is opposed to making Israeli Jews be safe!

The reason anti-Zionist leaders never talk about how the Israeli ruling class oppresses working class Israeli Jews is because, given the “Palestinians versus Jews” framework that they espouse, this would be a betrayal of the Palestinians. The result is that the anti-Zionism movement acts like it doesn’t give a damn about ordinary Jews, and thus makes itself a sitting duck for the accusation of being antisemitic.

Anti-Zionist leaders 100% accept this false Zionist framework of “The Palestinians versus the Jews”; they never refute it.

Never. Instead they operate totally within it by NEVER talking about how Zionism is an attack on Israeli as well as Palestinian working class people. They never say that it is therefore antisemitic NOT to oppose Zionism.

No. All they do is tell their followers to AFFIRM the false framework, by waving the Palestinian flag and chanting “Palestine will be free, from the River to the Sea,” which is EASILY portrayed by Zionists to mean pushing all the Jews between the River and the Sea into the sea, a goal that Zionist leaders have been telling Israeli Jews for decades is what Palestinians aim for.

Read here how the anti-Zionism leaders embrace, rather than refute, the Zionist Big Lie framework. And read here why I believe JVP is controlled by Israeli Mossad.

HERE IS WHAT GOOD ANTI-ZIONIST LEADERS WOULD BE TELLING THE PUBLIC AND THEIR FOLLOWERS:

It is antisemitic NOT to oppose Zionism. Why? Because Israel’s government is using extreme oppression of Palestinians FOR AN ANTISEMITIC PURPOSE. The purpose is to make Palestinians so angry at Israel that they are a bogeyman enemy that the ruling billionaire class of Israel uses to frighten ordinary Israeli Jews into viewing as their protectors the Israeli billionaires who economically oppress them SEVERELY. This is why Israeli working class Jews are living in abject poverty, including Holocaust survivors—something the US media never report on. Israel’s Zionist leaders, from the time of the Holocaust, have had nothing but contempt for ordinary Jews.

During the Holocaust, Israel’s (to be) first Prime Minister, David Ben-Gurion, and other top Zionist leaders opposed any rescue of Jews from the Nazis if it entailed sending the rescued Jews anywhere other than Palestine. Why? Because these top Zionist leaders wanted a Jewish working class of their own to be able to rule over and get rich off of in the new Jewish State in Palestine. In 1938 David Ben-Gurion said: “If I knew that it would be possible to save all the [Jewish] children in Germany by bringing them over to England and only half of them by transporting them to Eretz Israel, then I opt for the second alternative. For we must take into account not only the lives of these children but also the history of the people of Israel." Israeli rulers have been funding Hamas and working to keep it in power for decades precisely BECAUSE Hamas commits morally unjust terrorist violence against non-noncombatant Israeli Jews. Israel’s rulers NEED Hamas to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy be maximally frightening to the working class Jews they (Israel’s billionaire ruling class) oppress economically to get rich. Read all about these facts here (re the Holocaust) and here (oppressing Israeli working class Jews today) and here (re funding Hamas)” To the Zionist accusation that we are opposed to the existence of Israel—a state that claims it is a state ONLY of its Jewish citizens (really it is a state of, by and for its billionaire ruling class), a state in which ONLY Jews are sovereign despite 20% of the population and citizenry being non-Jewish, a state that does not allow anybody to run for election to its legislature (Knesset) if they oppose the principle that Israel must no matter what ensure it has a large majority Jewish population, a state that carries out violent ethnic cleansing of non-Jews and that makes non-Jews who remain inside of it second class citizens—we say OF COURSE WE ARE opposed to such a state, for the same reason that, had we lived then, we would have opposed the existence of the slave-based Confederacy or the Master Race Third Reich and the apartheid-based state of South Africa; and we would be opposed to any state that was a state of the whites (or the blacks, or the Muslims, etc.) the way that Israel is a “state of the Jews.” And you should be opposed to such a vile kind of a state too! All citizens of a state should be equal under the law, the opposite of how it is in Israel, by its very design from the beginning.

THINK ABOUT WHAT THE EFFECT WOULD BE OF THIS KIND OF ANTI-ZIONISM STATEMENT!

It would put all of the pro-Zionists on the DEFENSIVE. They would be forced to resort to using specious arguments to deny that THEY were antisemitic. The general public—including passionately pro-Israel Jews (as I know from personal experience)!—would join the ANTI-Zionism camp. The Zionists would be forced to deny verifiable facts of history and of the present in Israel. The anti-Zionism movement would gain the support of the vast majority of Americans the way the anti-apartheid-in-South-Africa movement did. It would be able to force the U.S. government to reverse its support for Israel the way popular outrage at apartheid in South Africa forced the U.S. government to reverse its support for apartheid there.

So why don’t the leaders of the anti-Zionism movement do this? Good question!

I provide some possible answers at the end of my “Dear Fellow Anti-Zionist” letter here.