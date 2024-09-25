JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Sep 25, 2024

John, as I read and think more about your argument for calling for an egalitarian society by advancing an egalitarian revolution, I think you are right on the money (no pun intended.) Egalitarianism appeals to me because it is fresh language for possibilities in society. The word egalitarian is even being used by mainstream establishmentarians to describe a reasonable answer to the problem of inequality in our "liberal democracy." Egalitarian is not freighted with the history of totalitarianism like is communism and socialism and even Marxism. Even the word "dialectic" among the right wing, has taken on a diabolical connotation for manipulating thinking. Your key point is that we in the movement need to speak honestly and forthrightly about the profound corruption baked into the plutocracy we are currently under and advance an egalitarian alternative. This seems like a reasonable response from people who really care about what is going on.

