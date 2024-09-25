Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

“We need to tax the rich a lot more.” The ruling class responds with, “If you tax the rich a lot more, then they will leave and take their jobs with them and you’ll be sorry you did it.” This persuades lots of people because it is perfectly plausible and accords with experience.

“We should raise the minimum wage a LOT higher.” The ruling class responds with, “If you do that then lots of people will lose their jobs because their employer can not make a profit by paying such a high wage. Employers will figure out how to make do with fewer employees, using automation even more than currently because it will save more money than before.” This persuades lots of people because it is perfectly plausible and accords with experience.

“We should have socialism.” The ruling class responds with, “Really? You want everybody to be an employee of the state? That’s what ‘socialism’ means, you know: the state owns the means of production, i.e., the stuff that any economic enterprise needs in order to operate. The state is the one big boss. Say goodbye to freedom! Like farm animals, you may be kept well-fed and clothed and sheltered, but all for the benefit and the purposes of the farmer or in this case the top government officials. Is that what you really want?” This persuades a lot of people, for obvious reasons.

“We should have Communism.” See the item about socialism above.

“We should have capitalism but with a strong government that ensures there is no dire poverty and that there is health care and housing for all.” The ruling class responds—in practice, but not openly admitting it—by thinking, “OK, if the have-nots manage to pull this off we’ll just play a waiting game and eventually use the power that comes from the huge wealth we’ll still have (since money is power in a capitalist society based on money) to regain control of the government and restore more extreme class inequality again, like what is happening in places like Denmark.”

“We should have libertarianism.” The ruling class responds, “You mean the only thing you want changed is to dramatically reduce the role of the government? Well, that suits us big $ types just fine. But watch out! Lots of people are going to think you’re on our side and not theirs.”

“We should have anarchism—no government at all.” OK, the ruling class reply is deceitful: “You want absolute chaos?” In truth, anarchism does not mean chaos; anarchists say that people will create a good social order without needing a government to force them to do so. But when people think about this “no government” idea they will see that it is just not a possibility in our lifetime in most places on the planet, as I discuss here.

“We should have a Universal Basic Income.” The ruling class responds with, “OK. Sure. We’ll mail a big value check to everybody each month no matter what. People who decide they don’t want to do any useful work will get that check the same as those who do useful work. The ones who do the useful work will support the freeloaders, whose ranks will no doubt swell. Is that what you want? Really?” This persuades a lot of people who don’t like freeloading, and such people are the majority.

“We should have a queer revolution.” Well, the U.S. ruling class, via its liberal wing, is actually promoting this (as I discuss here and additionally here), but only because it is divisive of the have-nots; it certainly is not persuasive to most people who know very well that people are not born in the wrong body and that it’s wrong to surgically remove the breasts of a 13 year old girl because she thinks she is a boy and says she wants that surgery.