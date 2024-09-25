The Only PERSUASIVE Argument Against the Status Quo is the Egalitarian Vision of How Our Society Ought to Be
The ruling class propaganda works very well against all the other arguments, which is why, unlike egalitarianism, the public is allowed to know about them
Consider the well-known arguments against the status quo of class inequality/capitalism:
“We need to tax the rich a lot more.” The ruling class responds with, “If you tax the rich a lot more, then they will leave and take their jobs with them and you’ll be sorry you did it.” This persuades lots of people because it is perfectly plausible and accords with experience.
“We should raise the minimum wage a LOT higher.” The ruling class responds with, “If you do that then lots of people will lose their jobs because their employer can not make a profit by paying such a high wage. Employers will figure out how to make do with fewer employees, using automation even more than currently because it will save more money than before.” This persuades lots of people because it is perfectly plausible and accords with experience.
“We should have socialism.” The ruling class responds with, “Really? You want everybody to be an employee of the state? That’s what ‘socialism’ means, you know: the state owns the means of production, i.e., the stuff that any economic enterprise needs in order to operate. The state is the one big boss. Say goodbye to freedom! Like farm animals, you may be kept well-fed and clothed and sheltered, but all for the benefit and the purposes of the farmer or in this case the top government officials. Is that what you really want?” This persuades a lot of people, for obvious reasons.
“We should have Communism.”1 See the item about socialism above.
“We should have capitalism but with a strong government that ensures there is no dire poverty and that there is health care and housing for all.” The ruling class responds—in practice, but not openly admitting it—by thinking, “OK, if the have-nots manage to pull this off we’ll just play a waiting game and eventually use the power that comes from the huge wealth we’ll still have (since money is power in a capitalist society based on money) to regain control of the government and restore more extreme class inequality again, like what is happening in places like Denmark.”
“We should have libertarianism.” The ruling class responds, “You mean the only thing you want changed is to dramatically reduce the role of the government? Well, that suits us big $ types just fine. But watch out! Lots of people are going to think you’re on our side and not theirs.”
“We should have anarchism—no government at all.” OK, the ruling class reply is deceitful: “You want absolute chaos?” In truth, anarchism does not mean chaos; anarchists say that people will create a good social order without needing a government to force them to do so. But when people think about this “no government” idea they will see that it is just not a possibility in our lifetime in most places on the planet, as I discuss here.
“We should have a Universal Basic Income.”2 The ruling class responds with, “OK. Sure. We’ll mail a big value check to everybody each month no matter what. People who decide they don’t want to do any useful work will get that check the same as those who do useful work. The ones who do the useful work will support the freeloaders, whose ranks will no doubt swell. Is that what you want? Really?” This persuades a lot of people who don’t like freeloading, and such people are the majority.
“We should have a queer revolution.” Well, the U.S. ruling class, via its liberal wing, is actually promoting this (as I discuss here and additionally here), but only because it is divisive of the have-nots; it certainly is not persuasive to most people who know very well that people are not born in the wrong body and that it’s wrong to surgically remove the breasts of a 13 year old girl because she thinks she is a boy and says she wants that surgery.
“We should have an Islamic theocracy.” The ruling class of rich haves would likely say, “OK. Fine with us. We’ll still be the rich and powerful haves, like in Iran.”
Here’s the egalitarian argument against the status quo of class inequality/capitalism that IS persuasive (but censored for that very reason):
The economy should be based on the principle, “From each according to reasonable ability, to each (for free) according to need or reasonable desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need.” Note this is an anti-freeloader principle, in sharp contrast to the Universal Guaranteed Income plan that the ruling class is actually promoting as a divide-and-rule strategem.
The government should be genuine democracy, meaning that the sovereign authority (i.e., there is no higher body of government one must obey) in a local community is the local assembly of (and only of) the adults who live or work in the local community who support the above economic principle and mutual aid and truth and fairness and justice—i.e., the vast majority of people in most places. This is discussed further here.
The chief ruling class strategy for staying in power is to prevent hundreds of millions of American have-nots (billions world wide) from hearing about the egalitarian vision of how society should be, and to prevent them from learning that hundreds of millions of have-nots (billions world wide) would LOVE an egalitarian revolution to remove the rich from power and have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor, in other words to shape society by the two bullet points above. The ruling class wants the have-nots to believe that hardly anybody else shares their egalitarian revolutionary aspiration so they will feel hopeless about making an egalitarian revolution and therefore not even try. This is why the egalitarian vision is absolutely censored from the mass media, to make it seem that nobody wants it.
Here is how YOU can help UN-censor this egalitarian vision and build the egalitarian revolutionary movement.
The owner of the Greek restaurant where I eat now and then is a very good person and he loves to tell me how much he hates Communism. He says that under Communism the government will tell him how much he can charge for a meal, and he’d go out of business. Small business persons want nothing to do with Communism. But they would love egalitarianism, as I discuss here.
A close cousin of the Universal Basic Income idea is the often heard notion that this or that is the “right of all.” This is a trap the ruling class lays for us. Read why here.
John, as I read and think more about your argument for calling for an egalitarian society by advancing an egalitarian revolution, I think you are right on the money (no pun intended.) Egalitarianism appeals to me because it is fresh language for possibilities in society. The word egalitarian is even being used by mainstream establishmentarians to describe a reasonable answer to the problem of inequality in our "liberal democracy." Egalitarian is not freighted with the history of totalitarianism like is communism and socialism and even Marxism. Even the word "dialectic" among the right wing, has taken on a diabolical connotation for manipulating thinking. Your key point is that we in the movement need to speak honestly and forthrightly about the profound corruption baked into the plutocracy we are currently under and advance an egalitarian alternative. This seems like a reasonable response from people who really care about what is going on.