To start with, you need to have a realistic understanding of what Israel is.

Is this your image of Israel?

If this is your mental image of Israel then it’s no wonder you don’t understand why the October 7 Hamas attack was a false flag attack even if Netanyahu had no foreknowledge of it.

One needs to know two facts in order to understand what’s going on in Israel/Palestine:

1. Israel’s Zionist leaders have always known that their ethnic cleansing of Palestinians—in 1948, again in 1967 and continuing today with the denial of the Right of Return to the Palestinian refugees—would make Palestinians HATE Israel and thus make Palestinians be a USEFUL bogeyman enemy with which to control the Israeli working class that is economically severely oppressed by the Israeli billionaire class.

2. The Israeli ruling class has ALWAYS wanted Hamas to kill Israeli non-combatant civilians, in order to make Palestinians be maximally frightening to Israeli Jews.

In case you have trouble believing the above two factual assertions, then please read the proof of these assertions based on lots of mainstream news reporting including much of it Israeli in my article, “Israel’s Government Attacks Ordinary Jews As Well As Palestinians,” and in regards to Hamas specifically read my article, “ISRAEL'S GOVERNMENT FUNDS HAMAS AND WORKS TO KEEP IT IN POWER.”

If you do, perchance, have trouble believing these two factual assertions, then I will hazard a guess why that is.

My guess is that you have a mental image of Israel that excludes the reality that there is an Israeli JEWISH working class that is horribly economically oppressed by a billionaire Israeli ruling class (as my first article above makes clear.) It’s not hard to understand why you may have this false image of Israel. Israel works very hard to project an image of Israeli society that is one of it being just a lot of upper middle class people who live the good life enjoying beaches and nightclubs in Tel Aviv while working high paid ultra-high-tech jobs making super duper technical stuff.

Of course, if you are not aware of an oppressed Israeli Jewish working class in Israel, then you can be forgiven I suppose for not being aware that the billionaires who oppress that working class need to control it in order to get away with this oppression. And so it’s not surprising that you haven’t ever considered that the seven decades of Zionist ethnic cleansing of Palestinians might have something to do with an Israeli billionaire class needing to control the Israeli Jewish working class.

One reason you probably never even considered this possible connection is that virtually NONE of the anti-Zionist organizations ever mention it or even HINT at it. (Read the sad truth about this in detail here.) The entire focus of these anti-Zionist organizations is exclusively on the immorality of the ethnic cleansing, which is of course true. But they never ever say anything about the actual PURPOSE of the ethnic cleansing.

Did you know…

Did you know, for example, that Netanyahu used fear of Palestinians—the “real enemy”—to kill the enormous 2011 uprising against the Israeli ruling class and government by the Israeli working class (mostly Jewish)—450,000 demonstrators with the support of 85-90% of the Israeli public protesting their economic oppression, as my above-linked article describes in detail. Netanyahu used a convenient current incident of violence by Palestinians against Israelis to demand that the demonstrators be patriotic and support their government that was protecting them against their “real enemy”—the Palestinians.

If you didn’t know about this massive Israeli working class uprising in 2011 and how Netanyahu killed it then you likely would not know that the Israeli ruling class absolutely NEEDS Palestinians to be perceived by Israeli Jews as an existential enemy. This is why the Israeli ruling class for many decades has funded Hamas and worked to keep it in power, precisely BECAUSE Hamas, with its deliberate terrorism (i.e., killing of noncombatant Israeli civilians with suicide bombers and rockets and more recently the October 7 attack) makes the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening to Israeli Jews.

Hamas does this far more effectively than the PLO (or PA) does, since Hamas talked initially about making Islam sovereign in all of Palestine (“from the River to the Sea”) in contrast to the PLO initially saying it wanted all of Palestine to be one single democratic secular state in which Jews and non-Jews would be equal under the law. This, plus Hamas’s overt use of terrorism against non-combatant Israeli Jews, is why Israeli rulers long ago began funding Hamas; it made the Palestinians much more frightening to the Israeli working class Jews than did the PLO. The Israeli billionaires LOVE Hamas because they can only control their working class Jews by pretending to be their protector against the “real enemy”—the Palestinians.

Once one knows the reality about Zionism and Israel instead of the false image, then it becomes virtually OBVIOUS that the seven decades of violent ethnic cleansing of Palestinians (the current nature of which is the denial of the Right of Return to the Palestinian refugees, which is what most of the people living in Gaza today are) was for the purpose of making them hate Israel. Duh!

“But,” you might object, “those Israeli religious settler fanatics don’t attack Palestinians to control Israeli Jewish workers”

There are indeed religiously fanatical Israeli Jews who violently attack Palestinians in the West Bank. They believe that “God gave the land to the Jews” and they view Palestinians anywhere in Mandate Palestine (“from the River to the Sea”) as trespassers. True enough, these religious fanatics are motivated by the goal of returning to Jews the “land that God gave to the Jews,” not controlling Israeli working class Jews. But these fanatical Jews are not the rulers of Israel and they never were. The original Zionist leaders who became the first Israeli rulers, such as Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, were atheists. (A well-known joke in Israel describes the thinking of these atheist Zionists: “God does not exist, and He gave the land to the Jews.”) The big Zionist leaders USED fanatical Jews, but they were not themselves religious fanatics.

The Original Zionist (and, after 1948, Israeli) Leaders Wanted a Jewish Working Class of

Their Own

What exactly motivated the original Zionist (and then Israeli) leaders? It was this. They wanted a working class—a Jewish working class—of their own, to get rich and powerful off of. Their way of expressing this, of course, was a bit different. They said they wanted “Jews to have a state of their own.” But these Zionist leaders had nothing but contempt for working class Jews. They betrayed European Jews to be killed by the Nazis IN ORDER to get a Jewish working class of their own in the future Israel. I prove this in gory detail in my article, “WHY, REALLY, ZIONIST LEADERS HAVE ALWAYS WANTED A STATE OF THEIR OWN,” again sourced with lots of mainstream and often Jewish sources. Read it. You will be shocked, I promise.

None of this is complicated or hard to understand. The only reason it’s not obvious is because of the lies and cover-ups about the reality of what’s going on in Israel—class conflict. Trying to understand what’s going on in Israel/Palestine today when one doesn’t know about the class conflict there is like trying to understand why automobiles move without knowing they have engines and a fuel tank inside of them.

The Current Discourse about Whether or Not Netanyahu Knew in Advance, and Let Happen, the October 7 Hamas Attack Misses the Point

The post-October 7 discourse about whether or not Netanyahu knew in advance about the October 7 Hamas attack is interesting but misses the point. Sure, Netanyahu MIGHT have known in advance of the Oct. 7 attack and he might have done things to deliberately enable it to happen. There is certainly some evidence to support this idea.

But let’s, for the sake of argument, say that no, Netanyahu did not really know anything in advance (or take seriously the information he had in advance) about Hamas’s plan to attack Oct. 7. So what?

It remains the fact that the Israeli ruling class has, for seven decades, been doing things to Palestinians (the ethnic cleansing, the denial of the Right of Return, the home demolitions inside Israel, the extreme repression and tormenting of people in the West Bank, the imprisonment of children, and on and on) to make them maximally furious at Israel, and to make them INEVITABLY resist their oppression with violence (which, if directed at the Israeli military or armed oppressive Israeli civilians, not non-combatant civilians, would be entirely justified.) The Israeli ruling class has been doing everything possible to ensure that one day there would be a Hamas October 7 type attack. What difference does it make whether or not Netanyahu knew in advance which exact day it would happen, or the details of the attack? None!

The October 7 attack was a false flag attack because the Israeli ruling class has spent seven decades deliberately making sure that it or something like it would happen one day.

If Israeli rulers truly wanted peace, as they pretend to want, then all they would have to do is stop treating the Palestinians like dirt: let the Palestinian refugees return, justly compensate them for land and property that Zionists stole from them, make Jews and non-Jews equal under the law. None of this is rocket science. A child could figure it out. Jews would be able to live and thrive in all of Palestine, while enjoying peace. The only problem—for the billionaires, that is—is that working class people, in the absence of a frightening bogeyman enemy to make them controllable, would be able to succeed in abolishing the class inequality that they fought against unsuccessfully in 2011.

Why Is this understanding of the CLASS CONFLICT in Israel/Palestine so important?

Those who do not understand what’s going on because they don’t understand it is about class conflict, end up believing the false narrative that the conflict is between “the Palestinians versus the Jews” or (after October 7) “the war between Hamas and Israel.” In this false narrative, Israeli (i.e., Zionist) violence against Palestinians has always been for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe. Therefore, in this false narrative, a person who opposes Zionist violence against Palestinians is opposing that which is done to make Jews safe, in other words such a person is an antisemite in effect if not intent. Here’s the problem this false narrative causes.

The United States is the nation without the support of which Zionism would collapse. This means that if the anti-Zionism movement in the United States gained the support of the great majority of the general public it could prevent the U.S. government from supporting Zionism (the way the anti-apartheid-in-South-Africa movement stopped the U.S. from supporting apartheid in South Africa.) But the reason the anti-Zionism movement in the U.S. does not gain the support of the great majority of the general public is because most of the general public a) believes the false narrative that Zionist violence is for the purpose of making Israeli Jews safe and therefore anti-Zionists are antisemites in effect if not intent, and b) is well-educated about the horror of the Holocaust and to its credit does not want to take the side that it thinks goes against the welfare of Jews.

If the anti-Zionism movement in the U.S. refuted the false narrative by expressing the true class-conflict-based explanation of events, then it could win the support of the great majority of the general public. It could a) expose Hamas as an instrument of the Israeli ruling class and not a friend of Palestinians, and b) persuasively explain why the way to help working class Israeli Jews (as well as Palestinians) is to OPPOSE Zionism. But the anti-Zionism movement doesn’t do this. Instead of trying to win over the great majority of the general public, it views the general public as the enemy and does things like block them when they are driving to work, as I discuss here.

This happens because the rank-and-file members of the anti-Zionism movement do not have a clue about the true class-conflict nature of the conflict. The mass media works hard to prevent people knowing the true class-conflict reality and to make everybody see the conflict instead as “Israel versus Hamas” and to think that the only choice is to support one or the other. For example, the Harvard-Harris Poll asks questions such as this one:

As a result of this lack of knowledge, many young anti-Zionists (51% of 18-24 year olds according to the poll) wrongly think that to be on the side of the Palestinians requires that they support Hamas terrorism (i.e., deliberate killing of non-combatant civilians). From the same poll as above there is confirmation of this sad state of affairs:

There is no way that an anti-Zionism movement that supports terrorism can win the support of the great majority of the U.S. general public. The Zionists are counting on their false “Hamas versus Israel” narrative preventing the U.S. anti-Zionism movement from ever growing large enough to force the U.S. government to stop supporting Israel. Let’s not let the Zionists get away with that! Please share this article with other people.