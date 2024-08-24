Share

Nobody tells this censored truth about the Israel lobby:

All that even just one U.S. billionaire would have to do to destroy the Israel lobby and turn the VAST majority of the U.S. public—including Jews—against Zionism is inform the American public of the SORDID TRUTH about Israel’s Zionist leaders, specifically the fact that the Israeli government is of, by and for Israeli billionaires

who are the enemy of the Israeli Jewish working class: who violently attack Palestinians for the purpose of making Palestinians a bogeyman enemy they pretend to be protecting Israeli Jews from, and who thereby control, severely economically oppress and get rich off of the Israeli Jewish working class [I prove the above points 1, 2 and 3 with mainstream sources in my article here], and who fund Hamas and work to keep it in power in order to make the Palestinian bogeyman enemy maximally frightening [I prove this with mainstream sources in my article here[, and who betrayed ordinary European Jews during the Holocaust (even opposed efforts to rescue Jews from the Nazis!) in order to be able to have a Jewish working class to oppress and get rich off of in Palestine later [I prove this with mainstream source in my article here], and who use the bogus idea of a “Jewish state” to make people who want to be on the side the ordinary Jews support those who oppress ordinary Jews [I prove this with mainstream sources in my article here].

All that a single billionaire would have to do to destroy the Israel lobby and turn the U.S. public—including passionately pro-Israel Jews!—against the Israeli government is to form an independent media network (as Oprah Winfrey, worth "only" $2.5 billion, created OWN ) and use it to tell the public the sordid truth—the CLASS truth—about Israel's Zionist ruling class. They could also commission somebody like Steven Spielberg to direct a blockbuster film all about this sordid truth, or a similar TV series that would profoundly change the public’s understanding of Zionism the way ROOTS profoundly changed the public’s understanding of race.

Very quickly the Israel lobby would be dead in the water, no matter how much money it got from any Israeli government. A politician would FEAR being endorsed or funded by the Israel lobby, just as it would fear being endorsed by the Satanic Church or Charles Manson. The U.S. government would not be able to continue supporting Israel, just as it was not able to continue supporting South African apartheid once the public learned the sordid truth about it. The Zionist claim that its violence against Palestinians is for the purpose of making Jews safe would no longer be believed, and would no longer persuade people who—to their credit—are horrified by the Holocaust that they have to support Israel despite its genocidal violence because that is what is required to be on side of the Jews.

The reason no billionaire does this is because they don’t want to do it.

U.S. billionaires don't FEAR the Israeli Lobby; they FUND it, and USE it to make sure Congress absolutely supports Israel.

U.S.billionaires (and governments of the world including Iran's) don’t want the have-nots to develop solidarity against the ruling oppressor classes of the world, and they know that this is exactly what would happen, or at least be hastened, if the truth—the class truth—about Zionism were widely known. Billionaires and ruling oppressive governments all have a stake in keeping the have-nots of the world pitted against each other along ethnic, religious, and national lines. The very last thing these oppressors want to do is expose how they use bogeyman enemies to divide-and-rule the have-nots.

And so U.S. billionaires (and the world’s national rulers) will NOT destroy the Zionist project by turning the public against it. The billionaires (and governments of all the world’s nations) will keep the conflict in the Middle East going one way or another for the purpose of making the have-nots of the world think they must take either the “side of the Jews” or the “side of the Palestinians” and think they must view those who take the other side as their enemy.

Read this leaflet (PDF) about why U.S. billionaires, specifically, support Israel.

TAILS DON'T WAG DOGS! BILLIONAIRES WAG GOVERNMENTS!

Do YOUR favorite pundits tell the truth? Or do they cover it up by saying that the reason the U.S. government supports Israel is because the DEVIL Israel lobby and pro-Israel public make them do it?

Whenever you hear a pundit say that the U.S. government can’t stop supporting Israel because of the power of the Israel lobby and the pro-Israel public, you know that this pundit either does not have a clue how the world works, or is feigning ignorance in order to stay in the good graces of the ruling class that would de-platform them if they spoke the truth. And yes, I’m talking about Nuclear Arms Inspector Scott Ritter, and Professors John Mearsheimer and Jeffrey Sachs and the pundit military colonels and former CIA officers and former intelligence officers that are frequently interviewed by Judge Napolitano, and the pundit Alexander Mercouris as well as comics Jimmy Dore and Russel Brand and all of the well-known anti-Zionist individuals and organizations, and the others that you perhaps rely on: I have seen none of these people—NOT A SINGLE ONE!—ever tell the truth about where the Israel lobby gets its power from and how EASY it would be for a single U.S. billionaire to destroy it if they wanted to, which they do not.

