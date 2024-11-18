Share

There is an egalitarian revolutionary way to handle the very real problem of increasing numbers of people lacking an affordable home to live in and camping in public spaces that are not suited for such use, and it is NOT to make them criminals with oppressive laws!

The egalitarian revolutionary solution to this problem is simple to understand if not challenging to implement.

In the short run, let unhoused people who are physically and mentally healthy enough to live independently live in the vacant homes that already exist in greater numbers than unhoused people.

Here is the way to do this economically:

Here’s the law that needs to be passed:

Stop building luxury housing.

Also create and staff appropriate hospitals (mental and medical) to house and care for the unhoused people who are physically or mentally too ill to live independently.

In the longer term, replace a) our current dictatorship of the rich and the class inequality it relies on and enforces as it treats the have-nots like dirt , with b) genuine democracy in which the real power is held by the vast majority of ordinary people with the egalitarian values of no-rich-and-no-poor equality, mutual aid, fairness and truth.

In a genuine democracy people would be able to figure out and implement wonderful ideas about how to provide reasonable housing for all who contribute reasonably according to ability. I have written about this here and here and here.

In our current dictatorship of the rich, however, we are prohibited from implementing such ideas because they threaten the wealth and privilege and power of our ruling billionaire plutocracy.

This is not complicated. It only seems that way because the egalitarian common sense view is 100% censored in the mass and alternative media, so when one expresses it it sounds strange and exotic and un-real.

But is it possible to get a genuine democracy?

Yes.