The fundamental conflict in the world is between regular people and the assholes.

Regular people are everywhere, and they are the solution to our big problems, such as :

For example, I just heard this story about a cable guy

I just heard yesterday about a cable guy who was sent on the day before Thanksgiving Day this week to restore a broken cable connection to a homeowner. He arrived around 3 pm expected the job to take little time but he ended up having to work until 9 pm outdoors, in the rain, in the dark, climbing a tree at some personal risk and with great difficulty, until he finally got the connection working again. The homeowner asked him if there was anything she could offer him to repay his dedication. He said just to write a nice report on the questionnaire she would receive. The homeowner then asked, “What do you think about your job?” and he replied that he loved it because it made him feel good to know he was helping people.

Regular people want to do something that makes them feel good because it’s about helping other people or making the world a better world in some way.

Regular people, contrary to the lies our rulers tell us, don’t want to get richer than everybody else; they want to contribute reasonably according to ability and receive in return what they need or reasonably desire with scarce things equitably rationed according to need. They want all of society to be based on this principle.

Regular people think others should be treated fairly.

Regular people think it’s wrong to tell lies in order to screw other people for a selfish reason, for example:

Regular people think we should help each other; that’s why they donate to charities and pitch in during emergencies to help strangers, for example:

Regular people hate the assholes of the world, the people who act out of selfishness, who cause our big—and little—problems.

The actual fundamental problem in the world today

The fundamental problem in the world today is that the assholes are in charge; they have the real power. Everybody knows this.

While regular people may disagree about how to implement the Golden Rule, the assholes have utter contempt for the Golden Rule.

The only thing that assholes all have in common is that they are assholes. Lots of rich people are assholes, but not all rich people are assholes. Most non-rich people (a.k.a. “have-nots”) are not assholes, but some are.

Knowing somebody’s race or religion or nationality or ethnicity or gender or sex or whether they are LGBTQ tells you absolutely nothing about whether or not they are an asshole.

The solution—which regular people would all love, even if they think it is impossible, is for regular people to prevail over the assholes.

The assholes are very skillful at staying in power, in particular by pitting regular people against each other with lies and manipulation.

The assholes think staying in power is the most moral thing in the world for them to do. They’ve studied how to do this for generations.

Regular people are still learning how to prevail against the assholes. They came close in Spain in1936-9.

Sometimes the assholes stay in power by pretending to be on the side of regular people. “All the animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”

Regular people vastly outnumber the assholes in every region of the planet. They can prevail over the assholes. That’s the solution to the big problems we all have.