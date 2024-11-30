JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

User's avatar
Howard Switzer's avatar
Howard Switzer
Jan 2, 2025

Good One, John.

1 reply by JOHN SPRITZLER
karin spritzler's avatar
karin spritzler
Nov 30, 2024Edited

This was a very accurate description of my experience, with my cable guy.....And the heart of the story is: this worker did what he did... which was, as described, the day before Thanksgiving, having called for very needed help but then not getting it, having to climb at night into thick overgrown and prickly trees to find the line and repair it (which, by the way, was a toothsome squirrel's feat)...in the rain... in the pitch dark... with again, no help...and until 9 pm !... BECAUSE: it made him feel good to help someone. ALL of this hard work... was motivated by what, in fact, gave him a very worthwhile reward. So all of the "dirty" jobs -- as this certainly was one -- when there is a wonderful , personal, reward for doing it... will get done.. in a world called Egalitariansim. A world where people do things, because the idea of having a worthwhile, rewarding, helping others , life.. is all that is needed, to get the job done !

3 more comments...

