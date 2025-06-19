The Fight Against Deportations Is Sadly Fighting With One Hand Tied Behind Its Back, As I Saw on Its Organizers' Zoom Webinar
It is fighting as if it already had the support of most Americans, and NOT doing what it takes to WIN that support, which it does not currently have
I just left a one hour zoom webinar of the NDLON organization, which is one of the main organization fighting the deportation of illegal immigrants.
These organizers are focused EXCLUSIVELY on doing things aimed at mobilizing the people who already support them to protest the deportations or using lawyers to challenge any act of the federal government they can think of that would slow down the deportations.
These good people are, alas, not going to stop the deportations.
The reason they are not going to stop the deportations is that they are not doing the most important thing that is absolutely required in order to succeed and which they could in fact do.
These people are not talking with each other AT ALL about how to win over to their side the Americans—about half the population!—who currently support the deportations because of ruling class lies and censorship of key facts. I spell out what these lies are and provide links to my articles that refute them in this footnote1 and also this footnote.2
As long as about half of Americans believe these lies and remain ignorant of the key censored facts about illegal immigrants, Trump will have sufficient support from the public to do whatever it takes to deport the illegal immigrants.
Until groups like NDLON focus on winning over to their side the MANY people who currently support the deportations but who CAN be persuaded to oppose them, groups like NDLON will be fighting a losing battle. That is a tragedy!
Groups like NDLON could SUCCEED in winning over most of the people who now support the deportations if they made that goal their explicit goal, and if they devoted the same creativity and energy towards accomplishing it that they now direct ONLY to their demonstrations and legal challenges.
Why does NDLON not seem to understand this?
I don’t know for sure why NDLON does not seem to understand this. Perhaps they think it is impossible to persuade the Americans who support the deportations to change their mind and oppose them. As I wrote about here, activists unfortunately often have a very wrong anti-working-class view of people. If the NDLON activists have this wrong view, it would explain their failure even to try to win over the Americans who currently support the deportations.
I suppose it is possible that, as is the case with anti-Zionism organizations as I have written about here, that NDLON is funded in part by people in the ruling class who thereby control it by threatening to withdraw funding if it does what it takes to really win, i.e., to create unity of the vast majority of have-nots against the billionaire class. The ruling class funds MANY “progressive” organizations for exactly his purpose.3
I used the NDLON zoom webinar chat and Q&A feature to raise my concern. Maybe some people will read what I wrote and work to persuade the NDLON to do what it takes to actually win. I certainly hope so.
Of course what it takes to truly win what we want is to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Let’s build the egalitarian revolutionary movement for that explicit goal! Read here how you can help do that.
The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following (false!) view of the illegal immigrants is true:
The illegal immigrants are foreigner who just happen to see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they just happen to want to move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.
In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ (American citizens’) labor without contributing themselves.
The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.
The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”
The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.
The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.
And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens. (Note that this is true, but only because we are ruled by a billionaire plutocracy. Read about this in my post titled, “Let's Deport the Billionaires and House the Illegal Immigrants In the Billionaires' Mansions and Yachts and Use their Money to Build ALL the Homes and Schools and Hospitals, etc. We Need and Deserve. And let's abolish the U.S. foreign policies that FORCED the illegal immigrants to leave home and come here.”)
The truth about the illegal immigrants, however, is totally different.
The truth is that the illegal immigrants are mainly people whom our billionaire rulers have FORCED to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. The truth is that for many decades our billionaire rulers (using both political party administrations) have been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to flee and illegally enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. Read the gory details of this here (regarding Central America) and here (regarding Haiti.)
Furthermore, illegal immigrants are LESS criminal than U.S. citizens. Please read “Debunking the Myth that Illegal Immigrants Are More Criminal than U.S. Citizens: It's fine to deport dangerous criminals who are illegal immigrants, but it's wrong to stigmatize illegal immigrants in general as criminals; they're less criminal than U.S. citizens.”
The establishment liberals mislead us by saying that the argument for not deporting the illegal immigrants is that “immigrants are good for the USA” or “we need the immigrants to harvest our food” and so forth. These arguments are based on the lie that the illegal immigrants are people who just happened to decide that they’d rather live in the United States instead of their own country. This liberal argument covers up the fact that the illegal immigrants have been deliberately forced by the American billionaire class for decades to have to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. This liberal argument ignores what angers so many Americans, that the illegal immigrants essentially “cut in line” by entering the United States illegally instead of playing by the rules and that this is freeloader behavior. This liberal argument is thus designed NOT to be persuasive for people who fear the immigrants are dangerous criminals and/or who (understandably!) fear that illegal immigrants are used to lower the wages and worsen the working conditions of American citizen workers and divert municipal funds away from services that citizens deserve.
The establishment liberals thus never point out that it is immoral to treat people like dirt, which is what it is when one forces them to illegally immigrate and then deports them for doing so. Here is Jimmy Kimmel engaging in this liberal misleading narrative about how “immigrants are good for the USA” at the end of his video featuring a bunch of former U.S. presidents saying just that:
I have investigated lots of progressive organizations’ funding and found that virtually every one that was large enough to have an office and some paid staff received substantial funding from ruling class members via organizations such as the Tides Foundation. This is a key way that the rich stay in power—by controlling the opposition and making it ineffective. Typically such progressive organizations attract good people by saying they are for some worthy goal, and then they keep these people busy doing stuff that the rank-and-file think is about winning their goal but is actually designed to prevent them from doing what it takes to win. One such organization is Jewish Voice for Peace, which expelled me when I suggested its members read my article that actually persuades people to agree with its goal! JVP keeps its member busy doing STUPID things such as blocking cars on highways. Our egalitarian revolutionary movement must never take money from such sources.