I just left a one hour zoom webinar of the NDLON organization, which is one of the main organization fighting the deportation of illegal immigrants.

These organizers are focused EXCLUSIVELY on doing things aimed at mobilizing the people who already support them to protest the deportations or using lawyers to challenge any act of the federal government they can think of that would slow down the deportations.

These good people are, alas, not going to stop the deportations.

The reason they are not going to stop the deportations is that they are not doing the most important thing that is absolutely required in order to succeed and which they could in fact do.

These people are not talking with each other AT ALL about how to win over to their side the Americans—about half the population!—who currently support the deportations because of ruling class lies and censorship of key facts. I spell out what these lies are and provide links to my articles that refute them in this footnote and also this footnote.

As long as about half of Americans believe these lies and remain ignorant of the key censored facts about illegal immigrants, Trump will have sufficient support from the public to do whatever it takes to deport the illegal immigrants.

Until groups like NDLON focus on winning over to their side the MANY people who currently support the deportations but who CAN be persuaded to oppose them, groups like NDLON will be fighting a losing battle. That is a tragedy!

Groups like NDLON could SUCCEED in winning over most of the people who now support the deportations if they made that goal their explicit goal, and if they devoted the same creativity and energy towards accomplishing it that they now direct ONLY to their demonstrations and legal challenges.

Why does NDLON not seem to understand this?

I don’t know for sure why NDLON does not seem to understand this. Perhaps they think it is impossible to persuade the Americans who support the deportations to change their mind and oppose them. As I wrote about here, activists unfortunately often have a very wrong anti-working-class view of people. If the NDLON activists have this wrong view, it would explain their failure even to try to win over the Americans who currently support the deportations.

I suppose it is possible that, as is the case with anti-Zionism organizations as I have written about here, that NDLON is funded in part by people in the ruling class who thereby control it by threatening to withdraw funding if it does what it takes to really win, i.e., to create unity of the vast majority of have-nots against the billionaire class. The ruling class funds MANY “progressive” organizations for exactly his purpose.

I used the NDLON zoom webinar chat and Q&A feature to raise my concern. Maybe some people will read what I wrote and work to persuade the NDLON to do what it takes to actually win. I certainly hope so.

Of course what it takes to truly win what we want is to remove the rich from power to have real, not fake, democracy with no rich and no poor. Let’s build the egalitarian revolutionary movement for that explicit goal! Read here how you can help do that.