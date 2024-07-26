JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aimee Smith's avatar
Aimee Smith
Jul 26, 2024

I do think we are fallen and that we have allowed our sin to leave us open to manipulation and division, weakening us and making us ever susceptible to those who like to brainwash others, but I do appreciate your expanding on these experiments and showing that they are not as straightforward as the mockingbird media claims! God bless you and may God help us all to prevent this war on Iran that is being ramped up.

Reply
Share
Georgina Carmichael's avatar
Georgina Carmichael
Jul 26, 2024

Oh wow. Thank you for this clarification on these experiments. I have more faith in humanity.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JOHN SPRITZLER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture