JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One's avatar
ALLAO - All Life Lives As One
11h

At some point in the past few months I did a little math using ICE numbers for the number of illegals they were deporting daily. Using those numbers, it would take 37 years to deport 11,000,000 people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JOHN SPRITZLER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture