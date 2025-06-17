The Cat's Out of the Bag about Trump's Deportations' REAL Aim.
It was always about divide-and-rule, not removing all the cheap immigrant labor from the USA
The cat’s out of the bag:
Trump’s deportation of illegal immigrants was never truly, as officially proclaimed initially, about actually deporting all 11 million illegal immigrants.
Recall how the aim of the deportations was initially declared to be to deport all 11 million illegal immigrants:
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimated some 11 million immigrants were in the U.S. illegally as of January 2022, although the figure is likely higher today. In the NBC News interview, Welker asked Trump if his plan was to deport everyone without legal status.
"I think you have to do it," Trump said. "It’s a very tough thing to do. You know, you have rules, regulations, laws."
And recall how Trump was bombastic about how he would even build detention centers to make deporting all 11 million illegal immigrants possible:
But now that Trump has fomented the great divide-and-rule conflict over deportations, which was their actual purpose as I predicted last year when I also said the real aim was not to deport all 11 million illegal immigrants, he feels free to accommodate his fellow rich buddies who want those illegal immigrants to REMAIN in the United States to be their cheap labor supply, the basis of their business model. The American ruling class didn’t force these poor people south of the border and in Haiti to have to illegally enter the United States (for their very survival!) just in order to deport them, you know! No!
But please don’t let the likes of the Oh-So-Liberal Robert Reich pull the wool over your eyes about this with his BS about how “American workers won’t take the jobs that the immigrants do.” Reich writes:
As I discuss here (where I report Reich’s above words), Reich is covering up the KEY facts about these jobs, which are that a) the ONLY reason American citizens don’t want these jobs is because the wages and working conditions stink, and b) the REASON the wages and working conditions stink is because the employers, by using illegal immigrants, are able to use the threat of deportation to prevent their workers from being able to organize successful strikes demanding improved wages and working conditions, as American citizen workers have done to make wages and working conditions much better in industries (such as factory work) in which jobs had been just as horrible as agricultural harvest work and similarly oppressive work that illegal immigrants now do.
The actual purpose of Trumps deportations (facilitated by both the liberal and1 conservative billionaires and politicians and media) was always something very different from deporting all 11 million illegal immigrants. Its purpose was to create a fierce (sometimes violent) conflict between half of America’s have-nots who would be appalled by the cruel deportations, versus the other half of America’s have-nots who would be persuaded by lies (which I describe here and also in this footnote in detail2) into thinking that the deportations were a necessary and totally moral policy. It’s purpose was divide-and-rule so that the billionaires get away with further turning the screw of economic oppression against us, with legislation such as the Big Beautiful Bill that cuts Medicare and the social safety net in other ways (a bill that the liberal establishment denounces but works hard to make easy for conservative politicians to vote for, as I discuss here.)
It’s time to expose and explicitly refute the divide-and-rule strategy of the ruling class. And it’s time to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power. Here’s how you can get started doing that.
The establishment liberals mislead us by saying that the argument for not deporting the illegal immigrants is that “immigrants are good for the USA” or “we need the immigrants to harvest our food” and so forth. These arguments are designed NOT to be persuasive for people who fear the immigrants are dangerous criminals and/or who (understandably!) fear that illegal immigrants are used to lower the wages and worsen the working conditions of American citizen workers and divert municipal funds away from services that citizens deserve.
The establishment liberals thus never point out that it is immoral to treat people like dirt, which is what it is when one forces them to illegally immigrate and then deports them for doing so. Here is Jimmy Kimmel engaging in this liberal misleading narrative about how “immigrants are good for the USA” at the end of his video featuring a bunch of former U.S. presidents saying just that:
The high-powered propagandists have persuaded the general public that the reason there is a massive wave of illegal immigrants is because the following (false!) view of the illegal immigrants is true:
The illegal immigrants see that we have a good country to live in here in the USA and they live in a country that’s a bad one to live in, and so instead of working to make their own country good they want to just move to and live in the United States and enjoy the fruits of all the labor of Americans that has made our country so good to live in.
In other words, the illegal immigrants want to enjoy the fruits of others’ labor without contributing themselves.
The illegal immigrants are thus essentially freeloaders.
The illegal immigrants, by entering the United States illegally instead of going through the steps to enter legally, are like people who cut in line. They are people who say, “The rules don’t apply to me.”
The illegal immigrants have “anchor babies” to game the system. It’s fraud. Birthright citizenship was meant for babies born to parents who are in the United States legally, not illegally.
The illegal immigrants are just plain bad people even if they don’t break any other law than the immigration law.
And on top of everything else, the illegal immigrants drive down American citizens’ wages and force municipalities to spend scarce money on their needs instead of those of American citizens. (Note that this is true, but only because we are ruled by a billionaire plutocracy. Read about this in my post titled, “Let's Deport the Billionaires and House the Illegal Immigrants In the Billionaires' Mansions and Yachts and Use their Money to Build ALL the Homes and Schools and Hospitals, etc. We Need and Deserve. And let's abolish the U.S. foreign policies that FORCED the illegal immigrants to leave home and come here.”)
The truth about the illegal immigrants, however, is totally different.
The truth is that the illegal immigrants are mainly people whom our billionaire rulers have FORCED to enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. The truth is that for many decades our billionaire rulers (using both political party administrations) have been doing things south of our border and in Haiti deliberately to force poor people there to have to flee and illegally enter the United States illegally just in order to survive. Read the gory details of this here (regarding Central America) and here (regarding Haiti.)
Furthermore, illegal immigrants are LESS criminal than U.S. citizens. Please read “Debunking the Myth that Illegal Immigrants Are More Criminal than U.S. Citizens: It's fine to deport dangerous criminals who are illegal immigrants, but it's wrong to stigmatize illegal immigrants in general as criminals; they're less criminal than U.S. citizens.”
At some point in the past few months I did a little math using ICE numbers for the number of illegals they were deporting daily. Using those numbers, it would take 37 years to deport 11,000,000 people.