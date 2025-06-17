Share

Leave a comment

Share JOHN SPRITZLER'S Substack

The cat’s out of the bag :

Trump’s deportation of illegal immigrants was never truly, as officially proclaimed initially, about actually deporting all 11 million illegal immigrants.

Recall how the aim of the deportations was initially declared to be to deport all 11 million illegal immigrants:

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimated some 11 million immigrants were in the U.S. illegally as of January 2022, although the figure is likely higher today. In the NBC News interview, Welker asked Trump if his plan was to deport everyone without legal status. "I think you have to do it," Trump said. "It’s a very tough thing to do. You know, you have rules, regulations, laws."

And recall how Trump was bombastic about how he would even build detention centers to make deporting all 11 million illegal immigrants possible:

But now that Trump has fomented the great divide-and-rule conflict over deportations, which was their actual purpose as I predicted last year when I also said the real aim was not to deport all 11 million illegal immigrants, he feels free to accommodate his fellow rich buddies who want those illegal immigrants to REMAIN in the United States to be their cheap labor supply, the basis of their business model. The American ruling class didn’t force these poor people south of the border and in Haiti to have to illegally enter the United States (for their very survival!) just in order to deport them, you know! No!

But please don’t let the likes of the Oh-So-Liberal Robert Reich pull the wool over your eyes about this with his BS about how “American workers won’t take the jobs that the immigrants do.” Reich writes:

As I discuss here (where I report Reich’s above words), Reich is covering up the KEY facts about these jobs, which are that a) the ONLY reason American citizens don’t want these jobs is because the wages and working conditions stink, and b) the REASON the wages and working conditions stink is because the employers, by using illegal immigrants, are able to use the threat of deportation to prevent their workers from being able to organize successful strikes demanding improved wages and working conditions, as American citizen workers have done to make wages and working conditions much better in industries (such as factory work) in which jobs had been just as horrible as agricultural harvest work and similarly oppressive work that illegal immigrants now do.

The actual purpose of Trumps deportations (facilitated by both the liberal and conservative billionaires and politicians and media) was always something very different from deporting all 11 million illegal immigrants. Its purpose was to create a fierce (sometimes violent) conflict between half of America’s have-nots who would be appalled by the cruel deportations, versus the other half of America’s have-nots who would be persuaded by lies (which I describe here and also in this footnote in detail) into thinking that the deportations were a necessary and totally moral policy. It’s purpose was divide-and-rule so that the billionaires get away with further turning the screw of economic oppression against us, with legislation such as the Big Beautiful Bill that cuts Medicare and the social safety net in other ways (a bill that the liberal establishment denounces but works hard to make easy for conservative politicians to vote for, as I discuss here.)

It’s time to expose and explicitly refute the divide-and-rule strategy of the ruling class. And it’s time to build the egalitarian revolutionary movement to remove the rich from power. Here’s how you can get started doing that.