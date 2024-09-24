STOP THE DOOMSDAY CLOCK NOW!
an important article by Dr. Nayvin Gordon, and a rally against nuclear war Sept. 28
My friend, Dr. Nayvin Gordon, wrote the following, which I am sharing with you because it is so important.
STOP THE DOOMSDAY CLOCK NOW!
“A moment of historic danger: It is still 90 seconds to midnight…
Ominous trends continue to point the world toward global catastrophe. The war in Ukraine and the widespread and growing reliance on nuclear weapons increase the risk of nuclear escalation. China, Russia, and the United States are all spending huge sums to expand or modernize their nuclear arsenals, adding to the ever-present danger of nuclear war through mistake or miscalculation.”
https://thebulletin.org/doomsday-clock/current-time/
If the above sounds terrifying enough, the Doomsday Clock keepers did not include the US policy of "first strike to win a nuclear war."
The US Department of Defense 2019 Indo-Pacific Strategy stated what has been true for decades that the primary strategic goal is to maintain the US as “the preeminent military power” globally. To achieve this end the US has had in place since 1980, Presidential Directive -59, -preparing, to fight and win a so called “limited nuclear war," involving a massive nuclear first strike policy. The U.S. Quest for Nuclear Primacy
This year the US government has moved the Doomsday hands even closer to midnight by expanding this "first strike" policy. A classified (secret), nuclear strategy document called nuclear employment guidance was approved by President Biden 3/2024. The aim is to "deter both Russia and China simultaneously" with a first strike nuclear attack.
“At a time when the U.S. advocates policies exacerbating already high levels of tension with nuclear-armed adversaries Russia and China, the Biden administration has signed off on a new nuclear employment plan that increases, rather that decreases, the probability of nuclear conflict.
Left unchecked, this policy can have only one possible outcome — total nuclear annihilation of humanity and the world we live in.”
https://consortiumnews.com/.../scott-ritter-on-a-highway.../
In other provocative moves, the US has agreed to send offensive missiles to Germany, targeting Russia while also deploying offensive weapons in the Indo-Pacific in its new “Cold War” with China, another nuclear power.
As US/NATO get closer to losing the war in Ukraine after causing one million dead and wounded, the response has been an endless escalation of funds, support, weapons, and plans to send NATO troops into battle. Now there is talk of firing missiles deeper into Russia, a nuclear power. Russia has stated it will use nuclear weapons if its existence is threatened. This is a real possibility given that US policy has been explicitly stated to weaken Russia, cause regime change and prepare to fight China
https://www.rand.org/.../RR3000/RR3063/RAND_RR3063.pdf
US support for Israel’s escalating war of annihilation in Gaza as part of t he drive for dominance over the oil rich Middle East is leading to an escalating regional war. Israel, Russia, and US/NATO have their own reasons to believe their existence may be threatened and find reason to use nuclear weapons. Continued escalation in the barbarism of war will bring humanity to the edge of the nuclear abyss.
We can stop the doomsday clock
US politicians appear unconcerned about US nuclear policy and continue to fund a massive trillion dollar war budget while social needs go unmet. It is up to us, the people to demand an end to war.
It is time to reactivate the anti-nuclear anti-war movement of the 1980’s. Millions marched and demonstrated in Europe and the US in the 1980's leading to the establishment of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.
As they succeeded in the past, marches, demonstrations, direct actions of all kinds have the potential to stop the doomsday clock.
We all deserve a future.
The clock is ticking!
9/22/24
Dr. Nayvin Gordon gordonnayvin@yahoo.com
Gordon writes about politics and health, and his articles have appeared in: The Mercury News, Counterpunch, Z magazine, Countercurrents, Scoop Independent News, Anderson Valley Advertiser, Socialist Viewpoint, Multiracial Unity Blog, Scientific American, The Oakland Tribune, The Journal of Family Practice, American Family Physician and Dissident Voice, and LA Progressive
Thanks John. These psychos are determined to inflict the terror of nuclear war on us all.
John,
It sure sounds to me that these ''Have's' are doing more than trying to create a ɓoogeman to drive us to petition them to come to our rescue for peace. Because now the ɓoogeman is the complete annihilation of the Earth and all of humanity as we know it. Any understanding of their insane actions goes beyond anything reasonable that any 'Have- Not' could possibly comprehend.
But, you'll have to agree.... that their motive is Death to all .... it has always been Death to the 'Have- Not's' , but now it's Death to All... including all living things on this planet.
Their friend Netanyahu has just shown us what that looks like, in Gaza. In contrast to the multitude of lies, mostly thru omission that our own governments mouthpiece's ' the Main Stream Media' are allowing us to know.... Netanyahu is the only one who is telling us and the whole World the Truth.
He is saying in complete Honesty that he is going to KILL and destroy everything and everyone who stands against him.....
And those who are in control of our government are completely behind him.
It's just confusing for us to know who's the Puppet and who's the Puppet Master... him or us.
.....................................................................
In any case... the Have's have changed all the rules of their Game with us. Oh ,their still playing the 'Race' card.... their Capitalistic hierarchy card... their Gender cards....
their immigrant card. But now, they just flipped them all to destroy any humanity that the Have- Not's might feel for them.
Immigrants have become the new darlings
of the Have's, Women still hate men, but more now because they want to become women, Capitalist have been given the legal right to force the Have- Not's to finance any
'WIN' they might have made in solidarity with unions with pay increases and basic humane treatment with their 'Have' employers.
But as of yet, the Blacks are still being murdered in cold blood as the Have's will never forgive them for rising up out of the enslavement that they put them in.
..................................................................
So, the real problem is what it has always been.... how do you fight an enemy that acts
completely out of sync with any kind of humanity that we the Have-Nots could comprehend and understand.
War is Peace, Escalate to de-escalate, Man is Woman, Someone must Die so others can live. Everything is systematic Racism.
...................................................................
NUTS... isn't It.
What is the Answer?
Many alternate news commentators are shouting for us to WAKE UP!
Why can't we?
Is it because we took the 'RedPill' as was suggested in the Matrix?
Are we still willing to say "that's just the way it is"
....................................................................
Or is it when we were born into this World...
we were Pure ... made in the design of Our Creator, but were quickly corrupted by those who ruled and turned this world into their Kingdom?.....
So what is totally wrong to us... seems right
because it has always been that way since we can remember.
Why can't we rise up against Evil?
Are we soo afraid of Death?
Death is coming to us all ...whether we want it or not...
They are now promising us Death not to scare us
but to Destroy us in their Final Act of Domination over Us..... God's Children whom they Hate with the upmost passion .
Is it not better to die Standing with Our God than praying to them on our knees to spare us............
You choose......
It is truly the only choice you are given here..
Join with God. or serve the devil
You cannot serve both...
Just saying......