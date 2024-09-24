Share

My friend, Dr. Nayvin Gordon, wrote the following, which I am sharing with you because it is so important.

STOP THE DOOMSDAY CLOCK NOW!

“A moment of historic danger: It is still 90 seconds to midnight…

Ominous trends continue to point the world toward global catastrophe. The war in Ukraine and the widespread and growing reliance on nuclear weapons increase the risk of nuclear escalation. China, Russia, and the United States are all spending huge sums to expand or modernize their nuclear arsenals, adding to the ever-present danger of nuclear war through mistake or miscalculation.”

If the above sounds terrifying enough, the Doomsday Clock keepers did not include the US policy of "first strike to win a nuclear war."

The US Department of Defense 2019 Indo-Pacific Strategy stated what has been true for decades that the primary strategic goal is to maintain the US as “the preeminent military power” globally. To achieve this end the US has had in place since 1980, Presidential Directive -59, -preparing, to fight and win a so called “limited nuclear war," involving a massive nuclear first strike policy. The U.S. Quest for Nuclear Primacy

This year the US government has moved the Doomsday hands even closer to midnight by expanding this "first strike" policy. A classified (secret), nuclear strategy document called nuclear employment guidance was approved by President Biden 3/2024. The aim is to "deter both Russia and China simultaneously" with a first strike nuclear attack.

“At a time when the U.S. advocates policies exacerbating already high levels of tension with nuclear-armed adversaries Russia and China, the Biden administration has signed off on a new nuclear employment plan that increases, rather that decreases, the probability of nuclear conflict.

Left unchecked, this policy can have only one possible outcome — total nuclear annihilation of humanity and the world we live in.”

In other provocative moves, the US has agreed to send offensive missiles to Germany, targeting Russia while also deploying offensive weapons in the Indo-Pacific in its new “Cold War” with China, another nuclear power.

As US/NATO get closer to losing the war in Ukraine after causing one million dead and wounded, the response has been an endless escalation of funds, support, weapons, and plans to send NATO troops into battle. Now there is talk of firing missiles deeper into Russia, a nuclear power. Russia has stated it will use nuclear weapons if its existence is threatened. This is a real possibility given that US policy has been explicitly stated to weaken Russia, cause regime change and prepare to fight China

US support for Israel’s escalating war of annihilation in Gaza as part of t he drive for dominance over the oil rich Middle East is leading to an escalating regional war. Israel, Russia, and US/NATO have their own reasons to believe their existence may be threatened and find reason to use nuclear weapons. Continued escalation in the barbarism of war will bring humanity to the edge of the nuclear abyss.

We can stop the doomsday clock

US politicians appear unconcerned about US nuclear policy and continue to fund a massive trillion dollar war budget while social needs go unmet. It is up to us, the people to demand an end to war.

It is time to reactivate the anti-nuclear anti-war movement of the 1980’s. Millions marched and demonstrated in Europe and the US in the 1980's leading to the establishment of the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

As they succeeded in the past, marches, demonstrations, direct actions of all kinds have the potential to stop the doomsday clock.

We all deserve a future.

The clock is ticking!

9/22/24

Gordon writes about politics and health, and his articles have appeared in: The Mercury News, Counterpunch, Z magazine, Countercurrents, Scoop Independent News, Anderson Valley Advertiser, Socialist Viewpoint, Multiracial Unity Blog, Scientific American, The Oakland Tribune, The Journal of Family Practice, American Family Physician and Dissident Voice, and LA Progressive

